New Country and Americana Albums for May 3, 2024: New Music from Guy Clark, Emily Nenni, and More

We’ve come to the end of the first week of May and the month is already off to a strong start. The stack of new country and Americana albums we received today is one of the best of the year. New releases from Nashville mainstays, country legends, and debuts from up-and-comers populate the list.

With new albums from some mainstream country stars, under-the-radar singer/songwriters, and a songwriting legend, among others, this list has something for everyone. No matter what this weekend brings, you’ll find your soundtrack below.

Standout Releases

This week brought an eclectic list of new releases. Those who are looking for something a little more radio-ready will be able to sink their teeth into Scotty McCreery’s Rise and Fall. Then, there’s the debut release from Bowen * Young for those looking for some rock-solid Americana. However, the real standouts from this week come from Emily Nenni and Guy Clark.

When Guy Clark passed away in 2016, he left behind a deep catalog of great music. He also left behind shelves full of demo tapes. Some of those tapes contained unreleased songs, and others went on to become tracks on one of his many albums. Truly Handmade features 15 of those demos.

Producer Rodney Crowell put together songs from The South Coast of Texas, Old No. 1, and several unreleased songs. Even the songs that made it onto his album sound new here due to the solo acoustic arrangements. Clark’s voice, songwriting, and guitar playing truly shine here.

Standout Tracks: “Miss Alice Pringle” “All the Way from California” “L.A. Freeway”

Emily Nenni never disappoints and Drive & Cry is no exception. With the exception of one cover, she wrote every song on the album solo. As a result, the collection gives listeners a look at who she is as a songwriter and as a person. At the same time, it showcases her ability to make a sad song make you want to get out on the dance floor.

Standout Tracks: “Amarillo Highway” “We Sure Could Two Step” “I Can’t Pretend It Never Happened”

New Country and Americana Albums for May 3, 2024

Drive & Cry—Emily Nenni

Truly Handmade Vol. 1—Guy Clark

Never Made Much of a Lover—Mac Cornish

Hum of the Road—Tylor and the Train Robbers

Easin’ On—Sarah Gayle Meech

Life of Me—Will Kimbrough

To Be Honest—Tenille Arts

Runnin’ Outta Time—Lily Rose

Rise and Fall—Scotty McCreery

Flyin’—Wade Bowen

Ordinary Elephant—Ordinary Elephant

Time and Evolution—Stephanie Sammons

Road Ready—Jay Gavin

Here’s to Hoping—The Hollering Pines

Dreamers, Drifters, and Hiders—Calder Allen

Us—Bowen * Young

Live from Elkhorn Creek Vol. I (EP)—Grayson Jenkins

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns