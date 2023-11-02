7 Best Beat Machines for Beginners of 2023

While software-based plugins and instruments continue to offer incredible flexibility and convenience, there's something undeniably inspiring about the physicality of twisting knobs, tapping pads, and feeling the beat literally at your fingertips.

For those entering the world of music production, the tactile nature of beat machines offers an intuitive and inspiring entry point: a sort of tangible extension of one's creative impulses, and a reminder of how iconic artists used to create beats using analog drum machines.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best beat machines aimed at beginners, celebrate the hardware renaissance we’re experiencing these days, and help you make an informed choice for your musical journey.

Short on time? Skip the whole article and grab the phenomenal Arturia DrumBrute: easy to use, versatile, and powerful enough to help you sculpt your unique sound signature. If you’re curious about the other excellent digital drum machines on this list, keep reading to find the best one to suit your needs!

Best Beat Machines for Beginners

1. Best Drum Machine for Beginners Overall – Arturia DrumBrute Impact

SPECS

Drum Sounds: 10

10 Presets: 64 patterns

64 patterns Pads: 8 x Performance Pads, 16 x Sequence Buttons

8 x Performance Pads, 16 x Sequence Buttons Input/Output: 4 individual audio outputs (plus a master mix output), MIDI In/Out, USB, and 2 x 1/8" (clock in/out)

The Arturia DrumBrute Impact is a perfect blend of intuitive design with a versatile set of features. It comes with ten distinct drum sounds ranging from kicks and snare drum samples to hi-hats and FM percussion and powerful sequencing capabilities: up to 64 patterns with 64 steps each.

Furthermore, it allows you to program polyrhythms: each drum track can have its own length, making it possible to explore complex rhythmic structures that many other drum machines can't handle.

The DrumBrute Impact is also a great choice for live performers. It comes with in-built effects like Pattern Looper and Step Repeat, adding a real-time improvisational flair to your sets, and the Roller mode, which enables drum rolls and build-ups on the fly. However, our favorite effect is the Song Mode, which lets you chain patterns for longer compositions during your live sets.

When making new beats, you can apply swing and randomness to your patterns, either globally or on a per-drum basis, infusing your beats with a human-like feel. The per-track accent feature grants an extra layer of dynamic control, letting you emphasize particular hits for a livelier pattern.

All in all, the Arturia DrumBrute Impact offers a rich sound palette, intricate sequencing features, real-time performance capabilities, and extensive connectivity options that make it a versatile and reliable choice for modern musicians.

2. Best Drum Machine - Runner-up – Korg Volca Drum

SPECS

Drum Sounds: 10 drum parts (6 analog, 4 PCM)

10 drum parts (6 analog, 4 PCM) Presets: 8 patterns

8 patterns Pads: 16 x keypad-shaped touch sensors

16 x keypad-shaped touch sensors Input/Output: 1 x Sync input, 1 x Sync output, 1 x 1/8" headphones, MIDI In

The Korg Volca Beats is the one for those looking for the unparalleled warmth and complexity of an analog drum machine.

With six analog drum parts and four PCM ones, this machine allows you to compose a variety of textured rhythms, from glitchy beats to booming 808-style grooves. Its 16-key touch sensor pad interface is quite straightforward, even for those who've never laid hands on a classic step sequencer.

Despite its retro vibe, the Volca Beats is packed with modern features. The onboard 16-step sequencer draws inspiration from Electribe-style sequencing, and it goes a step further by allowing you to store up to eight unique patterns. This means you're not just restricted to live jamming: you can actually compose and save complex drum arrangements for future gigs or studio sessions.

The Volca Beats also comes with Sync input and output, allowing you to add it to a larger Volca setup or even other analog gear. It's also MIDI compatible, letting you integrate it effortlessly into a digital setup as well.

Powered by either an AC adapter or six AA batteries and weighing just under a pound, the Volca Beats is truly a go-anywhere drum machine. Whether you're a touring musician looking for a reliable companion or a bedroom producer in need of something like an analog drum machine, the Korg Volca Beats is worth it.

3. Best High-End Drum Machine – Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer

SPECS

Drum Sounds: TR drum machine collection, ACB drum modeling tones, 300 preset sampled sounds, User samples

TR drum machine collection, ACB drum modeling tones, 300 preset sampled sounds, User samples Presets: 128 patterns, eight variations per pattern

128 patterns, eight variations per pattern Pads: 1 x Velocity-sensitive Performance Pad, 16 x TR-REC Buttons

1 x Velocity-sensitive Performance Pad, 16 x TR-REC Buttons Input/Output: 2 x 1/4" (line) Analog Inputs, 2 x 1/4" (mix out), 6 x 1/4" (assignable out/trigger out), 1 x 1/4" Headphones, MIDI In/Out/USB, 1 x 1/8" (trigger out)

The Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer is a comprehensive rhythm production center that’ll meet the needs of beginners and seasoned producers alike.

Powered by Analog Circuit Behavior technology, this Roland drum machine offers an impressive palette of drum sounds, from iconic TR-8 and TR-9 kits to 300 preset tones, accessible through a highly responsive pad interface with 16 TR-REC buttons and one velocity-sensitive performance pad.

The TR-8S offers 128 patterns, each with eight variations, three types of fill sections per pattern, and the ability to lock parameter values to individual steps, giving you exceptional control over dynamics and variation. Thanks to the TR-8S’s real-time pattern manipulation features, you can program a new pattern while the existing one continues to loop, which is essential while performing live.

The Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer is a flexible and performance-oriented drum machine that combines the iconic sounds of vintage drum machines with the capabilities required by modern producers and performers.

4. Best Library for a Drum Machine – Native Instruments Maschine Mikro MK3

SPECS

Drum Sounds: 1.6GB MASCHINE factory library includes samples, one-shots, loops, instruments, drum kits, and bass/drum synths.

1.6GB MASCHINE factory library includes samples, one-shots, loops, instruments, drum kits, and bass/drum synths. Presets: Comes with factory patterns and songs, plus licenses for Massive, Monark, and Reaktor Prism.

Comes with factory patterns and songs, plus licenses for Massive, Monark, and Reaktor Prism. Pads: 16 velocity-sensitive, color-coded performance pads

16 velocity-sensitive, color-coded performance pads Input/Output: USB Type B

The Native Instruments Maschine Mikro Mk3 is an all-in-one pad controller with an impressive suite of features.

It comes with a 1.6 GB factory library of drum sounds that offers a wide array of sonic textures, from one-shots and loops to drum kits and bass synths. Furthermore, with licenses for plugins like Massive, Monark, and Reaktor Prism, you can bring to life an impressive sound design experience that transcends the traditional purpose of drum machines.

The Maschine Mikro Mk3 features 16 velocity-sensitive, color-coded performance pads that are both visually intuitive and expressive. Its minimalist design, featuring a single USB Type B port for both power and MIDI I/O, makes it a particularly good option for producers on the go, who can make the most of its extensive features without the need for an elaborate setup.

If you’re looking for an ideal balance between compact design and comprehensive functionality, with an extensive drum sound library and rich preset environment, the Maschine Mikro Mk3 might well be your best option.

5. Best Affordable Drum Machine – Akai Professional MPD218

SPECS

Drum Sounds: None

None Presets: 16 configurable presets

16 configurable presets Pads: 16 x Backlit MPC pads (expandable to 48)

16 x Backlit MPC pads (expandable to 48) Input/Output: USB Type B

The Akai Professional MPD218 is a no-nonsense, plug-and-play MIDI drum machine designed for those who want to get straight to the point without sacrificing quality and creative expression.

It features 16 backlit MPC pads, which are expandable to 48 via three control banks, and six 360-degree knobs that are assignable to 18 parameters like volume and filter cutoff. Classic MPC features like Note Repeat and Full Level are all here, giving you full control over dynamic performances and nuanced expression.

The software package includes freebies from Ableton, Akai Professional, and Sonivox, extending the drum machine's capabilities right out of the box. This all makes the Akai Professional MPD218 an excellent choice for both newbies and old-school music creators looking for a reliable, high-quality electronic drum machine.

6. Best Drum Machine Under $200 – Alesis SR16

SPECS

Drum Sounds: 233

233 Presets: 50 patterns

50 patterns Pads: 12 velocity-sensitive pads

12 velocity-sensitive pads Input/Output: 1x Analog Inputs 1/8" stereo; 2x Analog Outputs 1/4", 1 x 1/4" stereo for headphones; MIDI I/O - In, Out/Thru

Even after more than three decades since its introduction, the Alesis SR-16 drum machine is still one of the most beloved drum machines in the market.

Aside from the 233 authentic drum sounds and 50 high-quality preset patterns, what adds a tactile dimension to this drum machine are its 12 velocity-sensitive pads, which allow you to manually input rhythms and offer a more hands-on approach to drum programming.

The machine’s dual pedal inputs for Start/Stop and A/B Fill provide even more dynamic control, especially for live performances. If you have a more elaborate setup, the SR-16’s comprehensive MIDI I/O can integrate seamlessly into a broader digital environment, whether it's an external sequencer or a DAW.

Despite its seemingly simple interface, the SR-16 offers intricate pattern editing and fine-tuning, a feature that can be priceless for musicians who are looking for a highly customized sound. Other great features include the analog outputs for Main Left, Main Right, and Aux L/R, along with a headphone output for private monitoring or practice.

All in all, the Alesis SR-16 is still an excellent and reasonably-priced choice for anyone looking for a drum machine that is both sophisticated and user-friendly.

7. Best Tiny Drum Machine – Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator PO-12 Rhythm

SPECS

Drum Sounds: 16

16 Presets: 16 Pattern Chaining

16 Pattern Chaining Pads: No physical pads, 16-step sequencer on board

No physical pads, 16-step sequencer on board Input/Output: 3.5mm output jack for headphones and external speakers

Despite its pocket size, the PO-12 Rhythm comes loaded with an impressive array of synthesized and sampled drum sounds. Its 16-step sequencer, with up to 16 drum patterns that can be chained together, provides a degree of complexity that will satisfy the needs of creators who make their own beats on the go.

The step sequencer effectively compensates for the lack of traditional drum pads, enabling you to program beats intuitively, while the parameter locks allow you to make nuanced adjustments to your creations.

Coming with an EFM32 Gecko MCU and a Cirrus Logic DAC, the drum machine's engine is surprisingly powerful, offering a gritty, in-your-face sound that can be further manipulated with 16 punch-in effects.

You don't need a large setup to achieve great-sounding results, and the PO-12 Rhythm’s highly portable design, diverse sonic palette, and sophisticated sequencer make it a fabulous compact machine for both novices and seasoned beat-makers.

Best Beat Machines for Beginners Buyer's Guide

Now that we're familiar with the best drum machines in the market let's delve into the specific features, functions, and factors you should consider when selecting your first beat machine.

Budget

Beat machines can range from $50 to thousands of dollars, so it's crucial to identify how much you're willing to spend, what you actually need, and whether it’s better to buy an affordable option to start making beats or invest in higher-end gear.

High-end models with 24-bit or higher sound engines offer exceptional fidelity and richness of sound. Furthermore, added features such as advanced sequencers, built-in effects, exclusive plugins, and complex modulation capabilities can transform a high-quality drum machine into a de facto music production deck.

Interface and Ease of Use

As a beginner, I’m assuming you'll want a machine with an intuitive interface that doesn't require a steep learning curve. If that’s the case, my recommendation is to look for clear controls, easy-to-read screens, and straightforward navigation options.

Finding yourself buried in sub-menus just to perform basic tasks is the easiest way to compromise your workflow and creativity.

Versatility

A versatile machine that can adapt to various styles can be particularly useful for beginners who may not yet have a defined musical identity and want to experiment across different genres.

Some beat machines also come with built-in effects, modulation options, and even synth engines, which can provide a broader sonic palette for your creations.

Sound Library

A comprehensive sound library can be an invaluable resource, especially when you’re still learning the ropes. Some machines even allow you to manipulate samples or create your own sounds, enhancing your customization options and learning potential.

All in all, I’d recommend you look for a beat machine that offers a variety of high-quality samples, as well as the option to add your own. This will ensure that you don't quickly outgrow your drum machine as your skills advance.

Connectivity

Does the drum machine have the necessary audio outputs to connect to your existing gear? Does it support MIDI? These are crucial questions you should look into before purchasing a drum machine.

Also, consider the future of your recording setup. As you grow in your music production journey, you may want to integrate additional equipment like external synths other drum machines, or change DAW.

Ensuring your beat machine can handle all possible connections seamlessly will give you more creative options down the line.

Portability

Battery-operated drum machines can offer the freedom to produce beats anywhere, from a park bench to an airplane seat. However, you need to make sure they’re robust enough to withstand travel-related wear and tear.

On the other hand, bigger drum machines might be harder to move around but have bigger pads, more customization options, and more robust hardware that's ideal for professional recording artists or live performers. As always, it all comes down to what you need and how you intend to use your beat maker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I connect the beat machine to my computer or DAW?

Yes, most modern beat machines can connect to a computer and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), usually through USB, MIDI, or sometimes even via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This allows you to integrate the hardware seamlessly into your existing digital setup, control your DAW, and even drag-and-drop samples or sequences between the two.

Make sure you check the specifications and compatibility options before purchasing to ensure the beat machine will work with all the digital audio workstations you regularly use.

What is the difference between a beat machine and a drum machine?

A drum machine is mostly focused on drum sounds and percussive sounds and may not have extensive sampling capabilities, while a beat machine is generally more versatile, featuring the ability to import, manipulate, and sequence samples of all kinds and not just percussions.

Can I expand the sound library or add my own samples?

The best drum machines offer the ability to expand their sound libraries, either by purchasing additional sound packs from the manufacturer or by importing your own samples. Some beat machines also provide sample-editing features, allowing you to manipulate and customize your imported sounds further.

Does the beat machine offer any built-in effects or modulation options?

Many beat machines come with built-in effects like reverb, delay, and filters, as well as modulation options such as LFOs (Low-Frequency Oscillators). These features can add depth, texture, and dynamism to your beats, providing a richer sonic texture without requiring external equipment.

Can the drum machine sync with other hardware like synthesizers or external drum machines?

Most models nowadays, even affordable drum machines, have some form of synchronization options, often through MIDI or other types of connection, which allows you to integrate the beat machine into a larger hardware setup, syncing it with synthesizers, external drum machines, or even modular setups.

Can the drum machine function as a standalone instrument, or does it require other equipment?

Many modern beat machines are designed to be self-contained, offering built-in speakers, a range of pre-loaded sounds, and even battery-powered operation for total portability.

These devices are capable of functioning independently, allowing you to create beats without needing a computer, DAW, or additional external equipment.

On the other hand, other drum machines are designed to be part of a larger setup and require external amplification, a computer, or a DAW to access their full range of features.

These machines might offer deeper customization or integration capabilities but may not be the best option for beginners or those looking for a portable solution.

Final Thoughts

We hope this guide will help you choose your first drum machine to take your music production to the next level! Whether you're working in the fields of electronic music, or recreating the classic sounds of old-school hip hop, a new drum machine will open new paths to express yourself creatively.

In short, if you want versatility, rich sound options, and real-time performance capabilities, the DrumBrute Impact offers great value for the price.

Alternatively, if you're looking for the best high-end option, the TR-8S is a great drum machine that offers an impressive range of drum sounds and presets, a responsive pad interface, and lots of connectivity options.

Either way, with the right hardware drum machine, you can create any kind of beat you want, no matter where you are in your musical journey.

Have fun!