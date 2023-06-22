Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna Attend Pharrell’s First Runway Show as Louis Vuitton Creative Director

This year, Pharrell Williams became the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, as he succeeds the late Virgil Abloh. On June 20, he held his first runway show in his new position, and it attracted almost every single one of his many superstar friends.

Videos by American Songwriter

In attendance for the LV Spring/Summer 2024 Collection show in Paris was Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Lenny Kravitz, Quavo and many more. This is also not including Pusha T and his brother Malice, who performed together at the show as Clipse, their former iconic 2000s hip-hop group.

The unreleased song Clipse performed would serve as their first output since their 2009 studio album Til the Casket Drops, which included appearances from Kanye West, Williams twice, and more. Although untitled and without any release date, the song impressed the celebrity attendees.

new CLIPSE (Pusha T and Malice) from LV show – full song – first CLIPSE record in 13 years? pic.twitter.com/kd2M2BneUo — unsubscribe (@zone6danny) June 20, 2023

Additionally, Jay-Z decided to gripe the mic also, momentarily hitting the stage in Paris to perform “Frontin’,” his 2003 hit with Williams that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jay-Z and Pharrell perform “Frontin” at the LV Menswear SS24 fashion show pic.twitter.com/f8EhZS2LJJ https://t.co/2lF39qwwbZ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 20, 2023

Aside from Pusha, Malice, and Hov hitting the stage alongside Williams’ models, a few of LV’s new hire’s closest friends offered some heartfelt congratulatory messages for him. The first of these came from Tyler, The Creator, who has noted many times how much Williams has inspired him.

“I love u so much. Bro I shed real tears. I couldn’t even take photos,” Tyler wrote about the event on his Instagram story. “What a moment! So much light. He continues to be a north star. Congrats to the whole team too! Choir sounded great! Score was chefs kiss. Blessed to be able to experience that. Also hiphop is 50 this year. Such beautiful timing.”

After Tyler came even more praise from legendary hip-hop producer and husband of Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, who attempted to crown Williams as “the Louis Vuitton Don” in a video posted to Instagram. However, Williams rejected this offer, saying that title goes to Kanye West.

“Nah nah nah nah,” Williams interrupted. “Pupil king, I’m a student. Louis Vuitton Don is the one, great Kanye West. Period. That’s the Louis Vuitton Don. I’m the pupil king, I’m forever the student.”

West, who first used the term “Louis Vuitton Don” on “Last Call” from his 2004 debut album, initially wanted to assume the role of LV creative director after Abloh’s death.

“Virgil goes to be the men’s designer at Louis Vuitton and I go and we have this moment of this hug,” West said during a 2022 interview with French outlet Clique TV. “No one knows that I have been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault (CEO of Louis Vuitton). No one knows the deal was pulled.”

But, as Williams is a close friend of West’s, it’s likely West is still happy for his friend for landing the gig.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors