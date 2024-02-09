Behind the Romantic Pop Hit “Somebody to Love” By Justin Bieber Featuring Usher

Time flies. In some ways, it feels like just yesterday when the prince of pop music Usher was introducing us to his new Canadian prodigy, Justin Bieber. At the time, Bieber was just 13 years old and he’d met the dancing, singing Usher in Atlanta while recording demos. Little did he know what Usher would do for his career.

Seeing just how talented the London, Ontario-born kid was, Usher and Justin Timberlake’s management team fought over the right to rep Bieber, but Usher soon won out. Flash-forward a few years and the two collaborated together on the romantic pop hit song, “Somebody To Love.”

Now, fans are speculating whether or not the all-grown-up pop star Bieber will join his former mentor during the biggest concert on Earth, the Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday (February 11) between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But for more on the duo’s early and impactful collaboration on “Somebody To Love,” let’s explore here below.

My World 2.0

Originally, the pop song was meant for Usher’s 2010 album, Raymond v Raymond. Written by Heather Bright and The Stereotypes, the song was cut as a demo with plans for Usher’s LP. But the song didn’t eventually make the cut and it landed on Bieber’s 2010 record, My World 2.0. Later, a remix of the track landed on Bieber’s My Worlds: The Collection. More remixes of the dancey, pop track followed.

Peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 2010 (and No. 33 on the UK Singles Chart), the song was a breakout for Bieber and a major announcement of Usher’s mentorship. Bieber would go on to perform the track on several prominent stages, including the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards that fall.

Blissful Pop Romance

For those looking for a deep meaning in the song, the one you’ll find is more like puppy love than Shakespeare. But that’s alright. Sometimes candy is best for dinner. It doesn’t always have to be lean chicken or fish. As such, the accompanying music video, which has since garnered some half-a-billion views, is straight-forward dance moves. On the song, Bieber sings,

For you, I’d write a symphony

I’d tell the violin, it’s time to sink or swim

Watch ’em play for you

For you, I’d be (whoa oh), running a thousand miles

Just to get to where you are, step to the beat of my heart

I don’t need a whole lot, but for you, I admit I

I’d rather give you the world or we can share mine

I know I won’t be the first one giving you all this attention

Baby, listen

When you’re in your mid-teens, it seems like romance is the entire world. If that one object of your affection looks at you the right way, bats their eyelashes just right, it can mean everything. Here, Bieber expresses that emotional, desperate sense. But he does so with pinpoint vocal prowess. He adds,

I just need somebody to love

I, I don’t need too much, just somebody to love

Somebody to love, I don’t need nothing else

I promise, girl, I swear, I just need somebody to love

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

I need somebody, I, I need somebody (I gotta keep it closer)

Usher

Not to be outdone, the smooth-as-can-be Usher comes in and backs up his boy, Bieber. His crystal clear, Platonic Ideal of a pop vocal glides in and sings,

Every day I bring the sun around

I sweep away the clouds, smile for me, smile for me

I would take every second, every single time

Spend it like my last dime, step to the beat of my heart

I don’t need a whole lot, but for you, I admit I

I’d rather give you the world or you can share mine

I know I won’t be the first one giving you all this attention

Baby, listen

The two—Usher and Bieber—continue their thoughts of devotion. It’s almost as if they’re competing with one another. Who can be the most charming, convincing.

Final Thoughts

In the end, the question remains—despite the fact that Usher and Bieber are so talented and devoted, is their love out there? Is the gal of the dreams—does she even exist? Bieber explicitly asks,

I need somebody, I need somebody

I need somebody

I need somebody

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

Is she out there? Is she out there?

Is she out there? I just need somebody to love

Given all the romances during their lives, it would seem that, yes, she was out there, for both Usher and Raymond to get to know.

Now, fans can get to know them even better during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show this weekend.

