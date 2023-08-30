5 Best Tablets for Music Production of 2023

Music production is a creative process unlike any other. Producers have been combining technology and creativity in innovative new ways for years, utilizing their gear to its fullest with powerful digital audio workstations (DAWs).

When searching for a device to run DAWs on, there's one often overlooked aspect that is actually very important: portability.

If you're confined to your desktop computer or even to a bulky laptop, then you're also confined to the same old headspace every single time you produce. This limits inspiration and spontaneity, preventing you from reaching your full potential as a producer.

The right tablet will solve all this for you. In today's list, we'll examine the five best tablets for music production and look at what makes them so capable.

Our number one choice, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch, has the Apple M2 chip, which allows it to smoothly run all the most popular DAWs like Logic Pro and FL Studio.

Pick up one of these tablets today and get ready for a whole new level of convenience and creativity when you produce your tracks.

Best Tablets for Music Production

1. Best Overall Choice – Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch

SPECS

Price: $1,149

$1,149 Operating System: iPad OS

iPad OS Chip: M2

M2 Screen Size: 11.05 x 8.46 inches

In 2011, Apple helped define the landscape for tablets with the introduction of the iPad. At the time, its capabilities were limited, and its processor was nowhere near powerful enough to handle a DAW. But today, the current iteration of the iPad Pro has come along and changed all that.

The powerful M2 chip, along with some other technical specifications, enables this device to competently handle every step of the music-making process, from recording to mixing and mastering.

Let's take a deep dive into just how powerful the iPad Pro is. The models with 128, 256, and 512 GB of internal storage have 8GB of RAM, while the models with 1TB and 2TB of internal storage have 16GB of RAM.

The device also has a 3.49GHz clock speed and 120Hz refresh rate. This translates to extremely fast processing power, among the fastest of all tablets on the market, in fact.

Why is this important for musicians? DAWs are very CPU-intensive, especially when loading or playing projects with many different tracks in them.

A powerful processor is also important for recording. You can use the iPad Pro's onboard microphone or attach an external mic in order to record your vocals and instrument parts. But if your device is too slow, then you will experience latency issues and potential glitches during recording.

The increased portability of tablets relative to computers makes them well-suited for recording sessions on the go. It would be a shame if your tablet wasn't powerful enough to handle recording.

So which DAW should you use with your Apple iPad Pro? Our recommendation is the dedicated Logic Pro iPad app. Most Apple devices are designed to pair particularly well with Apple-exclusive software, and this applies to music production apps as well.

Some Apple-exclusive apps like Numbers and Final Cut are scoffed at because they pale in comparison to their Windows counterparts like Excel and Premiere. But this is not the case with Logic.

Logic Pro is highly regarded as one of the best DAWs out there. Its interface is simple, its operating system is smooth and relatively free from glitches, and many of its stock plugins are impressively versatile. This is what makes it such a popular choice among music producers.

So if you already know you like Logic Pro or have been looking to try it out, then the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch is the best tablet for music production that you can buy.

There are other reasons to love the Apple iPad Pro besides its usefulness for making music. It's compatible with the Apple Pencil, a surprisingly responsive stylus that is great for illustration.

Watching and editing videos is also an enthralling experience thanks to the Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Apple has really set the benchmark for tablets in terms of operating power and user-friendliness, so it's no surprise its prowess among portable devices also applies to those looking to produce music on the go.

2. Best for Professional Producers – Microsoft Surface Pro 9

SPECS

Price: Starting at $869

Starting at $869 Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Chip: i5-2450M

i5-2450M Screen Size: 13 inches

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is another all-around fantastic tablet that is great for music production. It is a CLOSE second to the iPad Pro, so close that it could really be considered a toss-up. The iPad is more popular because of its simple interface and user-friendliness, so we had to give it the top spot.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, however, is the more capable device in terms of software. Many professional music producers will prefer the Surface because it runs regular Windows and can run regular desktop software (as opposed to the iPad, which must run mobile or tablet-specific apps).

This means FL Studio, Ableton, Cubase -- they're all runnable on the Surface Pro. This device gives you a significantly more portable and convenient option than a traditional laptop without having to compromise on which programs you can run.

But can it actually handle recording and production in a studio setting? Short answer? Yes, it can. The Surface Pro has an Intel® Evo™ Footnote5 12th Gen processor or a Microsoft SQ 3 Processor if you get the 5G model. Combine this with at least 256 GB of RAM, and you've got a device that is fast enough to handle most music software.

When compared to a desktop computer, the Surface's touchscreen display provides a greater level of convenience and expressiveness. It is inspiring to be able to conveniently pull out the tablet and then seamlessly interact with a wide array of DAWs or music applications.

Let's look at other benefits this tablet brings to the table. For one thing, you don't need a table to use it. Microsoft really made this tablet enticing for music producers because it can do just about everything a desktop can but is much more compact and portable.

It also has two USB-C ports, which is a HUGE plus. Being able to plug in two devices at one time without needing an adapter really comes in handy. You may find yourself wanting to have your MIDI controller and vocal mic connected at once, for example, so you can sing over some creamy chords.

It's fun and impressive to see just how much music this tablet can capture at once. So many points in the production process are made easier. Conveniently pack up the Surface Pro, fit it right on the studio desk taking up almost no space, then just connect your MIDI controller and audio interface and you're fully ready to produce!

3. Most Portable Option – Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen)

SPECS

Price: Starting at $469

Starting at $469 Operating System: iPad iOS

iPad iOS Chip: A15 Bionic Chip

A15 Bionic Chip Screen Size: 8.3 inch

As the smallest available tablet that truly reaches the benchmark for creating music, the Apple iPad mini is arguably the most convenient music production device you can buy. Its small size opens up the doors for so many unique recording and producing scenarios.

Thanks to the USB-C connector, you can use the iPad Mini to turn your entire arsenal of gear portable. Show up to a party or campfire with just the tablet, a cable, and any MIDI instrument you want. Recording improvised jam seshes is now convenient enough to be possible whenever!

This is the best iPad for recording music cheaply and easily. Here's the gear we recommend you pair it with to fully take advantage of its portability. Show up with the iPad and

USB-C connector cable

Audio interface

XLR Cable

Microphone like the SM58

This will let you record crystal-clear vocals on the go. Run Logic Pro to arrange your sounds, and even do the mix down if you like. Since you can save it as a Logic file, you can easily collaborate with the other vocalists or musicians who were there by sending them the stems.

Since there isn't much screen real estate, we recommend this more to record music than to mix and master it (only because you will be able to work faster on a desktop or laptop). The best thing a tablet like this does is enable you to capture musical ideas super conveniently.

4. Great Introduction for Beginners – Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

SPECS

Price: Starting at $549

Starting at $549 Operating System: Android 13

Android 13 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Screen Size: 11 inch

If you're tech-savvy and a fan of Android's operating system, then you might be able to jump right into music production with this tablet, even with no experience.

There's a lot to like about this tablet. Armed with a 3.36GHz processor, it can handle low-latency recording, lag-free project playback, and complex signal chains. The 11-inch display leaves you enough screen real estate to mix your tracks pretty comfortably.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor has received accolades for setting a new benchmark for gaming chips; it's the fastest gaming chip on the market. This makes it capable of running CPU-intensive apps with little to no lag.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, which, even for the cheapest variant, are decent specs.

It runs Android 13 as its operating system, which will limit you to certain apps.

Of the apps available, we recommend FL Studio Mobile above the rest. Its cross-compatibility with the desktop version of FL Studio will open collaborative doors with many other producers. FL Studio is one of the most widely used DAWs, and it has an excellent, intuitive graphic interface.

For many people in the music industry or grinding for their shot to break in, networking and collaborating are HUGELY important. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with FL Studio Mobile, it makes spontaneous music creation and collaboration possible.

You'll be able to draw everybody in with the smooth and responsive display, then easily transfer the stems from the jam sash to anyone who wants them.

This tablet is such a smart purchase if you find yourself jamming around a lot and can't wait to jump into the world of producing. It will make recording music so fun and easy to do in any environment.

5. Most Budget-Friendly Option – Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

SPECS

Price: Starting at $119

Starting at $119 Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Chip: MediaTek

MediaTek Screen Size: 8.7 inch

How often can you find a way to arrange and produce entire tracks for just over $100? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the most affordable purchase standing between you and a fully produced demo.

Like other Android tablets, it can run FL Studio Mobile and several other music production apps. It's certainly not the best tablet for music production out there, but considering the price, it doesn't have to be.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a fantastic value because it opens you up to the world of music recording and arranging on the go, just like the other tablets on the list.

It comes at a significantly lower price, so its specs aren't as powerful. It is suitable for producers who are more interested in recording and arranging ideas rather than dealing with a complex mix with tons of plugins.

We recommend this tablet as a way to expand your recording capabilities. It can do everything the S9 Ultra can do until you start adding more to your project, and it starts to be too complex to handle without lag.

Music lovers can still connect a mic to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and record crystal-clear audio. Imagine recording a cypher on a Saturday night, so you have recordings of lines that otherwise would have been lost forever.

And it's not like you have voice memos on your phone so you can remember your lyrics; you have crystal clear stems you can use in the final mix for your track!

With 32 GB of internal memory that is expandable to 1TB, you'll have plenty of space to store your tracks as well.

The screen size is on the smaller side, and the entire device weighs only 4/5 of a pound. Combine this with 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you've got one of the most convenient ways to work on music.

Musicians on the move will appreciate the sturdiness and durability of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Protected by a sturdy metal frame, the screen is less likely to crack or break when compared to previous models.

Thanks to this impressively affordable and capable device, you only need to drop about $120, and you can jump right into mobile music production!

Best Tablets for Music Production Buyer's Guide

Objectively speaking, there is no one best tablet for music production. There is only the best choice for your intended purposes.

This buyer's guide will tell you the most important features to look out for on your search for the perfect tablet to use for music creation.

Processing Power

The processing power will make all the difference when it comes to the tablet's performance. Music production can be very CPU intensive, so tablets with lackluster specs probably won't be able to handle large projects without lagging or crashing.

So how can you tell the processing power of a tablet? Pay attention to the clock rate (or speed of the processor), as well as the number of cores/threads in the processor. These determine the power of the processor, while RAM determines how many different apps or windows can be handled effectively at once.

For some quick reference info, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 have the best processors on this list.

Price

Price is a consideration for just about any musician. You don't want to find yourself paying for more than you need. If music production is your number one concern, and you don't already have a laptop or desktop, then we recommend buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 instead of another option on the list.

This is because the Surface can effectively replace a desktop computer. Being able to run desktop versions of DAWs and other apps will provide you with way more production capabilities than other alternatives.

But if you already have a computer that you use for your project files, then you probably just want a tablet to open the door for recording and quick and dirty mix-downs on the go. If this is you, then there's nothing wrong with one of the options that won't break the bank, like the iPad Mini (6th gen) or Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Determine how often you plan to use your tablet and for what purposes, so you can also determine a reasonable price point for you. With all the tablets on the market, you'll be able to find one within your desired price range.

Software Compatibility

This is another important consideration when looking for a tablet to run music apps. With so many equally valid choices out there for DAWs, the best advice we have is to just use what you're most comfortable with.

Your choice of music apps will inform your choice of tablets because you'll want to find a tablet that is compatible with your software of choice.

If you are already familiar with Logic Pro, then there is no reason to learn a new DAW (unless you want to).

Logic users will be happy with the iPad version of Logic because of its user-friendliness and easy file sharing. FL Studio users have a bit more options since FL Studio mobile can be run on just about any tablet.

Whatever your preferred software, make sure the tablet you choose is compatible with it.

Operating System

Which operating system your tablet uses is a consideration that applies to everything you plan to use your tablet for, whether it is music production, videos, illustration, or surfing the web.

Just like the software you choose to use, there is no right or wrong operating system. Just pick a tablet that you are comfortable using.

Apple's iPad OS is the most overall user-friendly operating system for tablets, thanks to its simplicity and intuitiveness. It also tends to perform seamlessly and without too much lag or glitching to hinder your production process.

Then you have the Windows 11 operating system that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 uses. Although it is less simple to use, it enables more complicated commands and software functions that would not be possible on iPad OS.

The Android operating system is arguably the most limited OS among these choices, but it still gives you access to FL Studio Mobile and some other solid options like Bandlab and Cubasis 3.

User Interface

It's a good idea to test out your tablet before buying if you can. This way, you can make sure you like the user interface.

Many tablets have accessories that add more versatility to the interface. A smart keyboard cover, for instance, will allow you to use your tablet like a laptop while you type lyrics or perform keyboard shortcuts.

If you prefer, you can also enhance your operational precision with an S pen stylus or Apple Pencil.

Brand Reputation

As with any tech purchase, the brand reputation matters. We recommend buying only from established brands rather than trying to find a cheap shortcut with a lesser-known brand.

Well-known brands will have a much higher level of quality assurance and will be more likely to provide warranties and dependable customer service.

Build Quality

The main purpose of using a tablet for music production is being able to create music on the go. This means your tablet will likely be transported from place to place quite often, potentially exposing it to all kinds of damage.

Falls, dinks, water spills -- you want your tablet to be able to withstand all this. That's why build quality is so important. All the tablets on this list are considerably durable, but the iPad takes the edge when it comes to durability.

Make sure to get cases or covers for your product so that it is much less likely to break.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What music production software can I run on a tablet?

With the exception of the Surface Pro 9, most tablets can only run mobile or tablet-specific apps. This limits you to the mobile versions of DAWs.

In addition, Logic Mobile can only be run on the iPad.

The Surface Pro 9, however, can run desktop versions of any software.

Can tablets be used for recording instruments and vocals?

Absolutely. In fact, we would argue that their ability to connect to an external interface for audio recordings is their most useful capability when it comes to music production.

Recording music conveniently in any setting means a much wider array of creative options for your tracks.

Can external instruments and interfaces be connected to a tablet?

Yes. Tablets tend to have USB-C ports, so anything that can connect to that port will work with your tablet.

Do I need any accessories like a stylus or MIDI controller in order to produce music on a tablet?

A stylus is useful for illustration mostly. It doesn't have much impact on the music production process.

The number one accessory we recommend with your tablet is a MIDI controller, with an audio interface and microphone being a close second (if you plan to record or sample sounds).

Can I share projects between my tablet and computer?

As long as you use the same software on both devices, you can share and transfer files between your tablet and computer. The workflow we recommend is to use your tablet for recording and arranging and then transfer the project file to your desktop so you can complete the final mix.

What are the limitations of using a tablet for music production?

The main limitation of using a tablet for music production is that you'll have to use the mobile version of your DAW. (This does not apply to the Surface Pro 9, which can run desktop versions of software).

Other limitations are reduced processing power relative to most desktops and laptops and having only one or two USB-C ports.

In Conclusion

A tablet is an exciting, fun-to-use product that has something to love for just about anyone. It's no surprise they've become so overwhelmingly popular in recent years.

If you grab an Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch, then you can extend its convenience and user-friendliness to your music production process as well.

If you've been considering a tablet for music production, why not give it a try? New methods of recording and producing bring about innovative new musical inspirations. Being able to create on the go will only make you more capable as an artist.