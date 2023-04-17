In-ear monitors (commonly referred to as IEMs) give musicians a comfy and personalized way to hear themselves during performances. Whether it’s a small venue or a huge festival stage, there are many benefits to using IEMs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Onstage monitors can be unreliable, so it’s best for musicians to isolate their mix without distraction.

IEMs are consistent and discreet, and overall help musicians play a great live show. Whether you’re a singer, guitarist, or drummer, they will help you focus on the music, especially when the crowd is extremely loud and excited! It’s a good problem to have.

There are many types of IEMs, and we’ll cover many of them ranging from universal fit and custom-fit ear monitors.

Best in Ear Monitors

1. Best Value – Sennheiser IE 100 Pro – Clear

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: 26dB, Passive Noise Isolating

Cable Length: 51 inches

Driver: Single 10mm Transducer

Sennheiser is a great option, between its incredible reputation and affordable pricing, Sennheiser is a musician’s favorite. Their IE 100 Pro headphones are clear and have dissonance-free audio reproduction, even in loud venues. These in-ear monitors have a frequency range of 20 Hz to 18 kHz.

It is compatible with Sennheiser’s IE Pro BT connect which you’ll have to buy separately. However, a 3.5mm jack cable, carrying pouch, cleaning tool to clean ear wax, and ear adapters are included (3 silicone and one foam ear adapter).

Overall, they’re super comfy and have a secure fit for all ear sizes and shapes. Users are fans no matter what instrument they’re playing, so if you’re a multi-instrumentalist, you’re all set for an affordable pair of IEMs.

2. Best Budget in Ear Monitors From Shure – Shure SE215 Sound Isolating Earphones – Black

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: Up to 37dB, Passive Sound Isolating

Cable Length: 64 inches

Driver: Single Dynamic Micro-driver

Shure has a fantastic pair as well, these are right under $100 (a very reasonable price). They have a miniature driver design to reproduce frequencies of 22Hz–17.5kHz with accuracy.

These Shure IEMs are comfy and will block out 27dB of sound which is really impressive. Even if you don’t play instruments, these are a great pair of earbuds to use with your devices.

Block out noise and get into your own world and jam. These headphones are especially great at keeping cables out of the way. The over-the-ear configuration is convenient. This pair comes with a carrying case and sleeves.

Many musicians are fans, but drummers say they’re a solid choice to play live! If you like to hit loud and hard, you’ll love that these stay in place and let you hear your mix perfectly.

3. Best Single Driver IEMs Under $300 – Etymotic Research ER4XR Extended Response Earphones

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: 35dB-42dB, Passive Noise Isolating

Cable Length: 5 feet

Driver: Single driver

Eytmotic Research has a great pair of IEMs that drummers and bass players love. Why? Because they are extremely detailed and are equipped with a touch of extra presence in the low end with a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 16 kHz. Plus, they have a secure fit for all ear sizes and shapes.

They are comfortable, built to last, and do a fantastic job of blocking out unwanted noise.

They come with a detachable cable so you can easily replace it if needed. The cable has a reinforced strain relief and a 3.5 jack plug for your favorite devices.

4. Best Custom Fit – 64 Audio N8 9-driver Custom In-ear Monitors

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: n/a

Cable Length: n/a

Driver: 9 drivers

Custom IEMs are pricey, but if you’re interested you can check out Sweetwater for a custom pair from 64 Audio. Now, the technology here is amazing. LID technology ensures consistent sound across all devices and 3D-fit technology preserves the detail of your impressions through digital rendering and 3D printing.

It’s a good pair for multi-instrumentalists, engineers, and audiophiles. Again, you don’t have to splurge, but the balanced and natural sound, along with the secure fit is ideal for accurate sound and blocking out as much noise as possible during a huge gig or studio recording.

See what the hype is all about. Included with your IEMs are a personalized case, dehumidifier, cleaning device, shirt clip, detachable cable, m20 apex modules, and more.

Customers can’t imagine playing bass without them, and once you make the investment you’ll only wish you did it sooner. The snug fit is a game changer for live musicians.

5. Another Great Custom Fit – Westone Audio ES50 Elite Series Custom Fit Earphones

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: 25dB, Passive Noise Isolating

Cable Length: 4.3 feet

Driver: 5 drivers

Westone Audio is another high-end custom-fit option for musicians. It features 5 balanced armature drivers per earpiece for an excellent, accurate, and detailed sound signature. The drivers have a wonderful balanced and natural sound thanks to the 3-way crossover system from the drivers.

With a frequency response of 8 Hz to 20 kHz, you can trust your earpieces can reproduce a wide range of frequencies. Use them at a concert, studio, or wherever you may need accurate sound.

It comes with a detachable cable that features a reinforced strain relief and a 3.5mm jack plug for many compatible devices.

If you want the perfect pair that will mold to your ears, consider Westone Audio. Users say it’s worth every $1 to upgrade. Musicians love them, but especially drummers.

6. Best Triple Driver IEMs – Mackie MP-320 Dynamic Triple-driver Professional In-Ear Monitors

SPECS:

Noise Isolation: 40dB, Passive Noise Isolating

Cable Length: 59.1 inches

Driver: Triple Dynamic Driver

Looking for a quality pair that’s affordable, but above entry-level IEMs? You have to give Mackie a try. Their MP-320 earphones feature 3 drivers to reproduce bass, mids, and treble with amazing accuracy.

They’ll be your go-to pair for live gigs and studio recording, you can hear your mix perfectly, whether it’s drums, bass, or vocals, it’s all great. The fit is fantastic, as they come with 3 different ear tip sizes, and everyone will find a comfy and perfect fit. They come with a detachable cable and feature a 3.5mm jack plug.

Bass players and drummers are obsessed, and you’ll become a big fan as well. If you want a punchy sound, you’ll get it here.

In-Ear Monitor Buyer’s Guide

There’s a lot to consider before buying your first pair of IEMs. Get familiar with some common features you’ll see when shopping. We’ll cover sound, comfort, noise isolation, price, and more.

Sound

Sound quality is a big factor, you want a brand that’s known for delivering a clear sound, or a model that has more bass or treble if that’s your preference.

Comfort

Some IEMs are one-size-fits-all, and some molds are custom fits. We can thank drummer Alex Van Halen for the idea of custom IEMs!

Noise Isolation

20 dB to 30 dB will definitely block out enough external noise.

Cable Quality

Tangle-resistant cables are your best bet! Worn-out cables will be a pain.

Price

You can get a cheap but quality pair for $100 or a high-end pair for $300-$500 but if you splurge on some custom-fit molds you could pay over $1,000.

Compatibility

Make sure your IEMs are compatible with your device or mixer. You can buy a set to make extra sure, otherwise, you’ll need to make sure. It’s not likely you’ll be able to return these once open, so check with a Sweetwater engineer or manufacturer FAQs.

Best In-Ear Monitor Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Sound Signature?

Balanced sound versus bass-heavy is usually a top issue first-time buyers run into. If you want a boomy or punch sound, then bass is great. For something clear and smooth, go for a balanced sound.

Are IEMs Comfortable?

They vary based on design and your ears. If you are touring for long periods, consider custom fits. But many IEMs are worn for long periods without any discomfort.

What is the Cable Quality & Length of IEMs?

Please, make sure you get tangle-free cables! The length will vary, so ensure you get something that fits your needs. 4-5 feet is a common length.

Verdict

Which pair do your ears need? Well, if you have smaller ears, you may need custom molds. Fellow musicians with smaller ears may not have the best listening experience when their IEMs are are a bit too big on stage. Your band members will likely tell you not all IEMs are made equal!

For the best sound isolation on a budget, Shure or Sennheiser are the best in-ear monitors for you. If you’re shopping for drumming or other instruments such as bass, you will enjoy the in-ear monitor pair we picked from Mackie. The Mackie MP-320 Dynamic Triple-driver Professional In-Ear Monitors offer great in-ear monitoring to drummers who are picky about sound quality.

If you play bass, you may prefer the Etymotic Research ER4XR Extended Response Earphones as well. Overall, it could be trial and error to get the perfect sound from your own mix. Ask your entire band what works for them, and get a feel if it’s too much detail.

Photo Courtesy Amazon