Behind the Meaning of “U Got It Bad” by Usher

Usher has many songs that we’re thrilled to hear him play at the Super Bowl halftime show. From anthems to slow jams, the singer has more than his fair share of hits. One song in particular that we’d be devastated if it wasn’t in the mix is “U Got It Bad.” The powerful R&B track is unarguably one of Usher’s best.

Videos by American Songwriter

Check out the meaning behind this song, below.

[RELATED: How Much Money Will Usher Be Paid to Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show?]

Behind the Meaning

Is classic R&B spirit, “U Got It Bad” is delightfully melodramatic. Usher opens up the song by telling the audience he might very well have found “The One.”

When you feel it in your body you found somebody who

Makes you change your ways like hanging with your crew

Said you act like you’re ready but you don’t really know

And everything in your past, you wanna let it go

After many romantic escapades, Usher says he’s found someone worth settling down for. The only problem is, something is keeping them apart. The agony of losing that connection has sent him into a full-blown spiral by the time the chorus comes around.

You got it, you got it bad

When you’re on the phone

Hang up and you call right back (oh, you)

You got it, you got it bad

If you miss a day without your friend, your whole life’s off track

When you say that you love ’em

And you really know

Everything that used to matter, don’t matter no more

Like my money, all my cars

(You can have it all back)

Flowers, cards, and candy

(I do it just ’cause I’m-)

Said I’m fortunate to have you, girl

In the second verse, Usher explains he’d give it all up to have his partner back. His money, cars, and fame are all up for grabs if they could be reconnected.

According to songwriter and producer Jermaine Dupri, “U Got It Bad” was inspired by a real-life crush Usher had. Dupri told the singer, “We’re going to do this [session] later on. You got it completely too bad right now. You got it bad.”

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)