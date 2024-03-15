Watch Kelly Clarkson Deliver Chill-Inducing Cover of Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”

Chris Stapleton has one of the biggest and most powerful voices in country music today. Few artists could cover one of his songs and do it any justice. It just so happens that one of those artists is Kelly Clarkson. Recently, she proved that with a stirring cover of Stapleton’s chart-topping single “White Horse.” Watch the stunning performance below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stapleton co-penned the song with Dan Wilson in 2012. At the time, the duo hoped to get the song on the soundtrack of the 2013 movie The Lone Ranger. Unfortunately, the song didn’t make it into the Johnny Depp-led movie. Instead, it landed in Stapleton’s vault where it stayed for more than a decade.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Rides “White Horse” to the Top of the Country Charts With Fourth Career No. 1]

Stapleton finally released the song in July 2023 as the lead single from his most recent album Higher. Earlier this year, “White Horse” earned the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer his fourth career No. 1 at country radio.

Kelly Clarkson Crushes Her Kellyoke Cover of “White Horse”

Earlier this week, Clarkson opened an episode of her award-winning talk show with a Kellyoke cover of Stapleton’s “White Horse.” Much like the original cut, Clarkson’s vocal delivery remained restrained, almost understated during the opening verse. Then, when it was time to sing the chorus, she opened the floodgates. Clarkson’s voice is nearly unmatched and she’s at her best when she lets every ounce of her vocal power flow. She did just that in the chorus of the song. It’s the kind of performance that will raise goosebumps on the arms of even the most jaded of listeners.

Clarkson’s fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on her performance. “It’s time for a full album of Kellyoke! Awesome cover,” one fan wrote.

Another noted that Clarkson’s voice has been better than usual in recent episodes. “For someone who is always killing it, Kelly seems to be slaying extra hard lately,” they wrote.

Clarkson’s voice and song selection are enough to get one fan into country music. “I’m not a die-hard country music fan by any means… but I would totally be down for a Kelly Clarkson country album. I think she could make a really badass country record,” they wrote.

“We need a country album,” another fan agreed.

Featued Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM