How Much Money Will Usher Be Paid to Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show?

Usher is set to perform at the Super Bowl this Sunday (February 11). It will be the superstar’s first time performing at the Big Game. When acts of his size perform in massive arenas like the Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, they make hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars. As a result, one would assume the “My Boo” singer is looking to take home a big check at the end of the night. However, that’s not the case.

According to The Independent, Usher and other Super Bowl performers won’t make much. At least, it won’t be much relative to what they would usually make for a televised performance in front of a massive live audience. They’ll all make union scale for the day. With the most recent SAG-AFTRA contract in place, that comes out to around $1,000. One could assume it has been a long time since the R&B star has performed for $1,000.

Usher, Post Malone, and Reba McEntire will all make roughly the same amount for their Super Bowl performances this weekend. However, they won’t have to spend any money to make that relatively small sum. In a 2023 statement, a spokesperson for the NFL told The Independent that the league “covers all costs associated with the show.”

Why Would Usher or Other Stars Play the Super Bowl for So Little?

Usher and other stars who are performing at the Super Bowl make stacks of cash for their concerts. So, what would make them want to perform for around $1,000 plus expenses? The short answer is exposure.

Those in creative fields or those who know someone who is in a creative field have heard of being paid in “exposure.” It’s usually a way for someone to ask for free services from a writer, musician, or visual artist.

Unlike the person planning a 20-person event who promises a band exposure in lieu of actual payment, the Super Bowl delivers. The Big Game is one of the highest-rated televised sporting events every year. Millions of people across the nation tune in to watch the game, the commercials, and the halftime show.

For instance, AZ Central points out that Rihanna cashed in after performing at last year’s Super Bowl. More than 120 million people watched her performance. The day after the game, her Spotify streams jumped a total of 640 percent. Even more impressively, the song “B—- Better Have My Money” saw a 2,600 percent spike in streams.

So, Usher stands to gain much more than a paycheck when he performs at the Super Bowl this weekend.

Featured Imae by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio