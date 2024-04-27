Move Over Jordin Sparks? Another ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Eyeing Katy Perry’s Judge Position

Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol since season 16 in 2018. Earlier this year, she announced that she plans to leave the show to go back to her music career after seven seasons. This has left many fans wondering who will step up and take her place. Additionally, some Idol alums are jockeying for the position. For instance, Jordin Sparks, who won season six in 2007, recently took to put her hat in the ring. Now, another Idol winner says she’s ready to fill Perry’s shoes.

Fantasia Barrino won the third season of American Idol in 2004 and recently said she’d like to take Perry’s judge position. She made the statement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Time 100 gala.

Fantasia Barrino Wants to Be an American Idol Judge

When asked about taking Perry’s place as a judge, the American Idol alum said, “You know, I’m going to be honest. I’d love to,” she said. “I think that those kids when they’re coming into the game, I think they need somebody to come in and show them not only how to sing a song but how to handle the business. Because it’s a lot,” she added.

“Just having somebody to say, ‘Make sure you have this, make sure you have that. Sing this song, sing that song,’ getting to know them and their upbringing and what makes you want to sing,” Barrino continued. “Why do you want this? Why do you love this? So, I would love to do it.”

Barrino Wants to Teach Idol Contestants Important Lessons

As a judge, Barrino would give American Idol hopefuls the advice that she didn’t get. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she had a hard time after being crowned the new American Idol twenty years ago.

“You have to become a businesswoman, and you link up with great business partners, but it doesn’t have a lot to do with love. It took me a long time to figure that out,” she explained. “I didn’t know anything about contracts,” she added. Then, she recalled, “I didn’t know anything about checking your money and making sure every day your stuff was where it was supposed to be. I just trusted and believed everybody that came into my life.”

