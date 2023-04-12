Best Wah Pedals of 2023

Hendrix. Clapton. Morello. There’s a reason we immediately recognize these names among the pantheon of the gods.

Let’s face it. We all find ourselves striving to tap into the classic tones of the all-time greats. If you’re finding your rig is missing that certain something to elevate your solos and rhythm playing to the next level of expression, and really nail some classic guitar tone, what you’re likely missing is a wah pedal.

Fortunately, we picked out the best wah pedals on the market, so you can get straight to rocking. For traditional wah pedals, the Vox V847-A is easy on the ears and the wallet. For something more out of the ordinary, the Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight delivers a lot of options. Our #1 pick, the Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q is among the most versatile wah pedals, with the added benefit of not crowding your board.

Whether you’re shopping on a budget, looking for time-tested classic sound, or interested in the latest technology, our picks will help you find the great sounding wah you’re looking for.

Let’s check ’em out.

Best Wah Pedals

1. Best Wah Pedal Overall – Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q

Specs:

True bypass: Yes

Yes Controls: Boost switch, range selector switch, volume knob, Q knob

Boost switch, range selector switch, volume knob, Q knob Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

One of the biggest issues when working with a traditional wah pedal is the massive footprint on your pedalboard. The Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q wah pedal brings the classic voicing of the original Cry Baby wah pedal with added controls and in a reduced size for maximum impact on your tone without taking up valuable real estate.

Where a classic wah pedal has set parameters for width and frequency range, the Cry Baby Mini 535Q’s Q knob and range selector switch allow you to dial in the wah sound you need to achieve your vision of tone perfection. The kicker here is the switchable boost. This feature allows you to crank your output while engaging the wah effect — perfect for achieving maximum liftoff when blasting into solos.

The Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q adds tons of control to the classic Cry Baby sound, all with a reduced footprint — making this our #1 pick for best wah pedal.

2. Best Budget Wah Pedal – Vox 847A Wah Pedal

Specs:

True bypass: No

No Controls: None

None Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

When it comes to attaining classic sounds a la Page and Hendrix, why look any further than the original? Vox paved the way with the first wah pedal way back in the 1960s, and the 847A has all you need to transport your playing to the source of rock ‘n’ roll greatness.

While this pedal may lack some of the modern features and versatility found with some of today’s competing wah pedals, nothing quite fits the bill of classic wah sound like a Vox. The 847A even boasts a redesigned inductor that more closely fits the specifications of the original Vox wah pedal of the 60s. This one is for the true believers.

The platonic ideal of wah tone also comes available at a lower price point than many of the best wah pedals on the market, making the Vox 847A our pick for best wah pedal on a budget.

3. Best Wah Pedal For Versatility – Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight Wah

Specs:

True bypass: No

No Controls: Two switchable filters: talk/cry mode, pre/post-circuit fuzz (!) toggle, optional external expression pedal

Two switchable filters: talk/cry mode, pre/post-circuit fuzz (!) toggle, optional external expression pedal Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

The Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight brings something really unique to the field. Far from a traditional wah pedal at first glance, the Cock Fight is more like two or three pedals rolled into one.

The Cock Fight is a “cocked” wah pedal, which basically just means it’s a midrange boost akin to what you would achieve using an expression wah pedal “cocked” or “parked” in one position. This pedal can be toggled to “talk” or “cry” mode for different wah effects — “cry” essentially being akin to a classic wah sound, whereas the “talk” setting simulates a talk box effect.

What really sets the Cock Fight apart from its peers is a built-in fuzz with a lot of customizable settings. You can toggle the fuzz to kick in pre or post wah circuit — PLUS it has a bias mini-knob which allows you to adjust the voltage supplied to the fuzz circuit, allowing you to dial in the vaunted “dying battery” sound.

On top of all of this, it can be controlled like a regular wah-wah with its external expression pedal input. The Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight is a super fun pedal that will keep you endlessly entertained with its customizable settings.

4. Best Switchless Wah Pedal – Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie

Specs:

True bypass: No

No Controls: Contour wah mode switch, adjustable contour frequency

Contour wah mode switch, adjustable contour frequency Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

In contrast to the Cock Fight, the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie is a switchless wah pedal, meaning that rather than being able to switch it on and off, you simply engage the pedal or disengage it to bypass. It also means that achieving a cocked tone is not really possible.

What the pedal does offer is an extremely smooth wah pedal experience, with Morley’s optical circuitry making it an incredibly quiet pedal as well. Two modes (“Bad Horsie” mode and “contour mode” allow you to toggle between Steve Vai’s own signature wah sound or fine tune a contoured wah setting of your own for added versatility.

Morley are known for their quality engineering and the Steve Vai Bad Horsie, equipped with their optical circuitry and bulletproof construction, does not disappoint.

5. Best Boutique Wah Pedal – Xotic XW-1 Wah Pedal

Specs:

True bypass: Yes

Yes Controls: Wah-Q and Bias controls, treble and bass EQs

Wah-Q and Bias controls, treble and bass EQs Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

On the high end of the spectrum, we find the Xotic Effects XW-1. This boutique pedal is based on the “Holy Grail” of wah pedals, the 1967-68 Vox Clyde McCoy wah pedals.

The Xotic XW-1 brings the vintage vibe with the addition of some modern touches via the bias and wah-Q controls, plus EQ knobs for good measure. There’s nothing like it for the combination of the classic wah tone of a vintage Vox wah with the versatility of a modern pedal.

To top it all off, this pedal features the premium build quality you would expect from a boutique maker like Xotic, notably a self-lubricated bushing for lasting smooth action as well as adjustable rocker tension. For the player with a little more cash to spare, the XW-1 can’t be beat as one of the best wah pedals on the market.

6. Best Lightweight Wah Pedal – Boss PW-3 Wah Pedal

Specs:

True bypass: No

No Controls: Vintage/Rich toggle switch

Vintage/Rich toggle switch Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

When selecting a wah pedal, something that definitely needs to be considered is the impact of the addition of a bulky new pedal to your rig. Many of the best wah pedals are heavy and come with a huge footprint that takes up valuable space on your pedalboard. The Boss PW-3, however, punches above its weight with a die-cast aluminum construction that belies the pedal’s heavy metal attitude.

This all-analog pedal boasts two distinct modes: Boss’ unique “Rich” mode which emphasizes the bassier sounds that most wah pedals tend to cut out, and a vintage mode that supplies a more traditional wah sound.

While its rather aggressive styling may not be for everyone, the Boss PW-3’s tough-as-nails yet lightweight aluminum housing and smaller footprint make it an attractive option for the gigging player. It also features a handy LED that lets you know at a glance when the pedal is engaged, a rare trait in a wah pedal.

7. Best Classic Wah Pedal – Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95 Wah Pedal

Specs:

True bypass : No

: No Controls: None

None Power: 9v power supply, 9v battery

When you think of wah pedals, the Dunlop Cry Baby wah is likely the image that comes to mind. This tried-and-true industry standard now comes to us in the form of the GCB95, upgraded to feature the famous red fasel inductor for authentic wah tones.

If you’re a dabbler just looking to add an affordable workhorse wah-wah pedal to your rig, the Cry Baby GCB95 is the pedal for you. There are no complicated controls to fuss with, just a smooth action and aggressive sweep range to give you the quintessential wah sound, perfect for classic rock, funk, metal, and more.

This time-tested pedal provides great bang for your buck and really is a great wah pedal for any player who is looking to experiment with adding some classic wah sound to their bag of tricks.

Best Wah Pedals Buyer’s Guide

Wah-wah is a very specific sound achieved via a mechanism that Vox created in the 60s and neglected to legally protect from imitators. Therefore, at surface level, wah pedals can tend to more or less look and sound pretty comparable to one another. The nitty gritty details of what to select for in a wah pedal are largely up to personal preference and what each player needs in their rig.

The main factors you’re going to want to consider when selecting a wah effect pedal are what features are available for customizing your wah sound, the tone you are looking to achieve, the size and bulk of the pedal (as wah pedals tend to be among the biggest and heaviest pedals in any player’s kit), and the brand and price point the player is comfortable with.

Features

Any wah pedal you select from this list is going to help you get that classic effect made famous by Jimi Hendrix and his peers in the 1960s. Those recordings were made with a basic Vox Wah-Wah pedal, comparable to the Vox 847A we reviewed above.

In the case of that pedal, you’re going to get a classic wah effect courtesy of the red fasel inductor, but not a lot of room to sculpt different tones. The Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95 is going to provide players with a similar experience: simply plug and play.

The more versatile wah pedals on this list include the Electro Harmonix Cock Fight and the Cry Baby Mini 535Q.

These pedals come loaded with tons of cool features that allow you to shape your wah sound as you see fit, and provide a pretty different experience than you’re going to have with the more stripped down pedals.

It just depends on whether you like to tool around a bit and fine tune your tone or if you’re more of a workhorse utility player.

One feature worth paying extra attention to is whether or not you desire a boost switch, as featured on the Cry Baby Mini. This feature can really make a world of difference if you’re looking to add that extra oomph to your solo sections.

Tone

When selecting for tone, most players tend to skew towards either a classic vintage voicing or more contemporary sounds driven by the latest technology. Again, the classic style pedals like the Vox 847A and the Xotic XW-1 (which is based off the “Holy Grail” midsixties Vox wah pedals) are going to bring that vintage vibe, with varying levels of customization available.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie and Boss PW-3 are going to bring more modern sounding effects and features that you won’t find in the vintage-style traditional wah pedals.

Which wah pedal you favor in the tone department will ultimately depend on if your focus is blues and classic rock or if your playing centers more around heavy metal and alternative. Vintage style pedals tend center around a more trebly frequency range, while modern circuits like those found in the Bad Horsie and PW-3 can supply the darker sounds that are better suited for heavy music.

Size

This is going to be many players’ most important determining factor when choosing a wah pedal. As this particular effect tends to come at a high cost for pedalboard real estate, many gigging players will opt for a compact pedal with a smaller footprint like the Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q or a more lightweight pedal like the Boss PW-3.

Other players prefer a more solid feeling pedal underfoot and will opt for the Bad Horsie or the classic Cry Baby. It all comes down to how much pedalboard space you want to dedicate to your wah-wah effect and how much more weight you’re willing to add to your rig.

Brand and Price

At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to get a great bang for our buck. All of the best wah pedals we reviewed here have a variety of great features and functions that will bring value to players of all budget ranges.

All the wah pedals reviewed here are brought to you by some of the most trusted names in guitar effects pedals. Be they household names like Vox and Dunlop or more on the boutique end of the spectrum like Xotic and Morley, the pedals we’ve featured on this list are the best wah pedals in the business.

Best Wah Pedals Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do wah pedals work?

The wah pedal is what’s known as an expression pedal. The main control of most wah pedals is the treadle, which is controlled by a foot pedal or rocker plate that rocks back and forth, similar to a volume pedal.

The wah pedal’s circuit essentially boosts a band of frequencies that can be manually moved back and forth by the player’s foot, from bassy to mids to treble frequency range.

This gives the wah pedal its unique “vocal” sound or crying tone as it gives a smooth sliding effect that can seem to emulate the human voice saying “wah-wah.”

How do I use a wah pedal in my guitar rig?

Typically a wah pedal would go at the top of your signal chain. This will help most players achieve the pedal’s intended effect. However, many different effects can be achieved depending on where you place the pedal in your chain.

For example, using a brighter, vintage style wah pedal like the Vox or Cry Baby in a cocked position after another darker effect like a fuzz pedal can brighten up the signal and dramatically change the tone.

What are some famous songs that use wah pedal?

You might still be wondering what exactly can be said to be the signature sound of the wah pedal.

Notable examples of wah-wah effect can be found in a diverse number of guitar-based genres across the board.

From classic rock (Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child”) to funk and soul (Isaac Hayes’ “Shaft,” “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder) to hard rock and metal (“Enter Sandman” by Metallica, “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine), wah-wah pedals have definitely made their mark on the musical landscape over the years.

No matter what genre you work in, there is a place for this versatile effect in your rig.

What is true bypass vs. buffered bypass?

True bypass basically means that when a pedal is off, or bypassed, the signal passes directly through the pedal from input to output without any part of the pedal’s circuit affecting the sound achieved by your signal. The primary advantage is that any pedal featuring a true bypass will be totally quiet when it is not engaged.

Buffered bypass, on the other hand, means that part of the pedal’s circuit stays in the signal path even when the pedal is switched off. An advantage of using a buffered bypass pedal is that while it may affect your tone while switched off, the switching itself can be quieter and less noticeable.

A buffered bypass can also be better suited for long cable runs and longer signal chains with lots of pedals. In this case, a player will experience a loss of treble frequencies from their signal as the capacitance adds up, and a buffered bypass pedal will help in mitigating that issue.

When you’re selecting a pedal, it’s worth considering whether it comes with true bypass or buffered bypass. These both have their pros and cons and which is better ultimately depends on what works for each player’s preference and rig requirements.

Verdict

Selecting a wah pedal is as simple as knowing what sound and features you’re looking for within your own budget parameters. And we’ve already found the best wah pedals on the market, so you don’t have to look any further than this list to find the perfect pedal to continue building out the rig of your dreams.

If you’re looking for a simple wah pedal that will get you great classic wah tone and won’t break the bank, the Vox 847A wah pedal or Jim Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95 are for you.

If you’re a serious guitar player who loves to experiment with new sounds and has a bit more of a budget for effects pedals, the Xotic Effects XW-1 wah pedal is a perfect addition to your rig.

If you want a wah pedal with tons of cool customizable features that’s not strictly a simple wah-wah pedal, go with the Electro-Harmonix Cock Fight.

It’s plain to see that all the pedals we’ve reviewed today are awesome in their own way. But for our money, we have to go with our #1 choice.

The Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Mini 535Q combines the classic red fasel inductor wah sound with tons of useful modern features, in a smaller footprint that will fit into any player’s pedalboard and budget.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these popular wah pedals. Pick one up today!