Will Moseley Rocks the ‘American Idol’ Stage With Knockout Lynyrd Skynyrd Rendition

Bringing excitement to the stage, American Idol hopeful Will Moseley performed the lively version of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gimme Three Steps.

Videos by American Songwriter

Quickly to get the live fans cheering, Moseley was seen showing off his vocals while getting some dance moves in. He also interacted with the audience by high-fiving and just having fun.

The performance left big smiles on the faces of all three American Idol judges.

Lionel Richie didn’t waste any time giving his critique of the performance. “Let me tell you something, your voice on top of anything with passion underneath it is called a machine,” he said. “That was so good and I enjoyed the fact that you were having a good time doing it. I know that more than anything else in the world. Congratulations, man!”

While talking about the word “mosey,” Katy Perry stated, “You can mosy Will Moseley. That’s all you need to have is a little mosey. You just need to look like you’re having fun ‘cause we all want to have fun with you.”

Perry also highlighted the performance noting that Will Moseley simply acted like a rockstar because he was just that.

Luke Bryan then pointed out that Moseley’s Apple Watch is going to say “two steps” following that performance. “I tell you what, it’s so fun watching you have fun and try new things,” the country music star said. “But man, I don’t think I’ve heard you hit a bad note all year. And I think with all this around you sing, you sing your butt off. And that’s why you’re here right now. Good job.”

Moseley supporters also praised him on Twitter, stating that he gave them goosebumps during that performance. “Wow! Will Moseley is on first on American Idol,” one fan wrote.

Will Moseley should win it all #AmericanIdol — Dylan Garrison (@Dylan6481) May 6, 2024

Another added, “Will Moseley should win it all.”

(Photo via Instagram/American Idol)