Did Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Make the Top 5? ‘American Idol’ Results, Reactions

Viewers will know the name of the next American Idol champion in exactly two weeks (Sunday, May 19.) It’s truly anyone’s game at this point, as contestants like Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker and Abi Carter fight for just one more performance. GRAMMY-winning R&B artist Ciara was the perfect mentor for Sunday’s (May 5) episode, as the top 7 tackled “Songs That Make Me Wanna Dance.” However, that wasn’t the end of the night’s performances, with an Adele-themed second round. Each finalist covered one of the 16-time GRAMMY Award winner’s soulful hits. Here’s who is moving on to Tuesday’s (May 6) highly-anticipated Disney Night as part of season 22’s final five.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Made the Top 5 on ‘American Idol?’

The following contestants advanced to the top 5:

Jack Blocker

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Will Moseley

Emmy Russell

Russell’s name was the last one called, which had some viewers holding their breath for the 25-year-old Tennessee native. Ultimately, however, her performances of Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” along with Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge,” were enough to advance to the top 5.

Emmy got THE STYLING tonight and while I like her growing confidence I really would've had her moving around on stage and working the crowd — having her just standing at the mic blunts the song's energy a bit BUT still vocally great #AmericanIdol — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) May 6, 2024

Which Season 22 Guest Mentor Does Katy Perry Want as Her Replacement?

The season 22 finale is also judge Katy Perry’s Idol swan song. The “Dark Horse” singer is set to exit after seven seasons, looking to shift her focus back to her music career. And the best-selling pop star already has some ideas about who she’d like to see sitting in her chair on season 23.

Breakout country star Jelly Roll stopped by the set earlier this season to mentor half of the Top 24 finalists. Viewers watched the “Need a Favor” singer hype up the contestants, as well as laugh and cry with them. Speaking with E! News after his appearance, Perry pitched Jelly Roll as her replacement.

Jelly Roll needs to be a permanent judge #AmericanIdol — Taylor Sturm (@TSturm13) April 15, 2024

“I was convinced at anything he said,” gushed the “Hot N’ Cold” singer. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

During a recent appearance of Audacy’s K-Frog, Jelly Roll confirmed he would take the job. “I’ve accepted the job and they haven’t offered it,” the GRAMMY nominee said.

Featured image via Instagram