Morgan Wallen Gives Back, Donating $100K to Help Chicago Youth

Morgan Wallen is giving back. As the “Whiskey Glasses” singer entertained fans at Chicago’s Wrigley Field during a two-night stop on his One Night at a Time World Tour, he also took time backstage to help out a few kids in the area.

Videos by American Songwriter

As students from Baker and Bowen High Schools in Chicago were on hand, Wallen, through his foundation, The Morgan Wallen Foundation, presented a check to the Chicago Park District for $100k to assist in the revitalization of South Chicago’s Bessemer Park baseball field. The money, according to the press release, will contribute to a fully upgraded diamond with a new backstop, side wings, and dugouts, including extended side wings, and will include rehabilitating the playing surface for multiple levels of play.

“Our mission with the Morgan Wallen Foundation is to support youth programs in the areas of sports and music. We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago,” said Wallen. “This donation, combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley, is a true doubleheader for me.”

Wallen’s donation of $100k will be combined with a $150k donation from Cubs Charities to enhance the park. “We are pleased that the Morgan Wallen Foundation is working with the Chicago Park District to enhance our Diamond Project commitment to Bessemer Park to completely renovate a baseball diamond,” said Keri Blackwell, deputy director of Cubs Charities. “The goal of our Diamond Project is to help improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of playing fields across Chicago, and this donation will support a significant upgrade to the field for the benefit of South Chicago’s youth and families.”

In March, Wallen released his studio album, One Thing At A Time, which sat atop the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks. Wallen also recently collaborated with Lil Durk on the song “Stand By Me.” The new tune, featured on Lil Durk’s album, Almost Healed, finds Wallen crooning a heartfelt chorus with his patented Southern twang.

Additionally, Wallen will continue selling out venues as the One Night at a Time World Tour carries on, stopping in Detroit, St. Louis, and Boston before making its way through Canada through October.

Jun. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

Jun. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*#

Jul. 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium*$

Jul. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium*$

Jul.14 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*#

Jul. 15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*#

Jul. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*#

Jul. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*#

Jul. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*#

Aug. 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest^

Aug. 5 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree^

Aug. 12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium*#

Aug. 17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*$

Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park*$

Aug. 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park*$

Sept. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio