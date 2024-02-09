Justin Bieber in “Direct Talks” to Join Usher for Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Performance

This Sunday (February 11), Usher will perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Recently, the R&B star confirmed that he will bring a few special guests along with him. Reports indicate that Lil Jon and Ludacris will join him. It looks like he may be bringing Justin Bieber along for the ride as well.

TMZ reports that Usher has been in “direct talks” with Bieber about performing at the Super Bowl. According to their sources, the R&B singer who mentored the Canadian pop sensation early in his career skipped the industry middlemen. Neither artists’ teams were involved. Instead, he called the “Yummy” singer directly to invite him to share the Super Bowl stage.

Usher and Bieber have been close for years. They also appear together on several tracks. So, fans could her “First Dance” “Peaches” or “Somebody to Love” during the Big Game this Sunday.

Usher Inviting Justin Bieber to the Super Bowl Is Huge

If these reports are true, it could be huge for Bieber’s legions of fans. The pop star officially stopped touring last year after receiving a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Since then, he has played one-off events. Most notably, he performed at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto last weekend.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that usually only affects adults over 60 years old. So, to see someone as young as Bieber get the disease is incredibly rare. Caused by varicella zoster virus—the same virus that causes both chicken pox and shingles—RHS can cause facial weakness or paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. The disorder can also cause tinnitus which is persistent ringing in the ears or hearing loss. So, it’s easy to see why he stepped away from touring after his diagnosis.

If he takes the field with his former mentor this Sunday, it could mean that he is looking to make some kind of comeback in the near future. In short, this could be the early symptoms of another widespread case of Bieber Fever.

