6 Best Guitar Strings for Metal of 2023

Hey there, fellow metalhead!

Finding the right guitar strings for metal can feel like trying to pick out the right set from a pile of a thousand – every little detail makes a world of difference, right? One minute you're on top of the world with a killer riff, and the next, a snap, buzz, or dull sound kills the mood.

Now, here's our promise to you: By the end of this guide, you'll be a few steps closer to achieving that jaw-dropping, crowd-cheering metal sound. We've scoured the depths of the metal universe (and some guitar shops) to curate a list of the best guitar strings for your shredding needs.

Whether you favor standard tuning or lower tunings, play lead guitar, or only rip downtuned riffs, our top pick, the Ernie Ball Mammoth Slinky electric strings is a great choice.

Stay tuned (pun intended) as we dive deep into the best electric guitar strings for metal guitarists!

Best Guitar Strings for Metal

1. Best Overall Choice – Ernie Ball Mammoth Slinky Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: No

No Core Material: Tin-plated Hexagonal Steel

Tin-plated Hexagonal Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

Since the early 1960s, Ernie Ball strings have been a favorite among musicians of various styles. The story began in Ernie Ball's own music shop, where guitarists sought custom string gauges for easier playability.

When major guitar companies showed no interest in producing lighter strings, Ernie took matters into his own hands. Today, when you pick up a set of his strings, you're guaranteed quality, excellent tone, durability, and consistent performance.

Ernie Ball strings are a trusted choice for any guitarist. They've caught the attention of many renowned rock and metal guitarists over the years, from Keith Richards to John Petrucci.

These heavy gauge Mammoth Slinky electric guitar strings by Ernie Ball are crafted using a nickel-plated steel wire that wraps around a steel core with a tin-plated hexagonal shape.

The plain strings feature a unique bronze wire winding near the ball end, ensuring reduced wear and a slightly brighter sound. Their powerful design makes them an obvious contender for the best guitar strings for metal.

2. Best Strings for Drop Tunings – Dunlop DHCN1254 Heavy Core NPS Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: No

No Core Material: Steel

Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

Dunlop's DHCN1254 Heavy Core heavy gauge strings are perfectly tailored for drop tuning.

By meticulously choosing core wire and using specific wrap ratios, Dunlop ensures these strings can withstand aggressive picking while maintaining a balanced sound profile - rich lows, distinct mids, and clear highs, irrespective of playing clean or with distortion.

Crafted in their Benicia, California facility, Dunlop pays careful attention to every step, from design and production to packaging. Every string set undergoes triple-layer moisture protection and is sealed in a bag with Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor.

If you're into drop tunings, the Dunlop DHCN1254 Heavy Core strings are a top pick.

3. Great for Versatile Players – D'Addario EXL140 XL Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: No

No Core Material: Steel

Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

D’Addario’s XL Nickel Wound electric guitar strings stand as a top choice among enthusiasts worldwide, delivering a premium tone and tactile feel without denting the wallet.

These strings are meticulously crafted, wrapping a nickel-plated steel wire around a unique hexagonal steel core, which results in a sound that's both radiant and versatile, suited to a variety of musical styles.

With the XL Nickel strings, guitarists can relish their extended durability, silky-smooth bending capabilities, and unparalleled tuning stability. The cherry on top? D’Addario ensures precision in every winding, so each pack feels consistent to the last.

And for those who stock up, the anti-corrosion packaging ensures each set remains as fresh as the day it was made. So, if you're looking for an all-rounder set of strings that promises quality, D’Addario's XL Nickel Wound is the way to go.

4. Best Strings for Extended Range Guitars – DR Strings DDT7-11 Drop-Down Tuning Nickel Plated Steel Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: Yes

Yes Core Material: Hexagonal Steel

Hexagonal Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

DR Strings offers guitar strings specially designed for aficionados of deep guitar tones. Utilizing their signature hexagonal core wire and nickel-plated steel wrap, these strings promise the tension and resilience needed for a 7-string electric guitar.

Metal guitar enthusiasts particularly admire the consistent intonation these strings provide. For those seeking a full-bodied tone on their 7-string guitar and the flexibility to tune down flawlessly, the DR DDT drop-down tuning strings stand out as the ultimate choice.

5. A High Tech Pick – D'Addario NYXL1052 NYXL Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: No

No Core Material: Steel

Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

D’Addario's NYXL Nickel Wound Guitar Strings stand as a groundbreaking advancement in string technology. Built ruggedly, these strings are designed with a unique high-carbon steel core and enhanced nickel plating on the outer wire.

True to D’Addario's reputation, quality and craftsmanship are top-notch. The strings offer superior flexibility, making them perfect for those who frequently use the whammy bar. Plus, they boast impressive tuning stability, 131% better than others as reported by D'Addario.

But what sets NYXLs apart from regular D’Addario strings? Primarily, the exclusive high-carbon steel core, which ensures longer life and accommodates various tunings.

In essence, with NYXL strings, metal players get an evolved tone, exceptional durability, and the beloved playability D’Addario is known for.

6. Best Coated Strings – Elixir Strings 19077 Optiweb Electric Guitar Strings

SPECS

Coated: Optiweb String Coating

Optiweb String Coating Core Material: Steel

Steel Winding Material: Nickel-Plated Steel

Elixir's innovative Optiweb technology brings forward its most authentic-sounding and tactile electric guitar strings to date. Designed for those who crave the genuine vibe of uncoated strings, Optiweb strings are masterfully crafted to let each string resonate uninhibitedly.

They also provide an exacting grip, something that metal guitar players value especially for intricate bends and expressive vibrato. For musicians seeking the longevity of treated strings without compromising the authentic feel of untreated ones, Elixir's Optiwebs are a top choice.

Best Guitar Strings for Metal Buyer's Guide

If you're on the hunt for the best guitar strings for metal, there are some key factors to consider. Let's dive into the four most crucial ones:

Gauge (String Thickness)

Material and Winding

String Core

Durability and Coating

String Gauge

String gauge is a critical consideration when you're on the hunt for the best guitar strings for metal. In fact, it's one of the most pivotal factors that can either make or break your playing experience in the world of metal music.

String gauge plays a significant role in shaping the overall tone of your guitar. In the realm of metal, where precision, clarity, and aggression are paramount, your choice of string gauge can dramatically impact the sound you produce.

Metal guitarists often experiment with alternate and drop tunings to achieve the low, rumbling sounds that define the genre.

Thicker gauge strings excel at maintaining tuning stability when subjected to the increased tension of these non-standard tunings. This means you can play those guttural, palm-muted riffs and low-end chugs without constantly worrying about your strings going out of tune.

While thicker strings are favored in metal for their tonal advantages, they do require more finger strength to bend and fret. The increased tension can make fast and intricate lead work a bit more challenging for some players.

Conversely, lighter gauge strings are more comfortable for bends and speedy fretwork but might not provide the depth and punch desired in metal. It's essential to strike a balance that suits your playing style and comfort.

It's important to note that changing the string gauge can affect your guitar's setup. Adjustments to the truss rod, action, and intonation may be necessary when switching between light and heavy gauges. So, be prepared for potential setup changes when you make the switch.

Material and Winding

The material and winding of guitar strings play a pivotal role in shaping your instrument's tone, feel, and performance, especially in the demanding realm of metal music.

Different string materials produce different tonal characteristics, which becomes essential when chasing that signature metal sound.

Nickel-plated steel strings are among the most popular for electric guitars. They offer a balanced tone, blending the brightness of steel with the warmth of nickel. This makes them ideal for a wide range of metal subgenres.

Stainless steel strings are recognized for their bright and crisp tonality, stainless steel strings have a corrosion-resistant property. This ensures not only a clear, aggressive tone but also a longer life, a bonus for the heavy-playing metal demands.

Pure nickel strings are less common for extreme metal styles, these strings deliver a warmer, vintage tone. They might be preferred for certain subgenres like classic metal or stoner rock.

Additionally, the way a string is wound affects its texture, tone, and sustain. Roundwound strings are the most common type of strings for electric guitars. The outer wire wraps in a round shape around the core, producing a bright and pronounced tone, making them a favorite among metal guitarists.

Metal requires strings to be both responsive to fast picking and durable enough to withstand aggressive playing techniques like heavy palm muting, bending, and tapping. The choice of material and winding directly impacts how a string responds to such demands.

String Core

While string gauge, material, and winding often steal the spotlight, the core of a guitar string is an equally essential component, especially for discerning metal guitarists. The core shapes the foundational tone and feel of your strings, acting as the heart of your sound.

Round core strings are known for their richer, warmer tones. They have a softer feel, making them more flexible and comfortable for some players. This can be beneficial for complex solos and expressive bends.

Modern guitar strings often utilize a hex core due to its consistent shape, which allows the windings to sit tightly and uniformly around the core. This leads to a brighter, more defined tone, and improved tuning stability – crucial for the precision required in metal music.

The shape of the core plays a critical role in how firmly the windings grip the core. Hex cores, with their angular edges, provide a better grip for the windings, translating to greater tuning stability.

For metal players who often employ alternate tunings or aggressive playing techniques, maintaining that tuning is paramount.

Durability and Coating

Coating and durability are indispensable factors for metal guitarists, given the genre's demanding and intense nature.

The coating on guitar strings acts as a protective barrier against sweat, humidity, and oils from our fingers, all of which can speed up the corrosion process. A coated string can maintain its brightness and clarity for longer.

Coated strings often produce less finger-slide noise, which can be a boon when you're moving fast on the fretboard during intricate solos or transitioning between complex chord structures.

While coated and high-durability strings might come with a slightly higher price tag upfront, they can be more cost-effective over time. Fewer string changes mean less money spent on new sets, and more time spent rocking out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What string gauge is best for metal?

While personal preference plays a role, many metal guitarists opt for medium to heavy gauges (like .011-.052 or .012-.056) due to the genre's aggressive playing styles and often lower tunings.

Heavier gauge strings tend to deliver a thicker and more robust tone, ideal for chugging power chords and delivering those face-melting riffs. They can also enhance the sustain and resonance of your notes, giving your solos that extra bite and presence.

What’s the difference between round core and hex core for metal strings?

Round cores offer a warmer tone and more flexibility, while hex cores provide a brighter tone with improved tuning stability – ideal for the precision required in metal.

The core affects the string's sustain and overall tonal richness. While both round and hex cores offer unique tonal characteristics, many metal guitarists lean towards hex core strings for their pronounced clarity and longer sustain, especially when playing intricate solos or chugging riffs.

How do alternate tunings in metal affect my choice of strings?

Metal players using drop or alternate tunings often prefer heavier strings for better tuning stability and a fuller sound.

Is there a specific brand best for metal guitar strings?

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. Brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir are popular, but the best brand often depends on individual preference and playing style.

Do I need different strings for 7-string or 8-string guitars in metal?

Yes, extended-range guitars require specialized string sets that accommodate the extra strings, often with heavier gauges for the lower strings.

Our recommendation for extended-range guitars is the DR Strings DDT7-11.

Conclusion

Navigating the world of guitar strings, especially for a genre as dynamic and demanding as metal, can seem daunting.

But armed with the right knowledge, finding that perfect set becomes less of a challenge and more of a thrilling journey. From understanding the nuances of gauge and material to appreciating the intricacies of core and coating, every detail molds your sound and playing experience.

The best strings for metal should withstand the genre's intensity while resonating with every pinch harmonic, dive bomb, and palm-muted chug. Our top pick, the Ernie Ball Mammoth Slinky, fits all these criteria and more.

Remember, while there are many exceptional brands and models out there, the ideal strings resonate not just with your guitar, but with your soul. Take the time to experiment, listen, and feel.

Let your strings be the extension of your musical essence, and may your metal always be heavy and your riffs ever memorable. Rock on!