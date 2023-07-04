8 Best Yamaha Acoustic Guitars of 2023

Are you on the quest for the perfect Yamaha acoustic guitar that offers exceptional sound quality, craftsmanship, and performance? Look no further because we've got you covered.

In this buyer's guide, we'll provide you with valuable insights, detailed information, and expert guidance to help you choose the ideal Yamaha acoustic guitar to suit your needs.

We'll explore Yamaha's diverse range of acoustic guitars, highlighting their unique features and how they cater to various musical styles and preferences.

By the end, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and understanding needed to make an informed decision about the best Yamaha acoustic guitar for you.

Our top pick, the Yamaha Red Label FGX5, is a beautiful example of the quality craftmanship Yamaha guitars are known for.

Let's dive in and discover the world of Yamaha acoustic guitars and take your playing to new heights.

Best Yamaha Acoustic Guitars

1. Top Pick – Yamaha Red Label FGX5

SPECS

Top Wood: Sitka Spruce

Sitka Spruce Back and Sides: Solid Mahogany

Solid Mahogany Neck and Fingerboard: African Mahogany with Ebony fingerboard

The Yamaha Red Label FGX5 pays homage to the iconic 1960s-era Nippon Gakki Red Label acoustic guitars while incorporating modern features to meet the needs of contemporary guitarists.

With a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany body, this guitar offers maximum resonance and tone, enhanced further by Yamaha's A.R.E. wood torrefaction process.

Equipped with Yamaha's Atmosfeel pickup and preamp system, the guitar delivers a natural and three-dimensional sound through a 3-way sensor setup.

The piezo under-saddle sensor captures the strings' contact with the bridge, while an internal microphone captures the guitar's internal resonance, and a sheet sensor picks up vibrations from the soundboard.

The Mic Blend knob allows you to blend the mic signal with the piezo, and the Bass EQ knob controls a peaking EQ for precise tonal shaping.

The Yamaha Red Label FGX5 combines vintage aesthetics, exceptional tone, and versatile electronics, making it a highly desirable choice for guitarists seeking both acoustic and amplified performance capabilities.

2. Best Dreadnought – Yamaha FG830 Dreadnought

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Spruce

Solid Spruce Back and Sides: Rosewood

Rosewood Neck and Fingerboard: Nato neck with Rosewood fingerboard

The Yamaha FG830 acoustic guitar, the latest addition to the beloved Yamaha FG series, offers even more features to be excited about. It retains the comfortable classic dreadnought shape and solid spruce top that made the FG700 popular among players.

However, it now incorporates new scalloped bracing, enhancing its low-end richness and projection for live performances and recording sessions.

The back and sides of the FG830 are crafted from rosewood, adding a touch of elegance, sparkle, and visual appeal. The satin-finished slim neck with rounded fret edges ensures comfortable playability.

Additionally, the FG830 can be paired with Yamaha's Player Port app, available for both iOS and Android devices. This app serves as a valuable resource for beginners, providing access to tips, FAQs, and even a built-in automatic tuner.

This app is also an ideal tool for those looking to improve their playing skills and a reliable option for experienced players seeking an additional acoustic guitar for performances or casual playing at home.

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Sitka Spruce with A.R.E. treatment

Solid Sitka Spruce with A.R.E. treatment Back and Sides: Solid Rosewood

Solid Rosewood Neck and Fingerboard: African Mahogany with Ebony fingerboard

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail in Japan using carefully selected tonewoods, the Yamaha AC5R Concert acoustic-electric guitar showcases a vintage aesthetic while delivering enhanced volume in the low-mid ranges.

This is achieved through the implementation of new scalloped bracing for the top and shorter bracing on the guitar's back. With a solid Sitka spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides, this concert-sized instrument produces a fantastic sound.

For recording and live performances, the Yamaha acoustic electric guitar takes advantage of the unobtrusive and versatile SRT2 pickup system. The system includes volume, treble, and bass controls with auto feedback reduction.

The blend control allows you to find the perfect balance between the piezo pickup and the SRT2 preamp, enabling you to achieve your own distinct tone.

With its exceptional craftsmanship, premium tonewoods, and versatile electronics, the Yamaha AC5R Concert acoustic-electric guitar offers a vintage-inspired design with modern enhancements, making it a remarkable instrument for discerning musicians and performers.

4. Budget Pick – Yamaha FGX800C Dreadnought Cutaway

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Spruce

Solid Spruce Back and Sides: Nato/Okoume

Nato/Okoume Neck and Fingerboard: Nato neck with Walnut fingerboard

Drawing from the esteemed legacy of Yamaha's FG "folk guitar" acoustic guitars, the Yamaha FGX800C acoustic-electric guitar offers exceptional value, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned players and beginners.

The combination of high-quality tonewoods ensures a remarkable instrument at an entry-level price point.

Yamaha's selection of a solid Sitka spruce top for the FGX800C was driven by both its visual appeal and its outstanding tone.

As a solid-wood top, the tonal qualities of the FGX800C will mature gracefully over time, with enhanced harmonics and improved tonal balance as the years pass.

The body of the FGX800C is crafted from nato wood, which produces a warm tone reminiscent of mahogany. The overall sound is gentle and full, making it an excellent companion for vocal accompaniment.

When combined with the lively and defined sound of the solid top, the Yamaha FGX800C delivers a rich and satisfying tone.

5. Best for Small Hands – Yamaha CGS103AII 3/4-Scale Classical

SPECS

Top Wood: Spruce

Spruce Back and Sides: Nato

Nato Neck and Fingerboard: Nato neck with Rosewood fingerboard

The Yamaha CGS103A is a perfect guitar for young beginners. This 3/4-sized guitar is tailored to the needs of elementary school-aged kids up to approximately 6th grade, providing them with an instrument that is comfortable and easy to play.

With a scale length of nearly 23" and a body depth of approximately 4", the CGS103A serves as an excellent transitional guitar for players who are on the cusp of moving up to a full-sized instrument.

One of the standout features of the Yamaha CGS103A is its wonderful spruce-influenced tone. Despite its smaller size, this guitar delivers a rich and vibrant sound that will inspire young players and ignite their passion for music.

The manageable size of the CGS103A ensures that even the youngest musicians can handle the instrument with ease, allowing them to focus on developing their skills and musicality.

Whether you are just starting your musical journey or are ready to make the leap from a smaller instrument to a larger one, the Yamaha CGS103A provides the perfect platform for your musical growth.

6. Most Innovative – Yamaha LL-TA TransAcoustic Dreadnought

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Engelmann Spruce

Solid Engelmann Spruce Back and Sides: Solid Rosewood

Solid Rosewood Neck and Fingerboard: 5-ply Mahogany/Rosewood with Ebony fingerboard

Experience a truly immersive acoustic experience with the Yamaha TransAcoustic LL-TA 6-string acoustic-electric guitar. This exceptional instrument brings a whole new level of versatility and inspiration to your playing.

What sets the LL-TA apart is its onboard reverb and chorus effects that require no external amplification, allowing you to enjoy the tones of playing in a rich and lively acoustic space wherever you go.

Crafted with all solid tonewoods, the LL-TA boasts a spruce top that has been treated with Yamaha's innovative ARE technology. This treatment gives the wood a broken-in tone reminiscent of vintage instruments, ensuring exceptional clarity and warmth.

The solid rosewood back and sides contribute to the guitar's powerful low and high frequencies, while the ebony appointments add a touch of elegance.

While the TransAcoustic's electronics are impressive, the guitar itself stands as a remarkable acoustic instrument.

The L body style, a popular variation of the dreadnought design, offers a wider lower bout for enhanced projection and extended low-end frequencies. This makes the LL-TA equally adept at powerful strumming and delivering articulate single-note lines.

7. Beginners Choice – Yamaha FS800 Concert Acoustic Guitar

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Spruce

Solid Spruce Back and Sides: Nato/Okoume

Nato/Okoume Neck and Fingerboard: Nato neck with Walnut fingerboard

Experience incredible tone and playability without breaking the bank with the Yamaha FS800 concert acoustic guitar. This exceptional instrument offers outstanding features at an amazing price point, making it a top choice for beginners and emerging players.

The FS800 features a solid spruce top paired with nato/okoume back and sides, delivering impressive tone and projection. The concert-size body is slightly smaller than a traditional dreadnought, making it comfortable to play and ideal for players of all ages.

Its thinner body also contributes to its balanced and crisp high-end response, perfect for genres like bluegrass, folk, and country.

The nato neck with a walnut fingerboard provides excellent playability, allowing for comfortable chording and lead playing. The scalloped X-bracing not only enhances the guitar's tonal qualities but also provides structural support, ensuring durability and resonance.

8. Best Nylon String – Yamaha CG172SF Classical

SPECS

Top Wood: Solid Engelmann Spruce

Solid Engelmann Spruce Back and Sides: Cypress

Cypress Neck and Fingerboard: Nato neck with Rosewood fingerboard

If you're interested in delving into the world of flamenco, the Yamaha CG172SF Nylon-string Flamenco Acoustic Guitar is an excellent choice.

Designed specifically for flamenco players, this guitar offers a lower action, exceptional craftsmanship, and an affordable price, making it the perfect instrument to expand your musical horizons.

The CG172SF features a solid spruce top, cypress back and sides, and a nato neck with a rosewood fingerboard. Yamaha's master luthiers bring their extensive experience to the CG series, ensuring exceptional sound, performance, and playability.

The combination of tonewoods provides a balanced and lively sound, ideal for capturing the distinct flamenco style.

Yamaha's choice of a solid spruce top for the CG172SF is not only based on its tonal qualities but also its aesthetics. Solid spruce produces a rich sound with excellent projection, allowing your playing to shine.

As a solid-wood top, the tone of the CG172SF will mature over time, developing enhanced harmonics and tonal balance.

Best Yamaha Acoustic Guitars Buyer's Guide

When shopping for the best Yamaha acoustic guitars, there are several important factors to consider. Here are four key aspects that buyers should keep in mind:

Tonewoods

Body Style

Build Quality

Budget and Features

Tonewoods

When shopping for the best Yamaha acoustic guitars, one of the most crucial factors to consider is the choice of tonewoods. Tonewoods play a significant role in shaping the sound, tone, and overall character of an acoustic guitar.

Yamaha acoustic guitar models offer a range of tonewoods across their guitar lineup, each with its unique sonic characteristics and aesthetic appeal.

The top wood, typically responsible for transmitting the majority of the sound vibrations, has a profound impact on the guitar's tonal qualities. Spruce and cedar are commonly used as top woods in Yamaha acoustic guitars.

Spruce tops, such as solid Sitka spruce, deliver a well-balanced sound with clarity, projection, and a wide dynamic range. Cedar tops, on the other hand, produce a warmer, more intimate tone with a focused midrange and a quicker response to a lighter touch.

The choice of back and side woods also contributes significantly to the guitar's sound. Mahogany, rosewood, and nato/okoume are often used in Yamaha guitars.

Mahogany offers a warm and rich sound, emphasizing the midrange frequencies, while rosewood provides a broader tonal spectrum with enhanced lows and sparkling highs.

Nato and okoume are tonewoods known for their balanced tone and affordability, making them popular choices for entry-level and mid-range Yamaha acoustic guitars.

The combination of tonewoods affects the overall tonal balance, sustain, resonance, and harmonic complexity of the instrument. It's important to consider your preferred playing style, musical genre, and desired sound when selecting tonewoods.

For example, if you enjoy strumming and want a guitar with strong projection and clarity, a spruce top paired with rosewood back and sides might be a suitable choice.

If you prefer fingerstyle playing and seek a warm and intimate sound, a cedar top with mahogany back and sides could be more appealing.

It's worth noting that tonewoods can also change and improve over time as the guitar ages and is played regularly. As the wood matures and settles, it can develop enhanced resonance, greater tonal complexity, and improved harmonics.

Therefore, choosing a guitar with solid tonewoods, as opposed to laminates or synthetic materials, allows for a more satisfying and evolving musical experience.

Body Style

When shopping for the best Yamaha acoustic guitars, another important factor to consider is the body style of the guitar. The body style not only affects the aesthetics of the instrument but also plays a significant role in determining its sound, comfort, and suitability for different playing styles.

Yamaha offers a variety of body styles, each designed to cater to specific musical preferences and playing techniques.

The dreadnought body style is one of the most iconic and widely recognized in the acoustic guitar world. It features a large, deep body with a broad waist and a relatively squared-off shoulder.

Dreadnought guitars are known for their powerful projection, rich bass response, and balanced tonal range. They are suitable for strumming and flatpicking, making them versatile instruments for various musical genres.

The concert body style is slightly smaller than the dreadnought, offering a more intimate and focused sound. It has a well-balanced tonal response, with a clear midrange and articulate highs.

Concert guitars are comfortable to hold and play, making them great for fingerstyle playing and light to moderate strumming. They are also a popular choice for players with smaller body frames or those seeking a more compact instrument.

The orchestra body style, also known as auditorium or OM, strikes a balance between the dreadnought and concert sizes. It features a smaller body with a narrow waist and a rounded shoulder.

Orchestra guitars offer a versatile and well-balanced sound, with good projection, defined midrange, and clear articulation. They are suitable for both fingerstyle and strumming, making them a preferred choice for many acoustic guitarists.

Yamaha also offers classical guitars, which feature a distinctive body shape with a flat top and a wide, rounded lower bout. Classical guitars have nylon strings and a shorter scale length, creating a warm, mellow tone with a focus on the midrange frequencies.

They are primarily used for classical and fingerstyle playing, and their wider necks facilitate fingerpicking and complex chord shapes.

Build Quality

Another important aspect to consider when shopping for the best Yamaha acoustic guitars is the build quality of the instrument.

Build quality refers to craftsmanship, construction techniques, and overall attention to detail during the manufacturing process. It plays a significant role in determining the guitar's durability, playability, and overall performance.

A well-built guitar will typically produce a better sound and tone. The construction techniques, such as bracing patterns, body shape, and wood selection, can greatly influence the instrument's resonance, projection, and tonal characteristics.

A high-quality build ensures that the guitar's components work together harmoniously to deliver a balanced, clear, and pleasing sound.

The build quality directly affects the playability of the guitar. Factors such as the neck profile, fretwork, and action (string height) determine how comfortable and easy it is to play.

A well-constructed guitar will have a smooth neck with properly dressed frets, allowing for effortless fretting and smooth movement across the fingerboard. It will also have appropriate string action, providing a comfortable playing experience for both beginners and experienced players.

A guitar with good build quality will be more stable and durable over time.

Proper construction techniques, such as secure neck-to-body joints, solid bracing, and high-quality materials, ensure that the instrument can withstand the tension of the strings and environmental changes without warping or compromising its structural integrity.

This stability translates into better tuning stability, consistent intonation, and a guitar that will last for years to come.

Musical instruments with high build quality generally retain their value better in the resale market. A well-regarded brand like Yamaha, known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and consistency, can hold its value over time.

When you invest in a well-built Yamaha acoustic guitar, you not only enjoy a great playing experience but also have the potential for a good return on your investment should you choose to sell or upgrade in the future.

Budget and Features

When shopping for the best Yamaha acoustic guitars, two essential factors to consider are budget and features. These aspects play a significant role in determining the guitar that best suits your needs and preferences.

Your budget sets the limit for the amount you are willing to spend on a Yamaha acoustic guitar. It's crucial to establish a realistic budget that aligns with your financial situation and expectations.

Setting a budget helps narrow down your options and ensures you focus on guitars within your price range.

Yamaha offers a wide range of acoustic guitars catering to different budgets, from entry-level models to high-end instruments. By defining your budget, you can make an informed decision and find the best guitar that provides value for your money.

Yamaha guitars may include additional features like cutaways for easier access to higher frets, built-in effects, alternative string materials, and more. Assess which features are important to you and align with your musical preferences and playing needs.

By considering your budget and desired features, you can make an informed decision when selecting the best Yamaha acoustic guitar.

It's important to find the right balance between your budget and the features that are most important to you, ensuring that you get a Yamaha guitar that meets your requirements and provides an enjoyable playing experience.

Research and test different models if possible, and seek advice from experts or experienced musicians to guide you in finding the perfect Yamaha acoustic guitar within your budget and with the features you desire.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Yamaha acoustic guitars good for recording?

Yes, Yamaha acoustic guitars are often used for recording due to their consistent quality and reliable sound reproduction. Models with solid tops, such as the FG800, offer great projection and tonal balance, making them ideal for studio recordings.

Additionally, Yamaha's TransAcoustic series provides unique acoustic effects that can enhance the recording experience.

What is Yamaha's A.R.E. technology?

A.R.E. (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement) is Yamaha's proprietary wood treatment process. It artificially ages the tonewood, enhancing its resonance and tonal complexity, resulting in a mature and balanced sound.

Can I customize or upgrade my Yamaha acoustic guitar?

Yes, Yamaha acoustic guitars can be customized or upgraded according to your preferences. You can change the strings, upgrade the saddle and nut, install different pickups, or even have a professional luthier modify the instrument.

However, it's important to note that any modifications should be done carefully and by qualified individuals to avoid damage to the guitar.

Conclusion

Yamaha has established itself as a trusted brand in the world of acoustic guitars, offering a wide range of models to suit various playing styles and budgets. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate player, or professional musician, Yamaha has something to offer.

By carefully considering and researching different models, you can find the best Yamaha guitar that matches your playing style and preferences.

Our top pick, the Yamaha Red Label FGX5, is a wonderful example of the best Yamaha has to offer. Yamaha's commitment to quality, innovation, and value makes their guitars a popular choice among musicians worldwide.

Remember, it's always beneficial to try out guitars, read reviews, and seek advice from experts or knowledgeable professionals before making a final decision.

Ultimately, finding the perfect Yamaha acoustic guitar will bring joy, inspiration, and countless hours of musical enjoyment.