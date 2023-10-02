10 Best Drum Machines for Guitarists of 2023

A drum machine can transform your practice sessions as a guitarist. However, with so many different drum machines on the market, it can be hard to know which is the best choice.

Whether you're a beginner guitarist or a seasoned pro, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to make an informed choice. You'll discover the benefits of owning a drum machine, how it can improve your musical life, and the different options available to suit various budgets and preferences.

Our top recommendation for the best drum machine for guitarists is the Roland TR-8S. This powerhouse drum machine not only offers iconic Roland drum sounds but also provides extensive sound editing, versatile sequencing, and excellent integration options.

If you want something that is specifically designed for a guitarist, the Singular Sound BeatBuddy is a great choice because it comes in guitar pedal format, allowing hands-free operation.

Keep reading to find the perfect drum machine companion for your guitar adventures!

Best Drum Machines for Guitarists

1. Best Overall – Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer

SPECS

Type: Desktop

Desktop Drum Samples: 11 customizable drum channels, multiple kits

11 customizable drum channels, multiple kits Interface: Sliders, knobs, buttons

Sliders, knobs, buttons Sampling: Yes

Yes USB: Yes

If you are looking for a fully-featured and incredibly powerful drum machine, the TR-8S is probably the best choice. This is the most flexible and customizable drum machine on this list and has the best performance in terms of sonics and interaction.

This is a modern drum machine with all the features and tools you need to create a huge array of drum sounds and beats.

Each of the 11 drum channels is completely customizable and has independent knobs for real-time tone shaping. The sequencer is easy to use and makes it super quick to program in some beats. It also comes with a bunch of effects, and you can load it full of custom drum sounds thanks to the USB connection.

It doesn't have any footswitches, so you will need to operate it by hand, but it's super easy to switch between beats - and really won't disappoint!

2. Best Budget – Korg KR Mini

SPECS

Type: Small desktop

Small desktop Drum Samples: 60 patterns, 120 fills

60 patterns, 120 fills Interface: 16-step button grid, selector knob

16-step button grid, selector knob Sampling: No

No Other Features: Footswitch control, velocity-sensitive pads

This is a simple drum machine that guitarists will love. If you are looking for a rudimentary drum machine with realistic drum sounds, the Korg KR Mini is a strong choice - at a stronger price.

Sure, this is about as basic as it gets - you have very minimal customization and not loads of kits to choose from. However, it's also super easy to operate, making it the ideal companion if you just want some simple drum beats to jam over.

3. Best Affordable Analog Drum Machine – Korg Volca Beats

SPECS

Type: Vintage style modern mini desktop

Vintage style modern mini desktop Drum Samples: 10 customizable instruments

10 customizable instruments Interface: Touch sequencer, knobs, buttons

Touch sequencer, knobs, buttons Sampling: No

No USB: No

No Other Features: Sync, stutter effect, beat recording

The Korg Volca series offers a bunch of highly affordable music devices, including synths, samplers, and drum machines.

The Volca Beats is an analog drum machine that mimics the sound and workflow of classic drum machines throughout history but in a small and affordable package.

For the price, this is a really fantastic drum machine - it has all the features you need to create cool and unique electronic drum patterns. Sure, it doesn't really do the acoustic drum sound, but it's excellent if you want electro drum beats.

You can also save a load of beats to the memory, letting you prepare your grooves ahead of time.

4. Best Guitar Pedal Drum Machine – Singular Sound BeatBuddy Mini 2 Pedal

SPECS

Type: Small guitar pedal

Small guitar pedal Drum Samples: 9 kits, 200 styles, 24 genres

9 kits, 200 styles, 24 genres Interface: Foor pedal, buttons, knobs

Foor pedal, buttons, knobs Sampling: No

No USB: No

No Other Features: BPM matching

A smaller version of the BeatBuddy Drum Machine Pedal reviewed below, the BeatBuddy Mini 2 is not your typical drum machine and packs tonnes of drum grooves into a portable guitar pedal.

The interface makes this ideal to use when you are playing guitar, as you can do all the main operations with your feet alone. You can even activate a drum fill or drum rolls just using the pedal button/

This is a great tool if you want to play guitar along to drums but are looking for something more affordable and simpler than the full-sized beat buddy - which is also a killer tool; check it out below.

5. Reliable Workhorse – Alesis SR-16

SPECS

Type: Desktop

Desktop Drum Samples: 50 preset patterns, 233 drum sound

50 preset patterns, 233 drum sound Interface: 12 velocity-sensitive pads

12 velocity-sensitive pads Sampling: No

No USB: No

No Other Features: Footswitch connections, MIDI sync

The Alesis SR-16 is a classic drum machine in the guitar community. While it is relatively limited in its features, it has a diverse range of drum sounds and pre-programmed beats, so you can instantly find the inspiration and groove you need.

You can also play it in real-time using the drum pads, which can also be used to record beats or program patterns manually.

This is a basic but reliable drum box that is perfect for some budget drum backing beats. You can't customize the sounds, but you can use it to create custom drum beats - which is nice enough for a basic jam.

6. Best Portable Finger Pad – Yamaha FGDP-30

SPECS

Type: Desktop drum pad

Desktop drum pad Drum Samples: 39 drum kits from new to old

39 drum kits from new to old Interface: Pads and buttons

Pads and buttons Sampling: Yes

Yes USB: Yes

Yes Other Features: Battery and speaker

The New FGDP range from Yamaha is a collection of high-powered finger drum pad controllers. With 18 performance pads, these velocity-sensitive controls make this device a tasty and flexible drum pad.

It's great for jamming on the go, thanks to its built-in battery and speakers. This is a really great tool for improvising drum beats on the fly, as it has a record and share function that lets you tap in your beats and then loop them up. You can also use the USB connection to easily share it with your DAW for further production.

Thanks to the audio input, you can use it as a sampler, record any sound into the machine, and use it as a drum hit.

The FGDP-30 is the smaller brother of the FGPD-50, which is reviewed below and has more features at a higher price.

7. Best Premium Finger Pad – Yamaha FGDP-50

SPECS

Type: Desktop drum pad

Desktop drum pad Drum Samples: 48 drum kits, 50 user kits

48 drum kits, 50 user kits Interface: Pads, buttons, LCD display screen

Pads, buttons, LCD display screen Sampling: Yes

Yes USB: Yes

Yes Other Features: Battery and speaker

The larger model in the FGDP range, the 50, offers an expanded range of features compared to the 30 and even features a fancy LCD display to help you get even deeper into the customization.

This has all the features outlined above and more. Essentially, it has expanded capacity for samples and more drum kits. The programming is a bit easier thanks to the extra buttons, and it has a neat note-repeat function for creating fills and drum rolls at the press of a button.

This all-in-one unit has everything you need to jam out some drum beats to play guitar to. Like the FGDP-30, it features recording functionality, so you can both sample external audio and record the drum beats you play with your fingers into loops that can be switched between at any time.

This is a great choice for finger drumming, although it might not be ideal for some guitarists due to the hands-on requirements.

8. Best Premium Pedal Drum Machine – Singular Sound BeatBuddy

SPECS

Type: Guitar pedal

Guitar pedal Drum Samples: 200 songs, 21 styles, 10 drum kits

200 songs, 21 styles, 10 drum kits Interface: Foot pedal, buttons, knobs

Foot pedal, buttons, knobs Sampling: SD card

SD card USB: Yes

Yes Other Features: Auto-fill, tap tempo

This is the larger and more fully featured BeatBuddy drum pedal - which is the perfect companion for the performing guitarist. Thanks to the guitar pedal interface, you can do all the important operations using your feet, so you can keep your hands free to shred your axe!

You could also look at the BeatBuddy Footswitch ($49), which gives you even more control.

9. Budget Classic – Behringer Rhythm Designer RD-8 Mk2

SPECS

Type: Desktop

Desktop Drum Samples: 12 customizable voices

12 customizable voices Interface: Buttons and knobs

Buttons and knobs Sampling: No

Based on the iconic 808, this is Behringer's affordable rendition of the classic drum machine. Given the price, it comes pretty close to the real deal - both the sounds and interface are very faithful to the original.

The RD-8 replicates the analog sound of the TR-808, offering a variety of drum sounds, including kick, snare, hi-hats, toms, and more. Its built-in sequencer allows you to program and arrange drum patterns to create your own jam tracks.

If you want a similar sound and experience to the original 808 without breaking the bank, the Rhythm Designer is a great option.

10. Faithful Recreation – Roland TR-08 Rhythm Composer

SPECS

Type: Desktop

Desktop Drum Samples: 12 customizable voices

12 customizable voices Interface: Buttons and knobs

Buttons and knobs Sampling: No

If you'd like to try something from the manufacturer of the original 808, you can't do much better than the Roland TR-08 Rhythm Composer. This machine is about as close to the original 808 units that you will find without spending thousands.

The TR-08 Rhythm Composer is a smaller clone of the original 808 and features nearly identical circuitry. Sure, these also need a fair amount of hands-on use to get the best performance, but they're a cool tool to make some beats on and jam along with your guitar.

Best Drum Machines for Guitarists Buyer's Guide

Buying a drum machine as a guitarist can be a great investment to enhance your practice sessions, songwriting, and live performances. Here's a buyer's guide to help you choose the right drum machine for your needs:

Purpose

You should think about how you plan on using your drum machine, as certain designs and features will make it more suitable for particular situations.

Practice: If you primarily need a drum machine for guitar practice sessions, you may want one with built-in rhythms and metronome features that are easy to set up.

If you primarily need a drum machine for guitar practice sessions, you may want one with built-in rhythms and metronome features that are easy to set up. Songwriting: For songwriting and recording purposes, you might need a more versatile drum machine with advanced sequencing and customization capabilities. These can let you create more detailed beats.

Format

Drum machines come in a range of formats and styles, each being more efficient for certain situations. The two main distinctions are between a desktop or guitar pedal format drum machine.

Which format you choose depends on how you plan on using the drum machine.

If you plan on using it while you are playing guitar, then a pedal version can be handy because you can change the beat using your feet while your hands are free to shred.

can be handy because you can change the beat using your feet while your hands are free to shred. However, pedal drum machines tend to be more limited than desktop models - which offer a far wider range of customization and flexibility and are typically easier to program. Although, you need to use your hands to operate them, which may make them impractical for some performances.

It's also worth noting that some of these drum machines have a foot pedal connector, meaning you can link up a foot switch to trigger beats.

Most drum machines come in the desktop format, but there are some great drum machine models in the pedal format - the choice is yours!

Budget

Set a budget range to narrow down your options. Drum machines vary widely in price, from budget-friendly options to high-end professional units.

More expensive drum machines tend to come with more sounds, be easier to program, and offer a wider range of customization. It really depends on how much money you can spend on the machine.

Don't overspend for the sake of it, though; if you only need a basic model, get an affordable drum machine and spend your money on other parts of your guitar setup.

Drum Sounds

The sounds that drum machines can make are as diverse as the drum machine models you can find. Some drum machines offer realistic acoustic drum sounds, while others focus on electronic or synthesized sounds.

The best choice depends on what type of music you want to use the drum machine to play. In any case, drum machines with a wider range of percussion and drum kits give you more versatility and will present you with more creative options.

Look for machines with a diverse range of percussion sounds and customizable kits to suit your music style.

Sampling Capability

If you want to incorporate your own samples, look for drum machines that offer sampling features.

Some drum machines let you import custom audio files to use as drum sounds. Other drum machines even feature the ability to record sounds through an audio input, letting you capture and sample any sound you can make and then turn it into a drum hit.

Sampling will be too advanced and unnecessary for some users, although for some people, it's a must-have feature.

Sequencing and Pattern Creation

It's very important that you evaluate the machine's sequencing capabilities and consider what type of sequencer you like to use.

More advanced units allow you to create intricate drum patterns and loops, which can be beneficial for composing music in more detail.

Check if it offers real-time or step sequencing, as this affects how you input and edit rhythms.

User Interface:

Drum machines can be found with a wide range of user interfaces. Some use step-sequencer style input, while others revolve around drum pads, which are recorded in real time.

Beyond this, some feature knobs and switches to customize their sounds, others use buttons, and you can even find some which combine all of the above - and even add touchscreen interfaces for deep editing.

Assess the user-friendliness of the interface. You want a machine that's intuitive and easy to navigate, especially if you're new to drum machines.

Portability

Consider whether you need a portable drum machine for gigs and practice on the go. Smaller, battery-powered options can be ideal for this purpose.

Some drum machines are designed to be used in the studio, so they offer a larger interface for a more comfortable experience; however, they sacrifice some portability.

Connectivity

Determine how the drum machine connects to your guitar setup. Common options include MIDI, USB, audio outputs, and headphone jacks.

Ensure compatibility with your existing gear, such as DAWs, MIDI controllers, or amplifiers.

Built-in Effects

Some drum machines come with built-in effects like reverb, delay, and EQ. These can add depth and character to your drum tracks. You may not need many effects if you only want a basic beat; however, if you want to get more involved with drum production, then effects are essential.

MIDI and Sync Options

Ensure the drum machine can sync with your other MIDI gear or external devices. This is crucial for live performances and studio setups. If you are using other gear like synths and samplers, you want to make sure you can plug all your machines together so they play in time.

Ultimately, the best drum machine for a guitarist depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider the type of music you play, your budget, and your long-term goals when making your decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is owning a drum machine beneficial for guitarists?

Owning a drum machine can be incredibly beneficial for guitarists.

Here are some compelling reasons why every guitarist should consider owning a drum machine:

Rhythm Practice - Drum machines are excellent tools for improving your sense of timing and rhythm. You can practice various rhythms, time signatures, and grooves, helping you become a tighter and more precise player.

Drum machines are excellent tools for improving your sense of timing and rhythm. You can practice various rhythms, time signatures, and grooves, helping you become a tighter and more precise player. Songwriting and Composition - Drum machines are invaluable for songwriting and composition. They allow you to create drum tracks and rhythmic patterns to accompany your guitar ideas, making it easier to develop songs from scratch.

Drum machines are invaluable for songwriting and composition. They allow you to create drum tracks and rhythmic patterns to accompany your guitar ideas, making it easier to develop songs from scratch. Jamming and Solo Practice - If you often practice or jam alone, a drum machine can serve as your virtual backing band. It provides a rhythmic foundation for your guitar playing, making solo practice sessions more engaging and musical.

If you often practice or jam alone, a drum machine can serve as your virtual backing band. It provides a rhythmic foundation for your guitar playing, making solo practice sessions more engaging and musical. Practicality - Drum machines are portable and don't require setting up a full drum kit. This makes them a convenient and space-saving option for home practice and recording.

Drum machines are portable and don't require setting up a full drum kit. This makes them a convenient and space-saving option for home practice and recording. Learning Tool - For beginners, drum machines can help develop a better understanding of rhythm and timing, which is essential for playing with other musicians.

Besides just being a fun instrument to play with, drum machines have a bunch of useful advantages for guitarists.

Is there a drum app that follows the guitar?

While there are drum apps and software that offer various features for guitarists, such as metronomes and drum machines, finding one that directly follows your guitar playing in real time can be more challenging.

However, some DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) and plugins allow for MIDI input from your guitar and can trigger drum sounds or sequences accordingly.

One example is Ableton Live, with its MIDI mapping capabilities. Keep in mind that these setups may require some configuration and are typically used in a studio or live performance setting.

What is the easiest drum machine to operate?

Ease of use can be subjective and dependent on your familiarity with music production and technology. However, some drum machines are designed with user-friendly interfaces for beginners or those who prefer a more straightforward experience.

For a guitarist, one of the foot pedals, like the BeatBuddy is probably the best, although if you want a more hands-on experience, you can't go wrong with the Roland TR-8S.

Conclusion

Owning the right drum machine will empower you to take your guitar playing to new heights. You'll no longer struggle to find a drummer for practice, and your songwriting sessions will become more creative and productive.

Our favorite choice is the Roland TR-8S. While it is the most complex, it also has the most diversity and flexibility. If you want something that is designed for guitarists to use, I would suggest you look at the Singular Sound BeatBuddy, which is a guitar pedal - so you can operate it all with your feet!