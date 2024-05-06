Emmy Russell Delivers Moving Rendition of Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” on ‘American Idol’

American Idol has put its latest crop of aspiring singers through the ringer this season, and only the final seven remain. Every performance is crucial now, and on Sunday (May 5), the contestants took the stage twice. During Round 1, each performed a lively tune falling under the theme of “Songs That Make Me Want to Dance.” The night’s second round brought the drama, with each finalist selecting a hit from British songbird Adele. Emmy Russell chose “Water Under the Bridge,” off the GRAMMY winner’s third album 25.

Emmy Russell Channels Adele on ‘American Idol’

Adele previously cited the late country legend Loretta Lynn — who happens to be Russell’s grandmother — as an inspiration for her second album 21.

Russell brought a touch of sweetness to Adele’s 2015 hit. Judge Lionel Richie called the performance “a little sultry, a little sassy.”

“You are standing in your light,” the “All Night Long” singer said.

‘American Idol’ Gave Emmy The Confidence to Take on ‘Memaw’s’ Song

Russell has openly battled nerves throughout her season 22 journey on Idol. However, she appears more confident each time she takes the stage.

“I don’t think I’m ever past nerves or confidence,” Russell told Parade at the American Idol Top 10 celebration. “I think it’s a continuing journey for me. But I do think the more that’s going on, I’m getting more confident.”

The 25-year-old Tennessee native recently took a huge leap when she performed her grandmother’s signature song on American Idol.

Lynn died in October 2022 at the age of 90. Russell paid tribute to her “Memaw” by delivering a breathtaking rendition of Lynn’s 1970 hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” There was much riding on the performance, as it determined whether Russell moved on to the top 8. However, on that stage, the “Skinny” singer was “just a granddaughter singing this song to her grandma.”

“I love singing from the heart and I think this is a perfect song for that,” Russell said.

“I mean, it’s my grandma’s song,” she added. “You can’t get much closer to the heart than your own blood.”