4 of the Best Country Albums of the Early 2000s

Ah, the early aughts! It was a great time for music in general, but it was particularly great for country music. Quite a few musicians kicked off incredible careers in country music during this time. Let’s take a look at a few of the best country albums of the early 2000s!

It’s worth noting that this is far from an exhaustive list. These are just a handful of albums worthy of a spot on this particular best-of list.

1. Home – The Chicks (2002)

Considered by many to be the last true country album by The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), Home was a massive success when it was released in 2002. It was the first of a still-strong lineage of albums that crossed country with other genres. Some say it’s a pop album, others say it has more folk leanings.

2. American IV: The Man Comes Around – Johnny Cash (2002)

This early 2000s country album isn’t exactly an easy listen. It’s a beautifully done compilation album full of re-recorded classics from Cash’s career plus quite a few covers, all with his aged voice and an even more somber tone. It’s such an intimate and introspective album that at times, it feels like you shouldn’t be listening.

3. Some Hearts – Carrie Underwood (2005)

Tracks from this album were absolutely everywhere after its release. You couldn’t even get in your car or on a bus without hearing “Before He Cheats” on the radio. The song won a Grammy for Best Country Song, as well as “Jesus, Take The Wheel”. If American Idol didn’t immediately catapult Underwood to stardom, this album certainly did.

4. Raising Sand – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (2007)

Plant has that sizzling rock star energy, while Krauss has that lovable country-crooner vibe. Their album Raising Sand was one of their best when it was released in 2007, proving that combining genres can have incredible results. It’s a magical, addicting album.

