For Those About to Rock? AC/DC Posts Enigmatic Countdown Clock; Chris Chaney Rumored to Be Band’s New Bassist

Unconfirmed reports have been circulating recently suggesting that AC/DC is preparing to tour in 2024, and now the band has added fuel to the rumors. A mysterious countdown clock has appeared on the splash page of the Australian rock legends’ official website that’s set to wind down this Monday, February 12, at 3 a.m. ET.

The page also features the phrase “Are You Ready,” plus a link where fans can sign up for updates. The clock appeared a few days after AC/DC posted a teaser video on its social media sites that featured an image of the lightning bolt from the group’s classic logo, followed by the words, “Are You Ready.” The clip also featured a snippet of the band’s 1990 song “Are You Ready.”

Since that teaser appeared, AC/DC has been posting a series of video messages on its socials that also appear to be counting down the days until the expected announcement. The number that was posted Friday, February 9, was “3.”

Rumor About AC/DC’s New Bassist

In related news, a member of the ACDCFans.net fan site known as BLUEBOLT has posted a rumor that AC/DC has hired former Jane’s Addiction member Chris Chaney to play bass on the band’s upcoming tour. The fan says he heard the news “on good authority,” and claims to have a good track record with regard to this kind of information.

Chaney was a member of Jane’s Addiction from 2002 to 2004, and from 2011 to 2022. He also toured and recorded for many years with Alanis Morissette. Interestingly, Matt Laug, who played drums with AC/DC at the band’s most recent concert, a one-off performance in October 2023 at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, also toured with Morissette.

AC/DC Bassist Cliff Williams’ Retirement

As previously reported, rock ‘n’ roll comedian and podcaster Dean Delray reported in January 2024 that he was told by “a very reliable source” that longtime AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams wouldn’t be touring with the band anymore.

Williams had already announced that he was retiring from touring after AC/DC finished its most recent trek in 2016. However, he did take part in the recording of the band’s 2020 album, Power Up, and played with the group at Power Trip.

Rumored AC/DC Concerts

While no new AC/DC concerts have been confirmed, several rumored shows have been reported. An article in the Brazilian newspaper O Globo (via Blabbermouth.net) reported in January that the band will be playing four concerts in Brazil this September 2024. Also, the mayor of Munich, Germany, told a reporter from the German media outlet Bayerischer Rundfunk this past November that AC/DC will play the city’s Olympic Stadium on June 12, 2024.