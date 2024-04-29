ASUS Vivobook S15 Review: An Affordable, Portable Laptop for DJs

The ASUS Vivobook S15 S533 is a favorite among DJs and music producers looking for portable computers, and for all the right reasons.

It proves that a perfect balance between a stylish look, good performance, and affordability can be obtained to provide producers with something they can use to express themselves fully.

If you're looking for a new laptop that doesn't break the bank but provides excellent performance for its value (and you can also use for the occasional PC gaming), keep reading this ASUS Vivobook S15 review as I explore the best features of this affordable yet highly-performing laptop.

ASUS Vivobook S15 Overview

Average Rating: 4.3

Specs

Processor : 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz

: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz Operative system : Windows 10 Home

: Windows 10 Home Graphics : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display : 15.6-inch, FHD, IPS Panel and 60Hz refresh rate

: 15.6-inch, FHD, IPS Panel and 60Hz refresh rate Memory : 8GB DDR4 on board

: 8GB DDR4 on board Storage : 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD

: 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD I/O ports : USB 3.2, USB 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, 3.5mm audio Jack, Micro SD card reader

: USB 3.2, USB 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, 3.5mm audio Jack, Micro SD card reader Keyboard : Backlit, Num-keypad

: Backlit, Num-keypad Audio : Harman/Kardon technology

: Harman/Kardon technology Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3

: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions : 35.98 W x 23.38 D x 1.61 H (14.17" W x 9.20" D x 0.63" H)

: 35.98 W x 23.38 D x 1.61 H (14.17" W x 9.20" D x 0.63" H) Weight: 1.80 kg (3.97 lbs.)

Why I Like It It’s lightweight and sturdy.

Trendy design and color options.

Good battery life.

Ports and connections.

Fingerprint reader. What I Think Could Be Improved The webcam has a 720p resolution, but the quality is not good for video recording.

The RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded.

The ASUS Vivobook S15 S533 is a productive, lightweight laptop with a sleek, elegant, and fun design.

It offers excellent value for money, with a Full HD NanoEdge bezel display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 with four cores, up to 16GB, a 512GB SSD, and ‎Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

An option with Intel Core i7 with NVIDIA MX350 discrete GPU is also available, and I'd recommend it if you're a music producer or composer. However, the i5, 8GB RAM, and Inter Iris Xe graphics will be enough to get the job done if you're a DJ, performing as expected from a laptop with these specs and at this price.

ASUS Vivobook S15: In-Depth Review

Build Quality and Design 5/5

The ASUS Vivobook looks amazing and feels incredibly sturdy. It comes in four colors: Gaia Green, Resolute Red, Indie Black, and Dreamy White. The chassis is made of aluminum, which feels robust and elegant, unlike many plastic low-budget laptops at this price range.

It is lightweight and portable, at 3.96 lbs. for a 15.6-inch screen. Its 16.1mm thickness makes it easy to carry around in your DJ backpack or take to the rehearsal room.

Ports 4/5

The ASUS Vivobook S15 S533 includes enough inputs and outputs for everyday work. It features one USB 3.2 Type-A for high-speed transfers you can use to connect your audio interface, two USB C ports for peripherals such as MIDI keyboards or USB microphones, and a MicroSD slot.

Through the HDMI port, you can connect the Vivobook S15 to an external monitor to improve productivity or a TV or projector for presentations. The Thunderbolt 4 port lets you connect external monitors or charge your laptop, and it offers a DC-in to charge the laptop with its charger if you want to use the USB-C port for display.

Finally, it features a 3.5 combo audio jack to connect a headset and listen to your mixes. All in all, it offers everything you need for music production and DJ gigs.

Connections 4/5

The ASUS Vivobook S15 S533 features Wi-Fi 6 technology for faster, more reliable connectivity. This is great for DJs who are storing their tracks online, or music producers who need seamless access to plugins and libraries at all times.

Connect your wireless devices with Bluetooth 5.3 with faster data transfer and a larger range. There’s no Ethernet port, but the Wi-Fi 6 will be more than enough for most uses.

Display Screen 5/5

Its screen has a Full HD resolution, an LED-backlit IPS panel, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides an exceptional experience, whether you use it to make music at home or mix tracks on stage.

The 15.6-inch screen has thin bezels with an 86% screen-to-body ratio for a smaller footprint. All in all, the screen of our review unit is clear and big enough for most uses, with a brightness that'll work magnificently in dark rooms.

Keyboard and Touchpad 4.5/5

The keyboard includes a full numeric pad. It is backlit and has 1.4 mm Key Travel, making it fast and comfortable to type even in darker environments.

One highlight is the yellow-colored Enter key, which makes it more visible and stylish.

The touchpad feels good but is a bit clicky. A built-in fingerprint reader makes unlocking the Vivobook S15 easier to navigate.

System Performance 4/5

Featuring 11th-generation Intel Core and SSD storage, the Vivobook powers up superfast and offers a swift performance. It's capable of handling everyday tasks without breaking a sweat, and even more complex tasks like basic audio post-production can be handled without issues.

Just to be clear, the Vivobook S15 is not a media editing or gaming laptop as such. It offers great value for money, and I can imagine it being more than enough for beginner DJs and music producers. However, for complex music production tasks, you'll need to invest in a high-end laptop, costing hundreds of dollars more than the S15.

You can pick the Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM, for that matter, but it still won’t perform like a premium laptop with a high-end CPU and integrated GPU.

Battery Life 5/5

The Vivobook S15 offers many options to extend battery life from the Asus App. It promises all-day battery life and has a feature that allows 60% fast charging in 49 minutes.

Webcam 3/5

The webcam of the Vivobook S15 is a bit of a letdown. It’s a 720p HD camera that's OK for video calls, but the lighting and image quality could be better. If you need a high-quality camera for your live streams and interviews, you better find an external camera.

Not a dealbreaker when it comes to DJing, but it's something to consider.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Laptop for Music Production and DJing

Buying a portable and affordable laptop for your music production and live shows is no trivial task. You need to find the perfect balance between performance and price, and carefully consider all the characteristics your laptop needs to handle all the tasks you normally do.

Performance

One of the first things to look at in a computer is its processor, memory, RAM, and storage. A multi-core processor like Intel Core i5, i7, or AMD Ryzen equivalent, as well as at least 24GB of RAM, are an absolute must if you make music with your laptop, as big projects and plugins will require plenty of power to run smoothly.

Cooling System

A laptop that gets too hot when performing demanding tasks will wear out faster and, in the worst cases, shut down unexpectedly. I've seen that happen to artists while performing live, and trust me, you want to avoid that happening to you.

Make sure the cooling system performs efficiently whenever you're using your DAW or DJ software, and that it works when both plugged in and running on battery power. As always, the best option is to read online other people's experiences.

Build Quality and Portability

Musicians carry around their gear a lot, and as a result, they need laptops that are sturdy and durable even when treated unkindly. Ensure the build quality will endure on the road or during your daily routine. You can find laptops made in various combinations of plastic, aluminum, or steel materials. In addition to the external material, verify the keys, touchpad, and screen quality.

Display

Professional DJs should go for a laptop with an OLED display. The OLED panel offers high brightness, contrast, improved colors, and deep blacks. If an OLED display is not a priority for you, you can choose a laptop with a standard Full HD display.

Connectivity

Think about how many and what kind of ports you need. If you're a DJ, chances are you'll have a DJ deck to connect to your laptop, and if you're a music producer, you'll need USB ports for your MIDI keyboards, audio interface, USB mic, and so on.

Look for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet ports, the number of USB-A or USB-C ports you need to the ones included, as well as the MicroSD card reader, 3.5 audio jacks, HDMI, etc.

Alternatives

Here's a list of alternatives to the ASUS Vivobook S15. Some of these options offer features not present on the Vivobook S15 in exchange for others.

ASUS Vivobook S15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3000

The Dell Inspiron 15 is available in different configurations with up to 32 RAM and 1TB SSD. It’s built mostly with plastic, which makes it lighter but also less sturdy. It features a 15.6" touchscreen, ‎Intel UHD graphics, and a non-backlit keyboard, but it does not have USB-C ports.

ASUS Vivobook S15 vs Acer Swift Go 14

If you want a 14-inch 2K resolution laptop, the smaller Acer Swift Go 14 is a more portable option. It’s an Intel Evo verified laptop with Intel Core i71355U and Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. It weighs 2.76 pounds and has an aluminum body.

ASUS Vivobook S15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 offers better performance and build quality if you can stretch your budget for a premium laptop. It includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB memory, and a 512GB SSD. It features Dolby Atmos6 technology to enhance your audio experience.

Conclusion

To summarize, the ASUS Vivobook S15 offers excellent value for money, and can easily become a valuable companion for music producers and DJs. Seasoned artists might need a more powerful device, but for the price, it's hard to find a better laptop for music production and DJing.

If you're looking for more options, I'd suggest the Acer Swift Go 14, the lighter Dell Inspiron 15, or the more premium Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Good luck!