8 Best Resonator Guitars of 2023

Many guitarists love the bright and twangy tones of bluegrass, country, ragtime, or blues. But if you really want to do these styles justice as a guitarist, we recommend picking up a resonator guitar.

Now, if you're looking for a resonator guitar but aren't sure where to begin, you've come to the right place. This article contains the seven best resonator guitars on the market today, as well as a buyer's guide and FAQ section so you'll have all the info needed to make your decision.

The Epiphone Dobro Hound Dog M-14 gets the number one spot because it absolutely nails the sound, look, and feel that most resonator guitarists are looking for.

These rare instruments open whole new doors for music performance. Grab one from this list and you can't go wrong!

Best Resonator Guitars

1. Best Overall Pick – Epiphone Dobro Hound Dog M-14

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Round

Round Body: Nickel Plated Bell Brass

Take one look at the Dobro Hound Dog M-14, and you can already tell it's a remarkably high-quality instrument. Moreover, it has everything there is to love about resonator guitars.

Let's start with the body. The nickel-plated bell brass not only looks beautiful, but it is also sturdy, durable, and great at doing what these guitars do best — resonate.

It has a single resonator system, or “biscuit” as people like to call it, and it delivers the classic twangy tones that have made this type of guitar famous.

With a rounded mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, you’ll be able to play anything regular acoustic guitars can play, but also try your hand at other styles like slide guitar and thumb picking. The Hound Dog is perfect for all these playing styles!

With a resonator guitar, you’re not just after a sound. You’re after a specific feel of Americana. We think the Dobro Hound Dog captures that feel more than any other resonator guitar on the market today. Not to mention, it’s a beautifully crafted instrument in every way, so we had to give it the top spot.

2. The Runner-Up – Gretsch G9201 Honey Dipper

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Round

Round Body: Nickel Plated Brass

Gretsch has carved out a name for themselves as a brand that brings the sound of classic guitars, including resonator guitars, to the modern day — and they do a fantastic job of it!

The Gretsch G9201 Honey Dipper will instantly make you feel like you’re in a 1920s ragtime tavern. It delivers the time-tested country and bluegrass sound that these guitars are known for, and looks beautiful doing it.

The Honey Dipper is louder and more resonant than other comparable guitars, making it great for unplugged live shows. The rounded padauk fingerboard plays great, and the single biscuit resonator cone delivers a punchy and powerful tone.

Although wood-body resonator guitars are more common, we’ve chosen metal-body resonator guitars as our top two picks because they have a brighter tone (great for the plucky, twangy sounds of Americana). They're also slightly sturdier and arguably make a greater visual impact.

The Gretsch is a very close second to the Epiphone. They both capture an old-timey spirit while still being suitable for more modern styles as well.

3. Best Square Neck Resonator Guitar – Gretsch G9230 Bobtail

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Square

Square Body: Mahogany

Those who are new to the world of resonator guitars may be unfamiliar with the two types of necks and their intended uses. Here’s a quick rundown.

Rounded necks, like those of the first two contenders, are more common and can be used for playing guitar normally, just like you would with a standard acoustic. Square necks, on the other hand, are specifically designed for lap-style slide guitar playing.

If you want a guitar for this specialized purpose, then the Gretsch G9230 Bobtail square-neck resonator guitar is our recommendation.

For one thing, it is a fantastic value. Most square-neck guitars that are worth buying come at a considerably higher price point than the Bobtail.

Also, the sunburst mahogany body looks great paired with the resonator cone. It all adds up to a classic-looking lap guitar that perfectly accompanies the vintage resonator tone.

The Gretsch Bobtail is a great introduction to the world of slide guitar. It sounds beautiful, and thanks to the hand-spun spider cone resonator, it has a very loud sound for an instrument so compact.

You can use a standard slide, or a shot glass or beer bottle for a little extra character. With the Gretsch Bobtail and a little practice, you can be sure the audience will stay engaged and entertained.

4. Best Tricone Resonator Guitar – Recording King Tricone Resonator Guitar

SPECS

Neck Shape: Square

Square Body: Nickel Plated Bell Brass

When it comes to vintage-style guitars, the Tricone Resonator is at the top of the food chain.

Recording King has a diverse line of vintage-style instruments, each with their own unique qualities. Their square-neck Tricone Resonator makes an unforgettable impact.

Most people will be astounded at how well this guitar projects. Within the metal body are three resonator cones that amplify the sound like acoustic speakers. Each speaker cone picks up different tonal qualities from the strings, resulting in a very balanced sound.

You'll notice more sustain, overtones, and overall volume from the Tricone resonator. Square neck resonators take full advantage of those qualities. Some of the slide guitar performances people can pull off on these instruments are just incredible.

The square-neck version of the Recording King Tricone Resonator is the more unique instrument, but there is a round-neck version of this guitar available as well. Both versions have a striking visual design.

People are used to seeing acoustic guitars and such, but a tricone resonator is certainly going to be a rare thing for people to witness. This guitar can draw people in, straight back to a bygone era. The resonator's visual style and unique sound are instantly fresh and nostalgic all at once.

5. Best Looking Design – Recording King Swamp Dog Style-O Resonator

SPECS

Neck Shape: Round

Round Body: Bell Brass

Recording King strikes again with an incredible instrument. The Swamp Dog Resonator guitar is undoubtedly one of the best round-neck resonators made today.

Its design captures the carefree, bluesy feeling that these guitars are going for. The Swamp Dog looks like it was ripped right out of a history book about the Dust Bowl. The brass body sports a faded green nickel plating that makes it look authentically vintage.

Any metal body guitar is striking, but Recording King's attention to detail here turns it up a notch.

So it looks great, but how does it sound?

It delivers there as well, giving us some of the best resonator tones we've ever heard. The hand-spun metal cone gives it a thumping, plucky kind of sound that perfectly fits the atmosphere it creates.

This is a good resonator guitar for someone who wants to fully embrace the resonator style and sound. This instrument has a whole lot of character, which is bound to appeal to a lot of listeners.

6. Most Versatile – Fender PR-180E Resonator Guitar

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Round

Round Body: Mahogany

If you know a lot about guitars, then you may have heard of a small company by the name of Fender.

In all seriousness though, Fender is one of the largest and most widely recognized guitar brands for a reason: They consistently make high-quality instruments.

The Fender PR-180E Resonator Guitar earns the title of most versatile guitar on this list because it can play the role of a regular acoustic guitar, or a classic-sounding resonator guitar. As a round-neck resonator, it is suitable for strumming, fingerpicking, fingerstyle, and slide playing.

The wooden body and spider cone provide a powerful natural amplification that sounds great with vintage-style playing and more modern arrangements too.

But if you need to go a bit louder, the Fender PR-180E is also an acoustic-electric guitar! It has a Fishman Nashville pickup system that transparently amplifies its tone with little to no unwanted noise.

Between the Fishman resonator pickup, vintage design, and modern sensibilities Fender has brought to the instrument, it's no wonder the PR-180E is considered by many to be the most versatile resonator guitar you can buy.

And it comes at a price that won't break the bank.

7. Most Modern Design – Recording King RR-36 Maxwell Series Round Neck Resonator Guitar

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Round

Round Body: Glossed Mahogany

Recording King marches to the beat of their own drum, creating multiple instruments that have eye-catching visual designs.

The RR-36 Maxwell Series Round Neck Resonator Guitar stands out for its glossy black finish, territory that more classic resonator guitars wouldn't dare venture into.

That doesn't stop Recording King, though. This instrument is a more modern take on the vintage aesthetic of resonator guitars. With its glossed mahogany top and hand-spun resonator cone, it almost evokes something akin to a steampunk aesthetic.

It comes with a relatively low price tag as well, for such a specialized instrument. If you pick up an RR-36 Maxwell Series resonator guitar, there's no doubt its unique look will inspire some one-of-a-kind musical innovations.

8. Best on a Budget – Rogue Classic Spider Resonator

SPECS

Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Square

Square Body: Mahogany

Introducing an affordable resonator guitar for only $300. And it often goes on sale for $100 off!

If you're looking for a square-neck resonator to play slide on a budget, then the Rogue Classic Spider Resonator is going to be your best option. It's extremely rare to find a specialized instrument like this, brand new for such a low price.

You can achieve loud, high-sustain tones thanks to the aluminum resonator cone with chrome-plated bell and brass cover plate.

Although it is a well-made instrument overall, a budget guitar may have a couple of noticeable dips in quality when compared to the more expensive options. This is to be expected, though, given that you're paying a fraction of the price of some comparable instruments.

The Rogue Classic Spider is the easiest and most affordable way to put the vintage twangy sound of slide guitar right into your hands.

Best Resonator Guitars Buyer's Guide

Let's go over the most important things to look out for in your search for the perfect resonator guitar.

These instruments work great for many genres, but especially blues, folk, and country. With this buyer's guide, you'll have a perfect introduction to the different types of resonator guitars so you can find the ideal one for you.

Resonator Styles

There are three types of resonator guitars: single cone resonator, spider cone resonator, and tricone resonator.

A guitar with a single cone (aka biscuit cone) is the most common type thanks to its simplicity and affordability. With this type of guitar, the cone rests inside the body and faces outward to naturally amplify the sound of the instrument.

With spider resonators, the cone inside the body is facing inward, which amplifies the sound in and around the entire body. It's held in place by a structure of metal bars that resemble a spiderweb. These guitars have a slightly different sound with more natural reverb than most.

Tricone resonators, as the name suggests, have three cones inside the body of the guitar. They tend to be more premium instruments because they provide a more balanced sound.

Which of these is the best resonator guitar for you? It just comes down to preference. See which type sounds and feels best to you!

Neck Shape

With these guitars, the shape of the neck entirely determines which playing styles are possible. The two types of necks are round necks and square necks.

We recommend a round-neck resonator guitar for most players because they are more versatile. Anything you can play on a normal acoustic, you can play with a round-neck resonator.

Square necks are more specialized, as they are only for lap-style slide playing. Just decide what styles you're looking to play, and this will determine the neck shape that is right for you.

Body Material

Resonator guitars can be built from a multitude of different materials, but for simplicity's sake, we've divided them into just two categories: metal body and wood body.

This is an important distinction because each material creates vast differences in tonal quality. Wooden body guitars are warmer and more classic-sounding, while steel body guitars are brighter and more metallic-sounding.

We think nickel-coated brass creates the perfect twangy tone with a lot of sustain and looks beautiful as well. But there's no right answer when it comes to build material. Just go with whatever suits your personal style the best.

Overall Sound Quality

The reason most people buy resonator guitars to begin with is their instantly recognizable tone. So many different aspects go into creating this iconic sound: the cone type, body material, neck shape, type of strings, type of slide... the list goes on!

At the end of the day, there is no substitute for being able to hear how a guitar sounds in person. But if you can't do that, try looking up a video of someone playing the guitar you plan to buy. If you like the sound of the guitar, that is the most important thing.

Aesthetics

With an instrument as specialized as a resonator guitar, aesthetic appeal is definitely important. The best resonator guitar for you will fit the exact look that you want.

Recording King makes unique-looking guitars, while the Epiphone Hound Dog has a vintage look that mirrors the very same guitars that were played in the 1930s. You have other options for your guitar body as well, like wood that sports a beautiful sunburst finish.

Every guitar on this list has aesthetics that match the bluesy music they were made to play. Just find out which one looks the best to you!

Intonation & Playability

This applies to electric guitars and traditional acoustic guitars as well. Resonator guitars are no different; the higher-quality guitars will have better intonation and playability.

Good intonation just means that your instrument will stay in tune all across the fretboard over long periods of time. If you have poor intonation, then you'll find yourself having to retune more often. The quality of the tuning pegs is the number one factor in determining a guitar's intonation.

Good playability is achieved by a well-crafted and well-adjusted neck, fretboard, nut, and bridge. The best way to determine a guitar's playability is to... well, play it. If you can sit down and try out your resonator guitar, see how responsive it is, and how fluidly you can play the notes you intend to play.

Extra Features & Accessories

Some sellers offer accessories like tuners, straps, and gig bags with your purchase. These are generally a good option since most of these items are things you'll probably want to own at some point anyway.

That said, you definitely shouldn't hinge your entire buying decision on the accessories being offered. If you're looking at an amazing round-neck guitar like the Epiphone Dobro Hound Dog for example, don't be deterred if you have to buy it without any accessories included.

You can always purchase the accessories you need separately.

Brand Reputation & Reviews

As with any musical instrument, the brand reputation matters. If you buy from a trusted brand, then you get the peace of mind that your instrument will last a long time and serve you well.

Gretsch guitars, for instance, are renowned for their vintage-style instruments. Likewise, the Epiphone Dobro Hound Dog has fantastic user reviews.

If you're looking at a guitar, and tons of past buyers are saying it's a quality instrument, chances are they're right!

Budget

Just how much is reasonable to spend on a resonator guitar? The answer of course depends on how important the instrument is to you.

Some enthusiasts spend multiple thousands of dollars on these instruments because they are so rare and specialized. Other guitarists just want a cheap way to get into this style of playing.

We think a realistic budget for a resonator guitar is anywhere from around $300 to $1200.

The sweet spot in terms of value is in the $600 - $800 range. This is the point where nothing is compromised. The guitars look and sound exceptional.

But at the same time, when you spend more than this, you start to get diminishing returns. Why spend $2k on a guitar when you can spend $700 on one that is nearly as good?

Alternatively, you can try to buy a used guitar. This is a rare case where the used instruments may actually be more expensive than the new ones. A genuine vintage resonator guitar from the 1930s, for example, is a collector's item that will no doubt come with a high price tag.

Fortunately, this list contains viable options for just about any budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are resonator guitars louder than other acoustic guitars?

Although a guitar's volume depends on many things, the short answer is that resonators are louder than traditional acoustic guitars. After all, that is what they're designed to do.

Thanks to their hollow bodies that contain hand-spun metal cones, the vibration from the strings gets naturally amplified and sounds pluckier and more impactful. Buskers used to love resonators because they could play loud enough for a whole crowd of people without needing any amplification.

What musical styles are best suited for a resonator guitar?

When it comes to music, there are no rules. You can use your resonator guitar to play any style you choose.

That said, the vintage sound of resonators is most associated with blues, folk, country, bluegrass, ragtime, and Americana. They fit right alongside instruments like banjos or fiddles for a conventional bluegrass sound.

Who are some famous artists who are known for playing resonator guitar?

There aren't too many contemporary artists known for playing this type of instrument, but there are many classic artists who've been playing them all the way back to the 1920s.

Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is perhaps the most well-known contemporary artist who plays resonator guitar. Other country and blues artists who helped popularize the sound include slide player Jerry Douglas, delta blues trailblazer Blind Willie Johnson, and Mississippi blues legend Bukka White.

Without the resonator guitar, blues and country rock would never have developed the way they did!

Can a resonator guitar be amplified?

These guitars are designed to be naturally loud so that amplification isn't necessary. However, some people like to modify them by putting pickups into them for amplification (like an electric guitar).

The Fender PR-180E is an acoustic-electric resonator, so it has the circuitry for amplification already. The same can be said for any other acoustic-electric resonator on the market, of which there are a handful.

Having an electrical component for amplification is never a bad thing, but if all else fails you can always just mic up your guitar to play for a larger crowd.

In Conclusion

Resonator guitars offer a one-of-a-kind experience for the performer and the audience.

With a guitar like our top contender, the Epiphone Dobro Hound Dog M-14, you'll be able to instantly transport the audience to a fun, carefree, nostalgic headspace that is sure to get everyone jumping and clapping along.

The Hound Dog is the perfect instrument for bringing this vintage sound to the modern day.

Now that you know the best resonator guitars available today, you're ready to grab one and start folkin' around to your heart's content. Have fun!