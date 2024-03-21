Soundtrack Announced for Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black,’ Including The Libertines, Nick Cave, and More

The soundtrack to the forthcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, has been announced, and it’s chock full of Winehouse classics as well as a collection of songs from artists like the Shangri-Las, Nick Cave, and the Libertines.

Back to Black is due to be released in theaters on April 12, and follows Any Winehouse’s rise to fame which ended in her tragic death. Marisa Abela portrays Winehouse, with Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan portrays her father, Mitch, while Lesley Manville takes on the role of her grandmother, Cynthia. Juliet Cowan portrays her mother, Janis.

Back to Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture includes a selection of Winehouse’s hits, from the iconic and titular “Back to Black,” to “What is it About Men,” “Know You Now,” and “Tears Dry On Their Own.” The soundtrack also includes songs by Dinah Washington, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan.

Amy Winehouse Biopic Soundtrack Announced, Tracklist Released

Nick Cave has also contributed music to the film. He has written some of the score with longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, and also recorded a new track titled “Song for Amy.”

“Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black,” director Taylor-Johnson said in a statement, per a report from Consequence. “Over the years I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together. Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.”

Additional artists include The Libertines, Minnie Riperton, Thelonious Monk, The Specials, and Little Anthony & The Imperials. There will be two versions of the soundtrack available—a 1 CD/1 LP standard edition, and a 2 CD/2 LP deluxe version. The full tracklists for both editions are included below.

1 CD, 1 LP Standard Edition

Side A

“What is it About Men” — Amy Winehouse “Stronger Than Me” — Amy Winehouse “Know You Now” — Amy Winehouse “Leader of the Pack” — The Shangri-Las “All of Me” — Billie Holiday “Back to Black” — Amy Winehouse

Side B

“Les Fleurs” — Minnie Riperton “Mad About the Boy” — Dinah Washington “Love is a Losing Game” — Amy Winehouse “Embraceable You” — Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown “Tears Dry On Their Own” — Amy Winehouse “Song for Amy” — Nick Cave

2 CD, 2 LP Deluxe Edition

LP 1, Side A

“Straight No Chaser” — Thelonious Monk “What is it About Men” — Amy Winehouse “Stronger Than Me” — Amy Winehouse “I Heard Love is Blind”— Amy Winehouse “Ghost Town” — The Specials “Know You Now” — Amy Winehouse “I’m On the Outside (Looking In)” — Little Anthony & The Imperials

LP 1, Side B

“Leader of the Pack” — The Shangri-Las “All of Me” — Billie Holiday “Dressed in Black” — The Shangri-Las “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know” — Donny Hathaway “Don’t Look Back Into the Sun” — The Libertines “F–k Me Pumps” — Amy Winehouse

LP 2, Side C

“Body & Soul” — Tony Bennett “Back to Black” — Winehouse “Valerie (Live Lounge Version)” — Winehouse “Les Fleurs” — Minnie Riperton “That’s Life” — Willie Nelson “Mad About the Boy” — Dinah Washington “(There Is) No Greater Love” — Winehouse

LP 2, Side D

“Me & Mr. Jones” — Amy Winehouse “Love is a Losing Game” — Winehouse “Rehab” — Winehouse “Embraceable You” — Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown “Tears Dry On Their Own” — Winehouse “Song for Amy” — Nick Cave

Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS