Cordoba C7-CE Review: Versatile Nylon-String

Classical guitars may seem simple at first, but once you start digging there's just no way back up those endless lists of specs and tonewoods. So how could you possibly know which one is right for you?

Well, that's where the Cordoba C7-CE comes in — a mid-range nylon-string acoustic guitar that's as versatile as it is premium. Through a combination of top-notch tonewoods and excellent electronics, the team at Cordoba managed to create one of the top choices for... pretty much any guitarist.

But what exactly makes the C7-CE so good? Well, I just love how it blends together the world of modern acoustics with the traditional Spanish sound. And don't worry — this one won't break the bank too much.

Here's my Cordoba C7-CE review: the good, the bad, and the ugly included. But be warned (spoiler alert) there isn't anything ugly about this one.

Cordoba C7-CE: Our Take

Average Rating: 4.7/5

What we love: Affordable price

Fantastic sound

Premium tonewoods

Top-notch electronics

Built to last What Could Be Improved Low volume

Tuning stability is a bit shaky

SPECS:

String Type: Nylon

Nylon Body Shape: Classical

Classical Top Wood: Solid Western Red Cedar

Solid Western Red Cedar Back & Sides Wood: Rosewood

Rosewood Body Bracing: Fan

Fan Number of Frets: 19

19 Scale Length: 25.5"

25.5" Electronics: Fishman Presys Blend

The Cordoba C7-CE is a true wonder when it comes to modern classical guitars. Elegant, premium, and yet affordable, the C7-CE has nothing to envy to more expensive models — both in terms of sound quality and craftsmanship.

Of course, the Cordoba C7-CE isn't a classical guitar per se: it's an acoustic-electric guitar with nylon strings! This allows it to have several extra features that are much appreciated among experienced players, such as the electronics or the cutaway.

But let's start with the basics: the back and sides of the guitar are made from Indian rosewood, while the Canadian red cedar top allows for maximum warmth and presence. The mahogany neck is simply delightful, and the gloss polyurethane finish is as stylish as it is sober.

On the inside, the team at Cordoba implemented a Spanish-style fan bracing, ensuring maximum durability and avoiding any possible sonic interference. The C7-CE is finished off with some classy Indian rosewood bindings and an elegant rosette.

But I know what you're thinking — this seems great and all, but how does it actually sound?

Well, I can tell you one thing for sure: the Cordoba C7-CE does NOT disappoint. Warmth is definitely the name of the game here, and it certainly shows whenever you're going for those sweet slow arpeggios and legato lines.

Although the C7-CE sacrifices some brightness for it, this rich low- and mid-range is standard among high-quality classical guitars. However, the team at Cordoba managed to considerably even out the whole frequency spectrum, so the C7-CE is as versatile as an acoustic.

And the electronics don't fall far behind either — equipped with a Fishman Presys Blend pickup, the C7-CE sounds as good when plugged in as it does when unplugged. It features two separate microphones, one internal and one under-saddle piezo.

So... where's the catch?

Well, considering that it comes in just below $800 USD, there aren't pretty much any drawbacks. But there are two things worth mentioning: tuning stability and overall volume.

The C7-CE just can't hold its tuning as well as some more expensive models in the market do. This is particularly noticeable in the D string, which can go out of tune pretty much overnight.

Similarly, the overall volume of the guitar is a tad bit low — especially if you're used to more traditional classical guitars. Of course, this shouldn't be a problem thanks to the included pickup, but it's still a draw in my book.

All in all, the Cordoba C7-CE is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a budget guitar that sounds and feels like a true flamenco guitar. And, for the price, I can look over its very few flaws!

Features of the Cordoba C7-CE

Classical guitars aren't simple instruments, so there's a lot of ground to cover when it comes to an instrument such as the Cordoba C7-CE. That's why I decided to break down five crucial aspects for you, so you know exactly what you're getting — and exactly how good it is.

Build quality - 4.5

The Cordoba C7-CE is as close as you can get to premium build quality at this price range. The tonewoods feel and sound absolutely fantastic, and the overall build is sturdy, reliable, and durable — this thing is built to last for ages.

Made with a combination of Indian rosewood, solid Canadian cedar, and mahogany, the C7-CE looks as good as it sounds. These woods are sturdy as they get, and they can (reasonably) tolerate humidity and temperature changes.

Of course, the whole build is supported by a classical-style fan-shaped bracing that ensures the guitar will survive a couple of... bumps in the road (both literally and figuratively).

The only drawback is, as I already mentioned, the relative lack of stability when it comes to tuning. If you're used to budget guitars, then this won't be much of a problem — but it can certainly be annoying if you come from a high-quality classical guitar.

Design - 5.0

Classical guitars are timeless instruments, and they have remained pretty much untouched for hundreds of years. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement — and the Team at Cordoba knew that perfectly well while creating the C7-CE.

They managed to fuse together the traditional design and build of a Spanish guitar with the modern perks of acoustics.

The bridge, nut, pegs, and most of the body are designed after your usual nylon-string guitars. However, the inclusion of a cutaway, gloss finish, multi-tonewood build, and electronics actually come from acoustic guitars!

In my book, blending together the best of both worlds is definitely a plus — and it's hard to not like it.

Playability - 4.5

Defining playability is rather... tough.

To put it simply, playability is how good and smooth the guitar feels while you're playing. If you've ever laid your hands on a cheap, low-quality guitar, you'll know that not all instruments are created equal in this regard.

And, of course, the Cordoba C7-CE doesn't disappoint here. The Indian rosewood fretboard and mahogany neck feel absolutely delightful, and the cutaway allows you to shred even in the highest of registers. You'll barely notice the difference between a C7-CE and a professional guitar if you close your eyes!

The only drawback when it comes to this aspect is, once again, the tuning stability problem. There's just nothing more annoying than a few strings going out of tune while you're locked in the zone!

Overall sound - 4.5

There's just no way around it: the Cordoba C7-CE sounds great. The premium tonewoods really shine here, and the overall projection and balanced response across the whole frequency spectrum give the C7-CE the edge over other guitars.

Warm, percussive, and expressive, the C7-CE retains that classic Flamenco sound without glossing over presence in the mix. But some players may find the C7-CE a bit... underwhelming when it comes to the overall volume.

Electronics - 5.0

Last but not least, you have to take into account the electronics included (the preamp, pickups, and onboard controls). It's hard to get electronics wrong — but the Cordoba C7-CE still manages to steal the spotlight.

Featuring two top-notch pickups, a 4-band EQ, mic blend and phase controls, and onboard digital tuner, there's just no beating this Fishman powerhouse.

Other Similar Cordoba Guitars

Cordoba is a gigantic brand — so you probably already guessed that the C7-CE isn't the only option it offers. So, before you pull the trigger on the C7-CE, just take a look at these other four guitars:

Cordoba C7

The Cordoba C7 is like the younger brother of the C7-CE. They are both very similar guitars, but the key difference is that the C7 doesn't feature any electronics or a cutaway. This makes it more "true" to the authentic classical guitar — but everything else remains pretty much the same.

Now, this does come with a significant drop in price: the C7 costs about 150 dollars less than the C7-CE. If you aren't planning on running your classical guitar through an amp, or you don't mind not having the cutaway, then this is a perfectly valid option.

Cordoba F7 Paco

If you're just looking for the authentic Flamenco experience, then the Cordoba F7 Paco is definitely for you. Unlike the C7-CE, the F7 isn't interested in fancy electronics — it focuses all of its attention on that premium Spanish sound quality and smooth playing.

Much like the C7-CE, the heart of the F7 Paco is made out of Canadian cedar and mahogany. But the fretboard is made out of rosewood — so you'll have to try both guitars out for yourself to check out which one you like the most.

Cordoba C5-CE

The Cordoba C5-CE is the perfect choice for those guitarists who are running a bit short on budget and can't afford the C7-CE. It's pretty much the same as the C7-CE, but it differs a bit in tonewoods and electronics.

Of course, the differences aren't huge — but you'll definitely notice them if you're an experienced player. But, again, considering this is a 500-dollar guitar, I'm sure you won't mind.

Cordoba C3M

Now, if you're just looking at the most budget option Cordoba has to offer, then the C3M is the perfect option for you. Made out of mahogany, rosewood, and cedar, the C3M still retains the premium sound quality — although to a lesser degree than the previous entries.

Naturally, electronics and the cutaway are left out of the equation too. But this is still a solid pick if you're running tight on budget or you just want an instrument for at-home practice!

What to Know Before Buying

Classical guitars aren't simple instruments, I get that. So how could you possibly know if the Cordoba C7-CE is the right choice for you? There are too many factors to keep in mind — and let's be honest, a lot of specs are pretty much the same between different models.

To put it bluntly, the C7-CE is ideal for people looking for a mid-range nylon-string guitar that blends together the world of classical guitars and acoustics. If you're after a true Flamenco guitar that has nothing to do with fancy cutaways or onboard pickups, then this one might not be the best choice.

But if you're looking for a softer alternative to your everyday acoustic, or you just want to go on stage with nylon strings, then the C7-CE is a fantastic pick.

Here are three key questions you should ask yourself before buying a Cordoba C7-CE:

Am I looking for a nylon-string guitar that's a mix of acoustic and classical guitars?

Will I ever connect my classical guitar to an amp?

Is twelve frets just not enough for me?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then the C7-CE will be right up your alley! And if you're not quite sure, then you probably can't go wrong with this one — it is a Cordoba after all.

Alternatives to the Cordoba C7-CE

The market for nylon-string guitars is, quite frankly, a bit overwhelming. There are hundreds of options out there, and a lot of the top brands compete fiercely even in the budget ranges.

That's why I decided to break down a few key alternatives to the Cordoba C7-CE — so rest assured you'll find the perfect guitar for you! Check out our guide to the best classical guitars to see even more options.

Cordoba C7-CE vs Yamaha SLG200NW

The Yamaha SLG200NW is a whole other beast, and you can tell simply by looking at it. The design is as modern as they get — especially the part where it... well, lacks a body. This is because the SLG200NW is a practice/travel guitar, designed almost exclusively for using while connected to an amp or headphones.

But I can assure you that despite its extravagant design, the SLG200NW is one of the best classical guitars out there. If you're looking for a more silent (or a more modern) version of the Cordoba C7-CE, then this is definitely the one.

Cordoba C7-CE vs Ibanez GA35TCE

Ibanez is one of the top competitors to Fender and Gibson when it comes to electric guitars — but it hasn't stayed behind in classical guitars either. The GA35TCE is one of the best examples of this, and it's one of the few mid-range guitars that can stand up to the C7-CE.

Made out of a combination of mahogany, spruce wood, and rosewood, the GA35TCE is a true wonder in terms of sounds. The onboard electronics feature a combination of Fishman and Ibanez components, and, like the C7-CE, a fancy cutaway.

If you're not quite sold on the Cordoba C7-CE yet, then you should take a closer look at this one.

Cordoba C7-CE vs Taylor Academy 12e

The Taylor Academy series is one of the most popular choices among people who're just starting out in their guitar journey. Affordable, reliable, and stylish, the 12e is maybe the flagship of the whole series — and one of the top competitors to the C7-CE.

The lack of cutaway is compensated with a built-in armrest and a more acoustic-like nut size. You can opt for either steel or nylon strings depending on the model, as well as with or without electronics.

Cordoba C7-CE vs Ibanez TOD10N

Now, if you're after an ultra-modern classical guitar, then the Ibanez TOD10N will be perfect for you. Modeled after the guitar virtuoso Tim Henson (guitarist in Polyphia), the TOD10N provides smooth playing and a premium feel at a not-so-expensive price.

Naturally, the lack of a traditional sound hole makes the TOD10N better suited for amps rather than unplugged playing. But honestly? Few guitars have left me so impressed as this one.

Final Verdict

To wrap it all up, all I can say is that you just can't go wrong with the Cordoba C7-CE. Modern, premium, and affordable, this powerhouse of a guitar has everything any guitarist will ever need. And that includes everything from top-of-the-line tonewoods to great-sounding electronics.

But maybe the most important part of the C7-CE is the cutaway, which is sure to open up a whole new world of possibilities for a classical guitarist. Of course, there are more budget-friendly options out there — but the C7-CE is a true bang for your buck.

If you aren't quite sold on it yet, then you should definitely take a look at some other alternatives from other top brands. The Ibanez GA35TCE, Taylor Academy 12e, and Yamaha SLG200NW are all fantastic options too!