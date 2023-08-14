5 Best Harps for Beginners of 2023

As a beginner, stepping into the realm of this timeless and ethereal instrument can be an exciting yet daunting journey. Choosing the right harp for you is a crucial first step that shouldn’t be left to chance.

But we’re here to help! We’ll start by listing a few of the best harps for beginners on the market today and then go more in-depth into the key considerations you should keep in mind when selecting your new harp.

So, let's begin this musical adventure and discover the perfect harp to set your heartstrings singing!

Our top pick among the best harps for beginners is the Rees Harpsicle Harp for its accessible size, ease of playability, and affordability.

Best Harps for Beginners

1. Our Top Pick – Rees Harps Harpsicle Harp

SPECS

Number of Strings: 26 strings

26 strings String Composition: Nylon strings

Nylon strings Woods: Maple frame, Solid Poplar soundboard

Maple frame, Solid Poplar soundboard Weight: 2.6kg/5.8lbs

The Harpsicle Harp is the first and most basic model in Rees’ Harpsicle Harp line. It is well designed, sturdily built, has the correct string spacing, and maintains tune as soundly as any professional harp.

Because it is so light and portable, it is also a wonderful choice for music therapy sessions and is recommended by many harp therapy programs.

The Harpsicle Harp does not have levers, but it can be played in C and A minor and can be tuned to play in other keys. This ease of playability makes this model great for beginners and children and is also perfect for Renaissance harpists.

These straightforward yet lovely harps have a warm tone and an ideal volume for first-time harpists who need a harp for practice sessions.

Rees is also well known for their use of environmentally responsible wood. For their Harpsicle Harp line, they only use locally-grown maple, cherry, or walnut for the frame and poplar for the soundboard.

The Harpsicle Harp is also known for its affordability, making it an excellent choice for beginners or those who want to explore harp playing without a significant financial investment.

Rees Harps offers customization options for those who want to personalize their Harpsicle, allowing you to choose the wood finish and color and even add engravings.

This makes the Harpsicle one of the best harps for beginners, as it is often praised for its playability and the joy it brings to players of all ages. It's an instrument that encourages exploration and creativity.

2. Best Value – Roosebeck Heather Harp

SPECS

Number of Strings: 22 strings

22 strings String Composition: Biocarbon

Biocarbon Woods: Solid Lacewood frame, Birch soundboard

Solid Lacewood frame, Birch soundboard Weight: 5kg/11lbs

Introduced over 25 years ago, with thousands sold, this is Roosebeck's most popular harp. The Celtic style Heather Harp is one of the most popular choices among both students and more seasoned players.

The Heather Harp is characterized by its Celtic-inspired design, featuring intricate carvings and detailing that give it a visually appealing and timeless appearance. It is crafted from Lacewood and comes with upgraded Chelby levers for improved functionality.

Compared to the standard Roosebeck harp levers, the Chelby levers are mechanically superior. The design allows the lever to engage the string from the side and limits the possibility of strings lifting off the bridge pin. The red and blue colored caps allow you to quickly locate the C- and F-string levers.

The lever is attached to its base by a hex bolt. A synthetic washer is spaced between the lever and base, creating a smooth and controlled lifting action that resists slipping once engaged.

The base of each lever is mounted to the harp arm by two screws, should any adjustment be necessary. The bridge pins for the Chelby levers have also been improved; they can be adjusted, in or out, by simple turning with a hex wrench.

The Heather Harp is often chosen by beginners due to its affordable price point. It provides an entry into the world of harp playing without a significant financial commitment.

3. Budget Pick – Aklot 15 String Beginner Harp

SPECS

Number of Strings: 15 strings

15 strings String Composition: Nylon strings

Nylon strings Woods: Mahogany

Mahogany Weight: 1.3kg/2.8lbs

This Irish harp, also known as a Celtic harp, is a portable and comfortable little harp that is approximately 56.3cm high, 36cm wide and weighs approximately 1.3kg. This makes it a great harp for children or for beginner harpists on the go.

Its 15 strings can potentially limit your repertoire, but it’s still a great starting point if you’re still unsure about playing the harp.

To help you recognize them better when playing, Aklot uses blue and red color strings to distinguish them. This also conforms with international conventions, which makes finding the right strings for this harp a breeze.

Every string also has a ball end and steel string post that will lock the string in place and keep your tuning stable throughout your sessions.

This harp has a large sound whole that gives it a resonant and spread-out sound, a higher volume, and a bright tone.

The mahogany used for this harp contributes to its warm and mellow tone. Its sound has been described as similar to that of a piano but softer and more elegant.

The Aklot 15-string harp comes with a strap button and a strap that you can use to sling it on. This keeps it steady so you can relax and focus on your performance.

4. Best Under $200 – Sturgis Mid West Celtic Lever 15 Strings Harp

SPECS

Number of Strings: 15 strings

15 strings String Composition: Nylon strings

Nylon strings Woods: Mahogany

Mahogany Weight: 5kg/11.2lbs

The compact size of the Sturgis Celtic Lever Harp makes it highly portable and easy to transport. This feature is especially appealing for those who want a harp that can be taken to events or moved around conveniently.

This is another harp with only 15 strings, which makes it quite approachable for complete beginners while still offering a fun range of notes for playing melodies, tunes, and songs, particularly in the Celtic, folk, and traditional genres.

Despite its smaller size, the Sturgis Celtic Lever Harp features a lever system that allows for changing the pitch of individual strings, enabling you to play in different keys and explore various musical styles.

One of the features that make this harp so appealing is its Celtic aesthetics. The harp's design boasts Celtic-inspired carvings and ornamentation, adding to its visual appeal and giving it a traditional and charming look.

Depending on the model, Sturgis harps are crafted from solid wood with attention to detail, ensuring a certain level of quality and sound resonance.

The Sturgis Celtic Lever Harp is notably more affordable than larger lever or pedal harps, making it an attractive option for those who are budget-conscious.

5. Premium Choice – Rees Grand Harpsicle Harp

SPECS

Number of Strings: 33 strings

33 strings String Composition: Nylon strings

Nylon strings Woods: Maple frame, Solid Poplar soundboard

Maple frame, Solid Poplar soundboard Weight: 5.4kg/12lbs

The Grand Harpsicle Harp is found in the hands and performances of harp professionals around the world because it fills an unusual niche.

The Grand is light enough to easily be worn on a strap so performance is not tied to a single spot while still offering a 33-string range and a voice that is lovely both with or without the built-in pickup in use.

The Grand is a full-range harp but weighs no more than an electric guitar. It can be played like traditional floor harps or removed from the detachable stand and strapped on with a guitar strap for maximum mobility.

This stunning harp is equipped with a professional electric pickup system and a built-in preamp with volume control. Simply use any quarter-inch jack cable to plug the harp into your desired amplification or recording equipment for concert-quality sound.

The Grand not only comes with 33 strings for incredible versatility—and the highest price tag on our list—but it has been praised by beginners and professionals alike.

From beach weddings to jazz concerts, Irish sessions to New Age retreats, and even in metal bands, the Grand is a beautiful musical instrument that will easily accompany you throughout your entire career as a harpist.

Best Harps for Beginners Buyer's Guide

Type of Harp

Harps come in various shapes and sizes, and they can be broadly categorized into three main types based on their design and playing technique.

The lever harp (also known as the Celtic harp) is one of the most popular choices for beginners because it’s smaller and more portable than other types of harps.

Lever harps are characterized by their use of levers or blades located at the top of each string, which let you change the pitch of individual strings with ease. This versatility makes lever harps suitable for playing a wide range of keys and musical styles, such as folk music, Celtic, and popular music.

Pedal harps (or concert harps) are most likely what you envision when you hear the word “harp”: grand and majestic, and most often seen in orchestras and concert halls. This is a larger and more complex instrument than lever harps, as it features a sophisticated system of seven foot-operated pedals.

Each pedal can alter the pitch of all the strings of a particular note, enabling the player to access all 12 keys without changing string tension manually. Pedal harps are renowned for their rich and resonant sound, making them suitable for orchestral and classical music.

The lap harp (or Folk harp or therapy harp) is a smaller and more compact harp that you place on your lap while seated. It can have levers or be diatonic (with fixed pitches) and is commonly used in therapeutic settings, casual playing, and as a beginner's instrument due to its approachable size and simplicity.

Number of Strings

For beginners, a harp with around 26 to 34 strings is a common and reasonable choice. This range allows for a good selection of notes and keys to play various melodies and simple tunes.

A harp with fewer strings may limit your repertoire and make it more challenging to play certain pieces, while a harp with too many strings can be overwhelming for a beginner.

Additionally, having more strings means a larger and often more expensive harp, so you’ll have to find a balance that suits your budget, space availability, and musical goals.

You should also keep in mind that, as you progress in your harp-playing journey, you can always upgrade to a larger or more advanced instrument with more strings if you find yourself needing a broader range of notes and tones.

Budget

There’s no way around it—harps are expensive instruments. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a reasonably-priced harp to get started.

Less expensive harps can have levers that are harder to operate and a less rounded sound than more expensive harps. Even so, they can make for great beginner harps, so you can decide if this is the right instrument for you.

As we mentioned before, if you decide to continue playing the harp once you have mastered the basics, you can always upgrade to a better harp.

Wood Choices

Harps can be made from various types of wood, and the choice of wood can significantly impact the instrument's tone, resonance, and overall quality. Here are some popular wood choices:

Spruce is a popular choice for the soundboard, which is the large wooden surface that amplifies the strings' vibrations. It is known for its excellent acoustic properties and ability to produce a bright and resonant sound.

Maple is often used for the body and neck of the harp. It is a dense and durable wood that contributes to the instrument's stability and structural integrity.

Walnut is another common wood used for harp bodies. It offers a balanced tone and its warm and rich brown color makes it visually appealing.

Cherry wood is prized for its aesthetics and can be used for various parts of the harp. It can add a sweet and mellow quality to the instrument's sound.

Mahogany is sometimes used for the harp's neck and body, particularly in smaller lever harps. It has a warm and rich tone.

Birch is used for some harp components, and it can produce a clear and bright sound.

Beech is occasionally used for the harp's neck and can offer a balanced tone.

Ashwood may be used for certain harp parts and can contribute to a bright and clear sound.

Cheaper harps will often use a laminated construction, meaning the tone won’t be as well-rounded as other harps.

The most important factor is that the harp sounds good to you. Whenever possible, try out the harp in person before purchasing it. Play a few notes and see how it feels and sounds to ensure it's comfortable and meets your expectations.

String Material

As with the woods, harps use various types of strings. It’s important to keep in mind that not all harps can be strung with any string, so make sure to look into the string compatibility of your new harp.

The two primary types of strings used on harps are nylon and gut strings.

Nylon strings are made of high-quality monofilament nylon. They are commonly used in lever harps (Celtic harps) and some pedal harps.

Nylon strings produce a clear and bright sound, making them suitable for folk music, classical, and contemporary music styles. They are also more durable and less affected by changes in humidity.

Gut strings are made from the natural fibers of sheep or lamb intestines. They have been historically used on harps and are still favored by some harpists, particularly in pedal harps and historical harps.

Gut strings produce a warm, rich, and resonant sound that is well-suited for classical and early music genres. However, they are more sensitive to changes in humidity and may require more frequent tuning and maintenance.

In addition to these primary types, some harpists may use wire strings or wound strings, which are metal strings wrapped with a fine wire. Wire strings are typically used in the bass range of pedal harps to provide the necessary tension and depth of sound.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need to know how to read music before learning the harp?

While prior music knowledge is helpful in learning how to play any instrument, it is by no means mandatory. Many beginners start learning the harp without any prior music reading experience, and some teachers can help you learn to read music along with playing the instrument.

How do I tune a harp?

Harp tuning involves adjusting the tension of each string to the correct pitch. It may take some practice to develop a good ear for tuning, but most lever harps come with levers that make tuning relatively straightforward. Pedal harps require more advanced tuning techniques.

What are the maintenance requirements for a harp?

Harps, especially those with gut strings, require regular maintenance to keep them in good playing condition. This includes tuning, string replacement, cleaning, and regulating levers (for lever harps) as needed.

Investing in a padded bag or case is also essential for harp care and transportation.

How much does a beginner's harp cost?

The cost of a beginner's harp can vary widely depending on the type, brand, and quality of the instrument.

Lever harps for beginners typically start around a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, while a pedal harp is more expensive, often ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.

Are there online resources and tutorials for beginners?

Yes, there are numerous online tutorials, videos, and resources available to support beginner harpists. These can be helpful supplements to in-person lessons.

Is it necessary to take harp lessons, or can I learn on my own?

While it's possible to learn some basics on your own, taking lessons from an experienced harp teacher is highly recommended. A teacher can provide personalized guidance, correct your technique, and help you progress more efficiently.

Conclusion

When starting your harp journey, choosing the best beginner harp is an exciting and important first step.

Ultimately, the best harp for beginners is the one that resonates with your musical aspirations, suits your budget, and feels comfortable to play.

Whether you're drawn to the enchanting sounds of a lever harp, the grandeur of a pedal harp, or the portability of a lap harp, your chosen instrument will be your partner in creating beautiful melodies and embarking on a wonderful musical adventure.

