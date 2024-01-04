Behind the Meaning of “I Try to Think About Elvis” by Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless‘ voice is the stuff of country music magic. She has many timeless tracks to her name, but few are as jaunty and fun as “I Try to Think About Elvis.” We all need a little distraction sometimes. This song is Loveless’. Revisit this track and its meaning, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Announces Patty Loveless Exhibit]

Behind the Meaning

I try to think about Elvis, Memphis

Oprah in the afternoon

I try to think about palm trees, fig leaves

The creature from the Black Lagoon

I try to think about high heels and good deals

Anything to get me through

I just can’t concentrate

You’re all I think about these days

In “I Try to Think About Elvis,” Loveless attempts to put her mind to anything other than love. Immediately, her mind goes to The King: I try to think about Elvis, Memphis. When that doesn’t work, she shifts to other forms of entertainment (i.e. Oprah and shopping deals) and even the warm relief of a tropical vacation.

When that doesn’t work, she puts her focus on the sky. I try to contemplate the cosmos / And what goes ’round and ’round the sky at night, she sings. Even the heavens aren’t enough to keep her mind from finding its way back to that tinge of emotion.

Every time I think I might

I just can’t concentrate

You’re all I think about these days

My mind wanders where it will

And when it settles right on you

I forget what I should say

I forget what I should do

Her goal is hopeless. Come on Patty get it together, she playfully sings in the bridge. In the end, not Shakespeare, nor The Beatles or the Stones, nor talk shows or even new clothes are enough to distract her from the omnipresence of love. Oh, Patty…we’ve all been there.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)