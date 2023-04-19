Recording drums can be a pain when you don’t have the right microphones. Quality overhead mics are essential for making sure your tracks sound perfect!

We’ll cover the best microphone for new drummers, the best for professional/studio use, and some other overhead drum mics that will really make your cymbals sound loud and crisp.

If you’re new to recording, you can also budget $100 and get the AT2020 Cardioid Medium-diaphragm Condenser Microphone, a quality mic for drum overheads.

However, if you can increase your budget and want a mic that’s never noisy and can handle a serious sound pressure level without distortion, go for a high-end mic or pair from AKG or Royer. The AKG C414 XLII/ST Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone is the industry mic pair you need for studio use and the Royer is a sensitive mic that captures more details than any cheaper mic.

See which mic will turn your recording or gig level up a notch.

Best Overhead Drum Mics

1. Best Cardioid Mic for Recording Drums Under $600 – Shure KSM32 Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Max SPL: 133dB (148dB w/Pad)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

If you leave this list with any mic, let it be this one. Shure has a top-quality mic. It’s not cheap, but the quality is amazing when you compare it to many other mics on the market.

It’s a professional-grade mic under $600 that you’ll continuously use for recording and live performances. The SPL and frequency response is great, and it has a switchable low-frequency filter and a -15 dB attenuation pad, providing additional versatility in capturing audio.

Overall, it’s a great mic for recording. It’s far from bad quality, and users are glad they spent the money on a quality mic that is great for other instruments and vocals as well. Whether you play guitar or drums, you’ll be glad you have a mic that can do it all.

2. A Quality Budget Mic – Sennheiser e 614 Small-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Max SPL: 139dB

Frequency Response: 40Hz-20kHz

Drum mic kits and pairs are quite the investment, and if you’re new to the world of recording drums, we don’t blame you for wanting to take it easy on your wallet. We think this is a fantastic mic for under $200 for isolation.

Sennheiser is one of the best when it comes to quality and fair price points. The e 16 can handle high SPLs and has medium sensitivity so other instruments aren’t picked up on this mic. Use it for gigs, but also home recording. The acoustic properties are ideal for recording.

Drummers say their ride cymbals come alive with this mic, so if your cymbals sound dead, it’s time to wake them up with Sennheisers 8 614 mic.

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Omni, Wide Cardioid, Cardioid, Hypercardioid, Figure-8

Max SPL: 140dB (158dB w/18dB Pad)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Lots of professionals have this same mic pair in their studio. It’s a real workhouse, so if you’re looking for industry-standard mics and can splurge, go for it.

These drum overhead mics are loved by pro sound engineers because they are perfect for overheads. Multi-instrumentalists have used these mics with pianos, acoustic guitars, and even vocals, but are shocked by how amazing they sound as overheads mics.

Seriously, no one is going back after they get these overhead drum mics. The flexibility of the polar pattern lets you get the perfect setup for any and every playing or recording situation. Grab these today and you’ll also get a full accessory kit that includes a pair of shock mounts, a stereo bar, two foam windscreens, and a hardshell carrying case.

These drum overhead mics are also aesthetically pleasing, you’ll never part with them!

4. A Engineer Favorite – Neumann KM 184 Cardioid Small-diaphragm Condenser

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Max SPL: 138dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Neumann’s KM 184 mic is the perfect mic for percussion and cymbals since it can handle high-pressure levels with ease (138dB before overloading).

These mics are super clear and detailed, so they’ll also be great for piano or other acoustic instruments as well. If you’re looking for a flat and natural sound, you’re going to be very happy with this mic. Engineers and drummers say your cymbals will shine.

Keep in mind that it is a cardioid pattern, so if you’re looking to isolate your drum kit as much as possible, this is a great pick.

5. A Studio-Quality Mic (High-End) – Royer R-121 Studio Ribbon Microphone

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Figure-8

Max SPL: 135dB (20Hz)

Frequency Response: 30Hz-15kHz

Royer is a favorite amongst Sweetwater employees, and they love recommending their mics for their flexibility. The sound quality from the R-121 makes this drum overhead mic one of the best drum mics.

The warm, natural, and balanced sound is super satisfying for studio use. Plus, you can use it on guitar amps, percussion, woodwind, and more instruments as well. And yes, it’ll even make a great vocal mic!

Overall, it’s a very sensitive mic, and the results will make your jaw drop. Details, details, details. You won’t gig without it. The very low-self noise is a plus, no one likes a noisy mic in the studio or on stage!

6. Best Mic Under $100 – AT2020 Cardioid Medium-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Max SPL: 144dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

If you’re shopping for budget overhead drum mics, Audio-Technica is the best. You can grab it at an affordable price (under $100). Out of all the microphones at this price point, the sound quality is impressive.

Audio-Technica’s cardioid pickup pattern mic offers a crisp sound and focuses on picking up cymbals and rejecting outside noise from the sides and rear. It’s an affordable mic, but it still checks plenty of boxes for a great mic. It has a frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz and also has a high SPL (133dB). We wouldn’t expect much distortion from this mic.

The price can make you expect it to have lousy quality, but it’s an excellent first overhead mic you can use for years.

Best Overhead Drum Mic Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for an overhead mic can be tough, not all mics sound good, and some can really make a recording session feel like a waste of time or simply don’t do enough at a gig. We gathered some factors that make a great overhead drum mic worth the investment. Check them out below.

Polar Pattern

The polar pattern refers to how the mic picks up sound. Remember, cardioid is the front, and omnidirectional mics pick up sound from all directions! Figure 8 mics can pick up sound from the front and back (not the sides).

So, which one do you need? Well, it’s preference (that’s probably what you don’t want to hear), but you can make your decision much quicker when you consider this:

Polar mics will focus heavily on your drums since they minimize background noise from extra instruments. Omnidirectional mics are super organic-sounding, and figure-8 mics can capture the kit and room simultaneously.

Frequency Response

20 Hz to 20kHz is ideal for mics — this wide range will ensure your mic can capture all the frequencies from your kit.

Sensitivity

The more sensitive your mic is, the better it’ll capture sound. Higher sensitivity means more detail.

Sound Pressure Level

The sound pressure level is how loud a sound is before it distorts. Many mics will be able to handle the SPL from your kit without distortion.

Budget

Like most gear, mics can be $100 or they can be thousands of dollars. Make sure you get the best bang for the buck! We’ll include some quality mics for every budget.

Best Overhead Drum Mics Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are Overhead Mics for Drums?

Overhead mics are simply placed above the drum kit to capture the full sound. They’re a must for recording and live performances.

How Many Overhead Microphones Do I Need?

Just two overhead mics, place one single mic over the ride cymbal and one overhead microphone over the floor tom. Make sure they’re angled a bit toward the middle of the kit. You could use more depending on your preferred sound or playing style.

Can I Use the Same Overhead Microphones for Gigs & Recordings?

Yes but some overhead drum microphones are better suited for recording and some are best for live gigs. Eventually, you’ll begin investing in mics solely for recording and gigs.

Verdict

If you’re shopping for affordable mics, go for the Sennheiser e 614 or the Audio-Technica AT2020. They are definitely the best overhead microphones for those on a tight budget or new to drumming.

You can expect great sound quality from them, but nothing compares to some mics that are built for studio recording and capturing acoustic instruments with low noise and amazing detail.

The best drum overhead mics will cost much more and will sound amazing, especially if you’re playing at bigger shows or recording.

If you have a large budget, consider the Royer R-121 Studio Ribbon Microphone or a pair from AKG.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater