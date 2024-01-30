Chris Stapleton Eyeing Next No. 1 Single as He Sends Fan-Favorite Track to Country Radio 

Chris Stapleton just landed his fourth career No. 1 at country radio with “White Horse.” Now, he’s looking for another hit with “Think I’m in Love with You” from Higher. Stapleton is officially sending the song to country radio. It will impact the FM airwaves next month.

Videos by American Songwriter

Country music chart insider Chris Owen shared the news on social media yesterday morning. He noted that the song will impact country radio on Monday, February 12.

[Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show: Grt Tickets Now]

Stapleton initially released “Think I’m in Love with You” last September. It was the second single from his 2023 album Higher. The song followed the release of “White Horse” which recently topped the Country Airplay chart.

There’s a good chance that Stapleton will have another hit on his hands soon. “Think I’m in Love with You” is already popular among fans. It has garnered more than 33 million streams since its release. It is still getting an estimated 260k spins every day.

More About Chris Stapleton’s New Radio Single

Stapleton wrote “Think I’m in Love with You” solo. He also co-produced the song with his wife Morgane Stapleton and legendary producer Dave Cobb.

It would seem that he wrote the song about Morgane as well. The lyrics of “Think I’m in Love with You” showcase a man realizing and admitting that he’s deeply in love with a woman. Overall, it’s a sweet love song. Give it a listen below to see why it has become so popular among fans as well as a cornerstone of Stapleton’s live shows.

Stapleton will embark on another leg of his All-American Road Show later this year. Check out the full list of dates and supporting acts below.

[Get Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour]

3/2—San Diego, California @ Petco Park with Turnpike Troubadours, Elle King

4/3—Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre with Allen Stone, The War & Treaty

4/4—Grand Forks, North Dakota @ Alerus Center with Allen Stone, The War & Treaty

4/6—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium with Lainey Wilson, Marcus King

5/9—West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater with Grace Potter, Nikki Lane

5/22—Rapid City, South Dakota @ The Monument with Marcus King, The War & Treaty

5/31—Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center with Marcus King, The War & Treaty

6/6—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

6/7—Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

6/12—Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center with Marcus King, Allen Stone

6/26—Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

7/11—Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/12—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ The Pavilion at Star Lake with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/18—Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/19—Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/25—Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena with Allen Stone, Nikki Lane

7/26—Portland, Oregon @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater with Allen Stone, Nikki Lane

7/27—Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow

8/1—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/2—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/9—Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena with Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane

8/21—Birmingham, Alabama @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/22—Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.