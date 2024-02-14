7 Best Home Studio Mics of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Building a home studio is an exciting adventure, but nothing can be as stressful as choosing the perfect recording microphone. With endless options available, finding the best studio microphone might require hours of research and plenty of trial and error.

The ideal microphone for your home studio can be defined by many aspects, such as your vocal style, budget, and recording environment. Whether you're recording a piano, an acoustic guitar, or a saxophone, you'll need to look for mics that can perfectly capture the nuances of the instrument.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options available that can cater to a wide range of demanding recording situations, and today's article will help you narrow down your search to the best studio mics available right now.

If you don't have time to go through the list, here's my recommendation: get the Neumann TLM 102. It's the perfect blend of high-quality audio recording, versatility, and affordability that can satisfy the needs of beginners and pros alike, and in a sturdy design that's built to last.

If you're looking for other options, keep reading!

Best Home Studio Mics

1. Best Budget Mic for Beginners – Audio-Technica AT2020

SPECS

Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Frequency Response : 20Hz-20kHz

: 20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: XLR

Audio-Technica is a name you'll always see when searching for audio equipment, and the AT2020 is the company's best entry-level condenser microphone: you can find it for under $100, and despite its affordability, it'll give you everything you need to achieve a professional sound.

The Audio Technica AT2020 is a cardioid medio-diaphragm condenser microphone. It usually comes with a pouch and a stand mount, has an XLR connection, and requires a 48V phantom power supply.

The AT2020 can handle up to 144dB, which makes it versatile for recording loud audio sources and intimate acoustic instruments and vocals.

2. Best Dual XLR/USB Microphone – Rode NT1

SPECS

Type : Hybrid Condenser

: Hybrid Condenser Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Frequency Response : 20Hz-20kHz

: 20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: XLR, USB-C

There's a lot to say about the Rode NT1. It's a large diaphragm condenser microphone with a cardioid pattern, comes with a 4dbA of self-noise, and features a low-noise Revolution Preamp for pristine and high-quality audio recording. It can handle loud sounds with a max SPL of 142dB and has dual connectivity for XLR and USB-C.

You can use the NT1 right out of the box. It includes a shock mount, XLR, USB cables, and a pop screen. Just plug it into your computer with the USB cable, and you'll start recording. This makes it a fantastic option for podcasters and beginner musicians who want an intuitive mic to work with.

3. Best Microphone to Record Vocals – Shure SM7B

SPECS

Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Frequency Response : 50Hz-20kHz

: 50Hz-20kHz Connectivity: XLR

The Shure SM7B is a must-have microphone that almost every podcaster, content creator, and singer has in their home studio. There's a reason why other microphones are always compared to the timeless SM7B!

The SM7B is a dynamic microphone that features dual-tone controls, and you can change from a low-cut and presence boost to a flat cut to record a broader range of voices. It has a very low sensitivity of -59 dB, requiring a preamp to boost at least 60 dB. Most entry-level audio interfaces cannot provide more gain, but you can use an in-line preamp like a Cloudlifter to enjoy the sound of the SM7B fully.

If you're looking for the best vocal mic under $500, there is no better mic than the Shure SM7B.

4. Best Versatile Microphone – Sennheiser MD 421-II

SPECS

Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Frequency Response : 30Hz-17kHz

: 30Hz-17kHz Connectivity: XLR

The Sennheiser MD421-II is a popular microphone because of its versatility, especially when it comes to drums, and works magnificently as a kick drum microphone, too. It's a dynamic microphone with a cardioid pattern, high SPL handling, and five selectable bass roll-off switches. Having control over the proximity effect allows you to use the MD421-II for every instrument and vocals with a pristine and clear sound.

The MD421-II has a solid construction, making it reliable for both home studio and live performances. Its cardioid pattern rejects feedback from close instruments and unwanted noise, so if you're looking for a pair of mics to use as drum overheads, the MD 421-II will provide you with the industry-standard quality you're looking for.

5. Best High-End Yet Affordable Microphone – Neumann TLM 102

SPECS

Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Frequency Response : 20Hz-20kHz

: 20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: XLR

Neumann microphones are renowned for their professional quality, but their high price can be a significant barrier to entry for many. Luckily, the TLM series offers the best of both worlds, providing the premium features of a high-end Neumann microphone at an affordable price point.

A popular member of the TLM family is the Neumann TLM 102, a large diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone. Featuring low-noise circuitry, a built-in suspension mechanism, and a pop screen to reduce handling noise, this microphone is a powerhouse of audio engineering.

While the Neumann TLM 102 is ideal for capturing vocals, it can also record other instruments with ease, thanks to its impressive max SPL of 144 dB. If you're looking to upgrade from an entry-level microphone and want to experience professional-quality sound without breaking the bank, the Neumann TLM 102 is an excellent choice.

6. Best Dual Ribbon Mic – Beyerdynamic M 160

SPECS

Type : Ribbon

: Ribbon Polar Pattern : Hypercardioid

: Hypercardioid Frequency Response : 40Hz-18kHz

: 40Hz-18kHz Connectivity: XLR

If you're looking for a ribbon microphone but can't quite stretch to the premium prices of the earlier vintage models, the Beyerdynamic M 160 is an excellent choice.

Featuring a double ribbon design and a hypercardioid polar pattern, the M 160 can deliver the warm, natural sound that ribbon microphones are famous for. This mic is versatile too, with the ability to handle everything from vocals and guitars to piano, horns, and drums.

The Beyerdynamic M 160 can soften harsh frequencies and provide a fast transient response, making it an excellent choice for recording drums and guitar amps. Just be mindful of the pops when recording vocals, and use a pop filter to avoid any unwanted distortion.

All in all, the Beyerdynamic M 160 is a reliable and affordable option for anyone looking to elevate their audio recording game.

7. Best All-Rounder Microphone – AKG C414 XLII

SPECS

Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Multi-pattern

: Multi-pattern Frequency Response : 20Hz-20kHz

: 20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: XLR

If you're serious about audio recording and want to achieve professional-level sound quality, the AKG C414 XLII is an investment worth making. While it may not be suitable for beginners or those just starting out, this microphone is the gold standard that every home studio should aspire to.

With its large diaphragm condenser design and nine selectable polar patterns, the AKG C414 XLII is a versatile all-rounder that can handle any recording scenario. It also features three bass cut filters at 40Hz, 80Hz, and 160Hz, switchable pre-attenuation pads, and a handy clipping LED for monitoring your levels.

The premium C414 XLII package even comes bundled with a carrying case, shock mount, pop filter, and windscreen, making it an all-in-one solution for all your recording needs. While there are many versatile studio microphones out there, none can match the exceptional audio quality of the AKG C414 XLII.

Best Home Studio Mics Buyer's Guide

Picking the right microphone for your home studio is not a trivial task, as the same microphone could be the best for someone but not for you. After all, we all have different goals and aspirations for our home recording setups.

It's important to keep in mind that recording at home comes with its own unique set of challenges, such as suboptimal acoustics or recording vocals for different genres of music.

To make an informed decision, it's crucial to consider the different types of microphones available and the features that each one offers. Take the time to understand how each type of microphone works and how it will influence the overall sound quality of your recordings.

Let's take a look at the most important aspects to consider when buying a new studio mic.

Microphone Types

There are four types of microphones based on the way they operate and their circuitry: dynamic mics, condenser mics, ribbon mics, and tube mics. Let's find out what type of microphone suits your home studio.

Dynamic Microphones

Dynamic mics are the most common and usually more affordable option for beginner producers. Due to their sturdy construction, they're your best option for live shows, vocals, and other musical duties.

Dynamic mics, also called moving coil microphones, consist of a magnet and a coil attached to the mic diaphragm. The burst of air hits the coil and moves it, causing an electric signal that produces the sound.

One characteristic of dynamic microphones is that they are less sensitive, making them perfect for capturing loud audio sources like loud and aggressive vocals, electric and loud acoustic guitars, snares, and brass instruments.

They also perform best at home studios with little acoustic treatment and live performances because their limited frequency response prevents them from capturing every nuance of the audio source in the background.

Condenser Microphones

Condenser microphones, also called capacitor mics, are known to deliver pristine, high-quality audio recordings. They're chosen for this reason by streamers and podcasters, as well as for vocal recordings and acoustic instruments.

Condenser microphones use capacitors to capture sounds. The sound entering the condenser mic moves the diaphragm, which causes a change in the capacitance level, resulting in an electrical signal.

The thin membrane moves faster than the coil in a dynamic mic, allowing a broader frequency response. They're built with a thin membrane and a metal plate close to the diaphragm. They require additional power, a 48v phantom power provided by an audio interface or mixer.

The thin diaphragm gives the mic a broader frequency response than dynamic microphones, enabling you to capture audio with more details. Condenser microphones are more sensitive and best used in an environment with minimum background noise. They can overload and be damaged by loud audio sources.

You can find condenser microphones with large, medium, and small diaphragms. A large diaphragm condenser mic produces a sound with more character and warmth. Small diaphragm mics produce a more consistent and transparent sound and offer better transient response. Medium diaphragm mics have a balance between transient response and producing a rich and warmer sound.

Ribbon Microphones

Ribbon mics were highly popular in the early days of recording, mainly because they were the only option available! However, many manufacturers still build them, and producers looking for the purest vintage sound should invest in a ribbon mic.

Ribbon mics are built with a thin aluminum ribbon suspended in a magnetic field: with the air from the sound source, the ribbon moves and generates the electrical signal. Ribbon mics have the lowest output and require a high-gain or in-line preamp.

But be careful to connect it to mixers and audio interfaces with phantom power, as it can damage your ribbon mic unless you have one of the more recent active ribbon mics powered by phantom power.

Ribbon mics are known for their warmer sound, which producers love for electric guitars and vocals. Most ribbon mics are bidirectional and capture sound from both sides, which is why they can capture the sound exactly as we hear it.

Tube Microphones

Some condenser microphones feature a vacuum tube or valve head amp, which is why they are called tube mics. Tube mics add a mellow distortion and occasionally a slight compression to the sound that producers love for vocals. They're used for lead vocals but also to record instruments like acoustic guitars or pianos.

Tube mics are more complex in construction and expensive but deliver a smooth sound you can only achieve with tube mics.

Polar Patterns

The polar pattern refers to how the microphone captures the sound, i.e., the direction in which the microphone picks the signal from the audio source.

Here is a brief explanation of each polar pattern type.

Omnidirectional Polar Pattern

Omnidirectional mics can record sound from all directions, delivering a natural and open sound. It works great at recording choirs in a theatre because it will pick up the soundstage in its entirety. However, it also makes them more prone to pick up unwanted noises and feedback.

Cardioid Polar Pattern

Cardioid or heart-shaped pattern mics capture sound from the front area of the mic and are less sensitive in the sides and rear part. It allows you to capture more clearly from the front side while keeping some ambient sounds and isolating other voices and instruments behind the source. Cardioid mics are the most common pattern in studio mics and are easy to set up and place in the studio.

Supercardioid Polar Pattern

Supercardioid mics are derived from cardioid mics but have a narrowed direction on the front. It reduces the wide front area and helps them isolate sounds but is slightly more sensitive from the rear side than a cardioid mic.

Hypercardioid Polar Pattern

Hypercardioid mics have an even narrower pattern on the front than supercardioid mics and pick up more sound from behind. These mics are excellent for isolating vocals in untreated rooms, but you must carefully place them directly toward the sound source.

Lobar Polar Pattern

Microphones with this pattern are most used for films because they have the most direct pattern. An excellent example of a microphone with a lobar pattern is a Shotgun microphone: it's similar in shape to Supercardioid and Hypercardioid but more narrowed to the front. It makes them perfect for outside recordings because it only captures from the front of the mic and nothing from the other sides. This characteristic also makes them harder to place because a slight movement will affect the recording.

Bidirectional Polar Pattern

Bidirectional mics are also called the 8-figure pattern. These microphones can capture the front and rear parts of the mic equally but exclude all sounds coming from the sides. The bidirectional microphone allows you to record two persons with a single microphone and is an excellent choice for recording stereo sound.

Multi-Pattern Microphones

It's common to find microphones with multiple polarities that can be changed with a switch for more versatility. These mics can be a good option when recording in different scenarios requiring various patterns. Instead of buying one microphone for each pattern, you can buy one multi-patter mic.

Frequency Response

The frequency response in a microphone is the frequency range a microphone can capture. Most microphones operate close to the human hearing spectrum, 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Microphones with a lower end in the frequency response will be best at capturing bass, while a higher end will be best for high-frequency sounds like cymbals.

Something to be aware of in the frequency response is the shape of its response curve. You can find the response curve for a microphone in its user manual or website, where a graphic will represent the frequency range of the microphone and how the microphone amplifies or attenuates the frequencies in that range.

The peaks and falls of the curve provide more information about the microphone's performance in specific frequencies. This information allows you to decide whether a microphone will benefit your recordings.

Sensitivity and SPL Handling

The sensitivity of a mic tells how it captures quiet sounds. A low-sensitive microphone will require more gain to capture quiet sounds. For example, the SM7B is a low-sensitive dynamic mic that needs a lot of gain as opposed to most condenser microphones, which are more sensitive and capture more background noise.

SPL is expressed in dBs and refers to the sound pressure levels a microphone can tolerate before distortion: if the signal exceeds the microphone's max SPL, it will reach its clipping point. SPL handling is something to consider if you want to record loud sounds with that microphone.

It's more common to find the Max SPL spec in condenser microphones than in dynamics microphones. Older models were limited to 100dB to 120dB, while newer condenser mics models can reach up to 144dB, like the AT2020 and the Neumann TLM 102. Dynamic mics only struggle with SPL handling when damaged or due to wear.

Connectivity

You can find two types of connection in a home studio microphone: USB and XLR. Some new models include both connections to fit more versatile studios.

XLR Microphones

XLR is the type of connectivity you will find in professional studios. It can transmit balanced audio signals to provide the best audio quality with less noise and support 48v from phantom power. There are several types of XLR, but the most common is the three-pin connector and seven-pin for tube microphones. You will need a mixer or audio interface for XLR microphones.

USB Microphones

USB mics became more popular as digital music production emerged. They offer a convenient plug-and-play system that is more attractive to new producers, podcasters, and streamers. They include features like volume control, headphone input for monitoring, and a mute button.

The advantages of USB microphones are their price, quick setup, and portability. You can find dynamic and condenser USB mics. Some manufacturers offer two versions of the same microphone or dual connectivity, like the AT2020USB-X or the Rode NT1.

Budget

While professional microphones that cost thousands of dollars are usually worth their price, dividing your budget for the microphone, preamps, audio interface, and room treatment for home studio recordings is a more practical approach.

It's normal to crave the same high-quality microphone that our favorite artists use, but having a good audio interface and acoustics is just as crucial, if not more: even the cheapest microphone can sound great with decent preamps and acoustic treatment.

In most cases, limitations with your sound recordings stem from something other than the microphone. Once you have those factors covered, you can upgrade to a better microphone.

That being said, there are still outstanding microphones available for under $1000. This list (excluding the AKG C414 XLII) features some of the best microphones under that budget.

If you're working with a tight budget, dynamic microphones are a great option since they are generally cheaper than condensers. You can experiment with mic placement in your home studio to achieve high-quality recordings. If you prefer a condenser microphone, consider purchasing a shock mount and a pop filter, or look for bundles that include them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which type of microphone is best for recording vocals in a home studio?

Large-diaphragm condensers microphones are considered the best for vocal recordings in a home studio. The Rode NT1, Neumann TLM 102, and the AKG C414 XLII are large diaphragm condenser microphones and a popular choice for home recording studios.

Can I use a USB microphone for professional recordings?

Nowadays, USB microphones can deliver great audio quality, but XLR microphones still perform better and are the standard choice for a recording studio. Consider buying a microphone with dual connectivity to use the XLR connection with the same mic.

Do I need a microphone with a built-in preamp?

Built-in preamps can help you boost the gain for low-sensitive microphones like the Shure SM7B. However, many medium- to high-end audio interfaces can now provide enough gain for a stronger signal.

What's the best way to test a microphone before purchasing?

The best way is to try them yourself. Look if you can rent them to test the mics with your audio equipment and environment. You could schedule time in a studio to test them there, but ensure they have audio equipment similar to your home studio.

Does the length and quality of the microphone cable affect sound quality?

Longer cables can affect the sound quality as they can be susceptible to RF interference and loss of signal. It's recommended to use the shortest cable possible for better performance. However, it also depends on the shielding and built quality of the cable. If you're losing audio signal, use a shorter cable or upgrade the quality if shorter cables are not an option. Some engineers recommend 50 ft or less for an XLR cable.

How can I improve my home studio acoustics for better microphone performance?

Analyze your studio and find the spots where the sound bounces, then add soft furniture, bass traps, and acoustic panels. Placing a mat, clothes, and blankets on the floor, windows, and hard surfaces can help you control these bounces.

Final Thoughts

When you buy your next microphone, consider the characteristics you need: take into account the microphone type, polar pattern, frequency response, max SPL, sensitivity, and connectivity that align with your budget.

The Neumann TLM 102 is a fantastic choice for all situations and recording environments. Alternatively, the legendary Shure SM7B is a worthy investment that'll give you a microphone that'll last a lifetime.

Bear in mind that a good-quality microphone is not everything. To optimize your mic's performance, I suggest implementing some essential acoustic treatments and investing in an audio interface with quality preamps. This will help to ensure that you get the most out of your investment.

Good luck!