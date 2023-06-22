5 Best 3/4 Acoustic Guitars of 2023

What’s more exciting than giving an incredible guitar performance on the fly, anywhere you go? A travel-sized (or 3/4 scale) acoustic guitar will allow you to wow any crowd as you whip out an amazing song without any setup or extra gear.

This article contains the best 3/4 scale acoustic guitars you can buy and a buyer’s guide so you know specifically what to look for.

You can’t go wrong with the Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2—an incredible instrument that is worth every penny.

See why so many artists love the convenience and playability of mini acoustic guitars with our top 5 picks!

Best 3/4 Acoustic Guitars

1. Best Overall Pick – Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2

SPECS

Price: $449

$449 Top wood: Solid Mahogany

Solid Mahogany Fingerboard: Genuine African Ebony fretboard

This is the big ticket item of small-scale guitars. The Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2 outshines most other acoustic guitars—full scale or otherwise—and is definitely the best 3/4 acoustic guitar on the market. The instrument is so impeccably designed that none of its competitors can top it.

The mahogany body with a matte finish provides a natural compression that makes the strings sound beautiful when played loudly or softly.

Complemented by the layered wood back and sides, the body perfectly resonates with the sound from the strings, packing a loud punch for such a small guitar.

The craftsmanship of the neck and fretboard make this compact guitar an absolute breeze to play. As with all Taylor guitars, the action and string spacing is ideal for eliminating fret buzz and unwanted muting. Beginners and pros alike will find it easy to play chords and riffs cleanly on this instrument.

If you have around $500 and are looking for a travel instrument that knocks it out of the park, then the Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2 is the right choice.

2. Best for Under $400 – Martin LXK2 Koa Little Martin Acoustic Guitar

SPECS

Price: $399

$399 Top wood: Koa High-Pressure Laminate

Koa High-Pressure Laminate Fingerboard: FSC Certified Richlite fretboard

No surprises here – The LXK2 Koa Little Martin Acoustic takes the number two spot. Martin and Taylor are two brands that any acoustic guitar player will be satisfied with – it really just comes down to preference.

Taylors have a specific feel that many people like, but if you want similarly high quality with a different build and sound, then the Martin LXK2 Koa is a fantastic choice. The high-pressure laminate top, sides, and back of the body give it a smooth, classic-sounding tone.

The Koa Little Martin looks beautiful and is durably built, which makes it perfect for making a statement at bonfires, parties, or travel situations.

The laminate with the glossed finish is lightweight and well-suited for percussion or taps during your playing.

3. Best Acoustic-Electric Option – Ibanez PN12E Mahogany Parlor Acoustic-Electric Guitar

SPECS

Price: $199.99

$199.99 Top wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fretboard: Rosewood fretboard

There are so many things to love about this acoustic guitar. Its warm tone matches the warm look of its vintage mahogany body with a sunburst gloss finish.

The parlor-style body will appeal to anyone looking to play oldies or easy-listening songs on the go.

If you want the versatility of an electric-acoustic guitar and the portability of a 3/4 acoustic guitar, then the Ibanez is probably the best overall value for you. You can express your musical ideas anywhere—whether you have access to a sound system or not.

The AEQ-2T Pre-amp provides EQ control and a built-in tuner for maximum convenience when you need to get jam-ready quickly.

Another major strength of the Ibanez PN12E Mahogany Parlor Acoustic-Electric Guitar is how it feels in your hands.

Ibanez guitars have particularly lightweight builds with low actions, which is perfect for the compact nature of 3/4 acoustic guitars.

4. Best Nylon String Classical Guitar – Yamaha CGS103AII 3/4-Scale Classical

SPECS

Price: $139.99

$139.99 Top wood: Spruce

Spruce Fingerboard: Rosewood fretboard

For beginners who want to play fingerstyle guitar, nylon strings can be a great way to start. Classical, Spanish, and easy-listening genres sound perfect on nylon strings.

Yamaha is known for making reliable instruments for those on a budget. The Yamaha CGS103AII 3/4-Scale Classical – Natural guitar is the ideal starter guitar for kids or adults looking to enter the world of fingerstyle playing for less than $200.

Because of this instrument’s durable build, shorter scale length, and low price point, the consensus is that this guitar is perfect for students.

But if you’re a seasoned player looking for a budget-savvy way to play classical guitar while traveling, the Yamaha CGS103AII is a great fit for that as well.

You’ll be impressed with the sound quality that can be achieved with such a cheap instrument!

5. Best Budget Option – Yamaha JR1 Mini Folk Guitar

SPECS

Price: $159.99

$159.99 Top wood: Spruce

Spruce Fingerboard: Javanese rosewood fingerboard

Don’t let the name fool you; the Yamaha JR1 Mini Folk Guitar isn’t just for folk music. With this guitar in your hand, you’ll be able to play just about any genre of music.

Most guitar players are skeptical of any acoustic guitar under $200, and rightfully so. Playing guitar on a cheaply made instrument can be frustrating if the durability and tone quality is not up to snuff.

Fortunately, the Yamaha JR1 Mini Folk Guitar is a quality travel guitar that is solidly built and suited for many different playing styles.

The guitar features a solid spruce top that gives it a classic look and provides durability that will appeal to beginner guitar players and seasoned pros alike.

If not breaking the bank is your number one concern, then it makes sense to go with a 3/4 acoustic guitar because it will likely be cheaper than a full-size guitar.

Yamaha is well known as one of the best brands for budget instruments, and the Yamaha JR1 Mini Folk Guitar is no exception.

Best 3/4 Acoustic Guitars Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to 3/4 acoustic guitars, what matters most is how the instrument resonates with you.

Here are the most important features to keep in mind in your search, so you can find the perfect travel guitar that suits your style.

Brand Reputation

Shorter scale length acoustic guitars have a lot asked of them: They need to deliver the same wow factor of a standard acoustic guitar at only 3/4 the size. For this reason, it makes sense to weigh the brand reputation of your 3/4 acoustic guitar especially highly.

3/4 acoustic guitars tend to be cheaper than their full-size counterparts, but this does not mean they should be cheaply made (big difference).

The Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2 is our number one pick because Taylor is a renowned brand, and they made absolutely no compromises with their travel-size guitar.

When you buy from a trusted brand, you can be confident that every aspect of your instrument will be well-made. This is why every pick on this list comes from a well-known brand.

There are far fewer 3/4 acoustic guitars on the market than full-scale guitars, so it’s not likely you’ll find a “hidden gem” from some unknown brand. Stick with brands like Taylor, Martin, and Yamaha that so many others love.

Extra Features?

Many acoustic guitars come with extra features and accessories to sweeten the deal. It’s helpful to decide which of these features are worth it to you because more features tend to mean a higher price tag.

As with most 3/4 acoustic guitars, the ones on this list come with their own gig bag. A gig bag is especially helpful for travel guitars because, naturally, you’ll be more likely to travel with them.

Is playing guitar through an amp or PA system important to you? Battery-powered pre-amps can make your instrument even more versatile.

Taylor offers a travel-sized acoustic-electric option for $549 if you want all odds and ends you can have. For a more budget-friendly option, you can go with the Ibanez PN12E, #3 on this list.

As an overview, the extra features to look out for are whether the guitar comes with a gig bag, whether it has a built-in preamp/tuner, and whether it comes with any other accessories like capos or clip-on tuners.

Build Quality

A sturdy build is important for any acoustic guitar, but it matters even more for 3/4 acoustic guitars because they are so much more prone to being dropped or knocked around.

The wood of the guitar’s body can provide a rich sound and keep the instrument from being damaged, cracked, or warped by the sun or moisture.

If you’re considering buying an acoustic guitar for a beginner guitar player, then the instrument is even more likely to withstand some damage.

The spruce top of the Yamaha JR1 Mini Folk Guitar makes it a resilient instrument perfect for kids or beginners. In addition, the high-pressure laminate body of the LXK2 Koa Little Martin Acoustic makes it perhaps the most durable on the list.

The fretboard is another piece of the instrument that is very pivotal to the sound quality it creates. Especially for beginner players, it can be difficult to play notes and chords cleanly without any fret buzz.

This problem can be amplified by the smaller neck of a travel guitar if the neck has a faulty build quality.

Fortunately, all the guitars on this list are from respected brands that always manufacture their fretboards with care.

If your travel guitar is built well, then there’s no reason it should hold you back from playing everything cleanly, just like you could on a high-quality full-scale guitar.

Type of Strings

This section is very important for first-time guitar buyers who might not know the difference between classical guitars and standard acoustic guitars.

A classical guitar uses nylon strings, which are thicker yet softer than the steel strings used on a regular acoustic guitar.

Nylon strings have a sound that is suited for fingerstyle playing, while a steel-string acoustic guitar works better with a pick.

There is no wrong way to play either type of guitar, but steel string guitars do have a wider range of styles that they are typically used to play, making them more versatile.

If you’re interested in a travel guitar specifically to play fingerstyle classical tunes, then a nylon string guitar is a good purchase. Otherwise, you may be happier with the adaptability of a steel-string acoustic guitar.

Budget

In most cases, electric guitars, full-scale acoustic guitars, and 3/4 acoustic guitars all have one thing in common – you get what you pay for.

It’s on you to decide if it’s worth spending upward of $400 on a travel guitar or if you’d rather go with something cheaper.

If you already have an acoustic that you love and are just looking for something to play occasionally on road trips, then perhaps you’ll be happy spending $200 or less.

But if you don’t have an acoustic and want a long-lasting instrument that you’ll enjoy playing frequently, it makes sense to splurge for some of the more expensive options on this list.

The warm tone of the Taylor and Martin Guitars on this list, for example, will sound great in a variety of situations and give you that extra portability that may come in handy for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does “3/4 scale” actually mean?

The term “3/4 scale” refers to the size of the guitar compared to a full-sized acoustic guitar. Compared to a regular-sized guitar, 3/4 scale guitars have smaller bodies and shorter necks (about 3/4 the length – imagine that!).

Can adults play 3/4 scale guitars?

Absolutely! There is a misconception that the scale length makes these guitars only suitable for children, but this is not true at all. Many professionals, including big names like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, like to play 3/4 scale guitars.

Some players find it easier to play certain difficult chords on mini guitars. Others prefer the convenience and portability that comes with them.

What are the advantages of a 3/4 scale guitar?

The decreased distance between the frets makes these guitars preferable for players with smaller hands or anyone with trouble with tough chords on a full-size guitar.

Additionally, their smaller size makes them all-around more convenient and easier to travel with on planes or in long car rides.

Do 3/4 scale guitars have any disadvantages?

The only tangible disadvantage of 3/4 scale acoustic guitars is that they are not quite as loud as full-size acoustic guitars. Some people also consider the tone to be less “full” sounding because of the smaller body.

A quality instrument is a quality one, no matter the size. Taylor and Martin, for example, provide an outstanding tone with all their acoustic guitars, whether full-scale or travel-size.

Can I use standard guitar accessories with a 3/4 scale guitar?

In most cases, standard guitar accessories such as straps and tuners can be used with a 3/4 scale guitar. However, if you have a specific accessory you’re not sure about, then it’s a good idea to check with the manufacturer or ask a professional.

Can I play the same songs on my 3/4 scale guitar as I do on my full-size guitar?

Yes. Different guitars have different tonal qualities, but anything you can play on a full-scale guitar, you can also play on a 3/4 scale one.

Conclusion

The portability and versatility of a 3/4 acoustic guitar will allow you to be mere seconds away from a jam sash wherever you go.

For musicians with limited storage space, who like to travel light, or who just like the look and feel of a mini guitar, the choices outlined in this article will give you exactly what you’re looking for.

Once again, the Taylor Baby Mahogany BT2 delivers a beautiful, vibrant tone that any player will surely enjoy. It is such a quality instrument that it even holds its own against almost any full-scale acoustic guitar.

Alternatively, as many people know, 3/4 scale acoustic guitars can also be perfect for kids who are just starting out. For budget-conscious beginners or parents of first-time musicians, some suitable budget options like the Yamaha guitars mentioned above exist.

Whatever your reason for wanting a 3/4 scale acoustic guitar, we recommend you go for it. These travel guitars make it possible to jam conveniently anywhere you go, and there’s no replacing that!