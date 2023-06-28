7 Best Guitar Slides of 2023

Are you tired of struggling to achieve that smooth, soulful sound when you play slide guitar? Do you find it challenging to create captivating slide guitar melodies?

We understand the frustration of not being able to fully express yourself through your instrument. But fear not because we have the solution you've been searching for.

In this comprehensive buyer's guide and review, we will introduce you to the best guitar slides on the market, each designed to enhance your playing experience and unlock a whole new world of musical expression.

Our top pick, the Rock Slide Polished Brass Slide, is a strong choice for a traditional slide. Get ready to discover the key features, materials, and techniques that will take your slide guitar skills to the next level.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, this guide will provide you with valuable insights and help you make an informed decision. Let's dive in and explore the exciting world of guitar slides!

Best Guitar Slides

1. Top Pick – The Rock Slide Polished Brass Slide

SPECS

Type: Bottle with Knuckle Cutaway

Bottle with Knuckle Cutaway Material: Brass

Brass Size: Small, Ring Size 7

The meticulously designed and crafted Polished Brass Rock Slide is tailored to meet the needs of discerning players. With a focus on exceptional comfort, this guitar slide features a contoured finger rest and knuckle cutaway, setting a new standard for comfort during your performances.

The tapered interior ensures a consistent and secure fit along your entire finger, enhancing stability and control while sliding.

Made from polished brass, this slide is renowned for its gritty feel and cutting sustain, allowing your passages to stand out with clarity. The Polished Brass Rock Slide holds a special place in slide history as the one that started it all.

Brass adds a distinct cutting sound to your tone, while its slightly rougher surface introduces a touch of drag and grit as it glides across the strings.

The denser nature of brass, coupled with its ability to sustain notes, makes it a popular choice among rock and blues slide players.

To experience the sound of a great metal slide, listen to blues slide guru Johnny Winter and let the magic unfold.

2. A Classic Glass Slide – Dunlop 218 Pyrex Glass Slide

SPECS

Type: Standard Bottle style

Standard Bottle style Material: Pyrex glass

Pyrex glass Size: Medium, Ring Size 10.5

For those seeking a warmer and thicker tone that emphasizes the middle harmonics of their sound, look no further than the Dunlop Pyrex Glass Slides.

Renowned as today's most popular slide choice, Dunlop guitar slides are crafted with precision from high-quality Boron Silicate.

Each slide undergoes a meticulous process of heat treatment and annealing, resulting in a flawless tube construction. The Dunlop 218 glass slide, measuring 20mm x 29mm x 51mm, is designed to fit ring finger size 10.5, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit during play.

With its heavy wall thickness and medium diameter, this glass slide delivers an authentic slide tone that resonates with warmth and richness.

When it comes to achieving genuine slide tones, Dunlop remains the top choice among musicians seeking exceptional quality and sound.

3. Coolest Ceramic Slide – Dunlop RWS12 Rev Willy's Porcelain Slide

SPECS

Type: Standard Bottle style

Standard Bottle style Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Size: Large, Ring Size 11

Experience exceptional tone and expressiveness with Dunlop's RWS12 Reverend Willy's Mojo guitar slide. Crafted from high-fired porcelain and coated in a thick glaze, this slide offers a perfect balance of brightness and expressive sound.

Its moisture-absorbing interior ensures a secure grip and prevents slippage, making it incredibly comfortable and easy to maneuver.

Designed with the ideal mass to produce a fat and warm tone, the Dunlop RWS12 Reverend Willy's Mojo has become a favorite among slide guitarists, earning its place in many gig bags.

Elevate your slide guitar playing with this remarkable and highly regarded ceramic guitar slide.

4. A Comfortable Player – The Rock Slide Moulded Glass Slide

SPECS

Type: Standard Bottle with Knuckle-relief Cut

Standard Bottle with Knuckle-relief Cut Material: Moulded Glass

Moulded Glass Size: Medium, Ring Size 10

The Moulded Glass Rock Slide is a meticulously designed and crafted slide that prioritizes your needs as a slide guitar player.

With careful consideration given to comfort, this slide stands out with its contoured finger rest and knuckle cutaway, providing unmatched comfort during your performances.

The tapered interior ensures a uniform fit along your entire finger, enhancing stability and control while sliding.

Glass guitar slides have long been favored for their ability to impart warmth and create a fuller sound while their exceptionally smooth surfaces glide effortlessly across the strings.

When you wear a Rock Slide on your ring finger, you'll understand why it's not just a mere piece of pipe. The Rock Slide's popularity is rapidly growing among acoustic and electric guitar players, thanks to its carefully considered features.

5. Signature Pick – The Rock Slide Ariel Posen Signature Slide

SPECS

Type: Ariel Posen Balltip

Ariel Posen Balltip Material: Brass

Brass Size: Small, Ring Size 7.5

Ariel Posen's exceptional slide-playing skills have earned him a well-deserved reputation, making his Signature Rock Slide a standout choice for guitar enthusiasts.

Crafted from brass, this guitar slide boasts an extended length that ensures comprehensive coverage of the strings. Its tapered interior design provides a snug fit, allowing for a comfortable playing experience throughout.

With thick walls, the slide offers added weight and sustained notes. Additionally, a cutaway at the second knuckle preserves finger flexibility and prevents pinching, while a flat finger rest enhances stability.

Inspired by lap and pedal steel instruments, the Ariel Posen Signature Rock Slide features a ball tip, maximizing its weight and sustain and providing varying playing surfaces for longer or shorter notes.

6. A Great Backup – The Rock Slide Amber Glass Slide

SPECS

Type: Standard Bottle with Knuckle-relief Cut

Standard Bottle with Knuckle-relief Cut Material: Amber Colored Glass

Amber Colored Glass Size: Medium, Ring Size 10

Discover the unparalleled comfort and superb performance of The Rock Slide's Amber Glass Slide. Designed with utmost attention to player comfort, this slide features an ergonomic finger rest and a knuckle-relief cut that provides a perfect, glove-like fit.

The slide's construction boasts a 4-millimeter-thick wall at the opening, gradually transitioning to a 7-millimeter-thick wall at the fingertip. This design ensures remarkable tone and sustains, allowing for a range of subtle tone colorings as you slide up and down the neck.

It comes as no surprise that this slide is a beloved choice among guitarists who appreciate its exceptional craftsmanship and superior playability.

7. An Interesting Option – MagSlide Magnesium Guitar Slide MS-2

SPECS

Type: Standard Bottle

Standard Bottle Material: Magnesium

Magnesium Size: Medium, Ring Size 10.5

Introducing the extraordinary MagSlide, a guitar slide that stands out as a true one-of-a-kind. Crafted from magnesium, this slide offers a unique combination of qualities that set it apart from traditional materials such as brass, glass, or steel.

The lightweight nature of magnesium makes the MagSlide exceptionally comfortable on your finger, allowing for extended playing sessions without strain. Despite its lightness, this slide delivers a beautifully warm tone and impressive sustain, adding depth and character to your playing.

The MagSlide's lightweight construction also makes it well-suited for lower-action setups and lighter-gauge strings, a feature that guitarists truly appreciate.

Experience the innovative design and unmatched performance of the MagSlide, redefining your slide guitar playing with its distinctive characteristics.

Best Guitar Slides Buyer's Guide

When shopping for the best guitar slides, there are four important factors that buyers should consider:

Slide Material

Size and fit

Wall thickness

Playing style and genre

Slide Material

The choice of material is of utmost importance when shopping for the best guitar slide.

The material used in a slide significantly impacts the overall tone, sustain, and playability, ultimately shaping the character of your slide guitar sound. Different materials produce distinct tonal qualities and offer unique playing experiences.

Glass slides are renowned for their warm and smooth sound. They produce a rich, singing tone with excellent sustain.

Glass slides also glide effortlessly across the strings, allowing for fluid slides and expressive playing. The smooth surface of glass provides a comfortable playing experience, particularly for those who prefer a lighter touch.

Brass slides, on the other hand, impart a distinct and cutting sound to your playing. They deliver a brighter tone with a touch of grit, adding character and bite to your slide guitar sound.

Brass slides often provide a quicker attack and enhanced articulation, making them well-suited for genres such as blues and rock.

Steel slides are known for their bright and focused tone. They produce a metallic and piercing sound that can cut through the mix with clarity.

Steel slides offer excellent sustain and are favored by players seeking a bold and powerful sound. They can be a great choice for players who prefer a heavier slide with strong projection.

Other metal slides, such as those made from copper or bronze, offer their own unique tonal characteristics. Copper slides provide a warm and smooth sound, while bronze slides offer a balance of warmth and brightness.

These alternative metal slides can provide a different sonic palette for players looking to explore different tonal possibilities.

Size and Fit

Size and fit are crucial considerations when shopping for the best guitar slide. The size and fit of a slide directly impact your comfort, control, and overall playing experience.

Choosing the right size and fit ensures that the slide feels natural on your finger, allowing you to fully express yourself while playing slide guitar.

1. Firstly, consider the length of the slide. Slides come in various lengths, typically ranging from short to long. The length should be appropriate for the size of your finger and the width of the fretboard. A slide that is too short may not provide adequate coverage of the strings, resulting in muted or missed notes. Conversely, a slide that is too long can feel cumbersome and impede your ability to navigate the fretboard accurately. 2. Next, pay attention to the diameter of the slide. The diameter should match the size of your finger to ensure a snug fit. If the slide is too tight, it may restrict blood flow and cause discomfort. If it's too loose, you may struggle to maintain control and precision while playing. Experimenting with different diameters can help you find the slide that feels most comfortable and secure on your finger. 3. The weight of the slide is also an important factor related to size and fit. Some players prefer heavier slides for their enhanced sustain and tone, while others may find lighter slides more maneuverable. The weight should complement your playing style and preferences. It's worth noting that the weight of the slide can affect the amount of pressure needed to maintain proper contact with the strings. 4. Lastly, consider the shape and contour of the slide. Many slides feature finger rests or knuckle cutaways that provide additional comfort and stability. These ergonomic features can make a significant difference in your ability to control the slide and execute precise slide techniques.

Wall Thickness

Wall thickness is a critical factor to consider when shopping for the best guitar slide. The thickness of the slide's walls directly affects the tone, sustain, and overall performance of the slide. Finding the optimal wall thickness can greatly enhance your slide guitar-playing experience.

Thicker-walled slides generally produce a fuller, warmer, and more resonant tone. The increased mass of the slide contributes to a richer sound with enhanced sustain.

Thicker walls allow for greater contact with the strings, resulting in a fuller transfer of energy and a more pronounced singing tone. These slides are often favored by players looking for a smooth and expressive sound with a deep, captivating resonance.

On the other hand, slides with thinner walls offer a brighter and more articulate tone. The reduced mass and thinner walls allow for quicker attack and increased treble response.

This can be beneficial for genres that require a more cutting and precise sound, such as blues or rock. Thinner slides are often preferred by players seeking enhanced clarity and note definition.

Finding the right balance between wall thickness and playability is essential. Slides that are too thick may feel heavy and cumbersome on the finger, making it challenging to maintain control and execute precise slide techniques.

Conversely, slides that are too thin may lack sustain and depth, resulting in a thinner and less resonant tone.

It's worth noting that the wall thickness can also influence the slide's response to different playing techniques. Thicker-walled slides may excel in producing smooth legato slides and long sustained notes, while thinner slides may be more suitable for intricate slide runs and fast passages.

Playing Style and Genre

Finally, playing style and genre are also important considerations when shopping for the best guitar slide.

Different slides are designed to cater to specific playing styles and musical genres, and finding the right slide for your preferred style is essential for achieving the desired sound and maximizing your playing potential.

The playing style influences the techniques and approaches used in slide guitar playing. For example, if you primarily play blues or rock, you may lean towards slides that offer a gritty and expressive tone.

Slides made from materials like brass or steel are often favored for their ability to deliver a cutting and aggressive sound, ideal for slide techniques such as vibrato, bending, and aggressive slide runs.

In contrast, if you're more inclined towards a smoother and mellower playing style, slides made from glass or ceramic materials might be a better fit. These materials produce a warmer and more singing tone, perfect for soulful slide melodies, slide chords, and smooth transitions between notes.

The genre of music you play also plays a significant role in slide selection. Different genres have distinct tonal requirements.

For example, in country or Americana music, slides with a bright and twangy tone are often preferred, as they can accentuate the characteristic country sound.

Metal slides or slides with higher wall thickness may be favored by players in rock or heavy metal genres, as they provide a heavier and more sustained sound for power chords and aggressive riffs.

Furthermore, the type of guitar you play can also influence your slide choice. Electric guitars may benefit from slides that offer enhanced sustain and projection, while acoustic guitars may require slides that produce a more balanced and natural tone.

Ultimately, the best guitar slide for you will depend on your specific playing style, musical genre, and personal preferences. It's important to experiment with different slides and materials to find the one that complements your style and helps you achieve the desired tone and expression.

By selecting a slide that aligns with your playing style and genre, you can enhance your musicality and create captivating slide guitar performances.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use the same slide for both acoustic and electric guitars?

Yes, you can use the same slide for both acoustic and electric guitars. The choice of slide largely depends on your personal preference and the sound you want to achieve.

Are there specific slides designed for beginners or advanced players?

While there are no specific slides designed exclusively for beginners or advanced players, there are slides that may be more suitable for different skill levels based on their features and characteristics.

Can I use a slide on all strings, or are there specific techniques for different strings?

While it is possible to use a slide on all strings of a guitar, there are specific techniques and considerations when using a slide on different strings. The choice of technique depends on the desired effect and the musical context.

Are there slides that work well with specific tunings or string gauges?

Yes, there are slides that can work well with specific tunings or string gauges, and selecting the right slide for your preferred tuning and string gauge can enhance your overall playing experience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, finding the best guitar slide for your needs is a matter of considering various factors such as material, size and fit, wall thickness, and playing style. The right slide can greatly enhance your playing experience, allowing you to achieve the desired tone, sustain, and control.

Our top pick, the Rock Solid Polished Brass slide, is a surefire choice. Alternatively, the Dunlop 218 Pyrex Glass Slide is also a popular slide option. Whether you prefer the warm tones of glass, the cutting sound of brass, or the smoothness of steel, there are slides available to suit your preferences.

Remember to consider the size and fit for comfortable and secure playing, choose the appropriate wall thickness for your desired tonal characteristics, and consider your playing style and genre to find a slide that complements your musical expression.

By taking these factors into account, you can confidently select a guitar slide that will inspire your creativity and unlock new sonic possibilities on your instrument. Happy sliding!