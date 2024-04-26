JBL EON ONE Review: The Ultimate Personal Portable PA?

The JBL EON ONE Compact is a portable PA speaker made by one of the most respected names in audio equipment.

JBL is known for its top-tier products and the EON ONE system exemplifies this. When you're in the market for a solid compact PA system for live performance, you want it to be affordable, lightweight, and versatile. The EON ONE is all this and more.

This guide will highlight what makes the JBL EON ONE such a great speaker and why you might want to add it to your current sound system. No matter why you may need a PA system, you can't go wrong with the EON ONE.

JBL EON ONE Overview and Specs

Average Overall Rating: 4.4/5

Why I Like It Affordable price tag

12-Hour rechargeable battery

Lightweight

Low frequency range

8-band EQ

Ergonomic handle

Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming

Two USB ports What I Think Could Be Improved Could have more outputs

Could have higher total peak power

Not much else

SPECS:

Speaker Drivers: 1 x 8" LF, 1 x 1" HF Tweeter

1 x 8" LF, 1 x 1" HF Tweeter Number of Mixer Channels: 4

4 Number of Mic Preamps: 2

2 EQ: 2-band Channel EQ, 8-band Output EQ

2-band Channel EQ, 8-band Output EQ Effects: Reverb, Delay, Chorus

Reverb, Delay, Chorus Inputs: 2 x XLR-1/4 combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux)

2 x XLR-1/4 combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux) Outputs: 1 x 1/8" (headphones), 1 x 1/4" TRS (pass thru)

1 x 1/8" (headphones), 1 x 1/4" TRS (pass thru) Power Rating: 120W

JBL's EON ONE Compact is an awesome battery-powered PA system that looks to project your performance without coloring your sound.

When you purchase a new EON ONE compact, you receive the compact portable PA system, a rechargeable battery, an IEC charging cable, and a Quickstart guide to help you begin.

There aren't many other PA systems that can compete with the EON ONE, but the Bose S1 Pro+ is a decent comparison. Both are extremely lightweight, portable, and come with some of the longest-lasting batteries in their class.

The EON ONE retails for about $100 less though, which could be the deciding factor for a lot of people.

JBL EON ONE Features and Benefits

As with any PA system, the EON ONE has a couple of key features and benefits that are sure to draw the eye of anyone looking for an amazing sound. The four most important features to highlight are the EON ONE's portability, battery life, Bluetooth compatibility, and its companion app.

Portability (4.5/5)

If you're planning on traveling with a PA speaker, you know how important portability is. A lot of speakers can be heavy, designed awkwardly, or don't have handy ergonomic features. The EON ONE combats this through its lightweight and ergonomic design, making traveling with it a breeze.

JBL made this speaker light at less than 20 lbs. and with its handy carrying handle, you should be able to carry the EON ONE with just one hand. This is a game changer for the traveling performer who brings their equipment with them.

Even though the EON ONE is a compact unit, it still has enough power to perform with the best of them.

Battery Life (4/5)

Portability and battery life are equally important in the world of PA speakers. If your speaker uses battery power, you'll want to make sure it'll last through your next set. Nothing would be worse than your PA system dying about an hour into your performance.

You won't have to worry about that with the EON ONE. It comes with an impressive 12-hour battery life and an IEC charging cable to get you charged up quickly. With 12 hours of charge, you won't have to worry about the speaker's battery ever again.

Bluetooth Connection (5/5)

While you can always plug in your speaker to a computer or whatever else you're using, having a wireless connection can be very useful.

The EON ONE can connect to a mobile device like your phone so you can stream music spontaneously. This can be exciting for a wedding reception where you want to keep everyone excited with fresh songs.

Having a stable Bluetooth speaker can also help manage wires. When you have a full audio setup, you probably already have to worry about a ton of wires. The EON ONE can help you manage that through Bluetooth.

The JBL Companion App (4/5)

The JBL app is another great reason to consider the EON ONE. Using the app in tandem with your speaker can give you a whole host of new sound combinations to consider. Using the app is essential to fine-tune your listening experience as you can precisely control your speaker like none other.

Your new JBL EON ONE will sound good but will come with its normal factory settings. If you want to improve its sound quality and make it sound like your own, download the phone app and customize your sound quality from there.

Alternatives

While the JBL EON ONE is certainly a powerful and versatile PA system, there are a couple of other alternatives that deserve your attention. JBL is certainly one of the top names in audio equipment, but so are giants Bose, Behringer, QSC, and Yamaha.

Bose S1 Pro

I touched on it a little bit earlier, but the Bose S1 Pro is probably the closest competitor to the EON ONE. It's 5 pounds lighter, which doesn't sound like much, but that can be the difference between being able to carry this speaker with one hand or being forced to use two.

The S1 Pro is fairly comparable to the EON ONE. It has one less hour of battery life, comes with an app you can use to further customize your listening experience, and can connect with a phone for easy wireless streaming. The only real difference is the $100 in price which gives the EON ONE a slight edge.

Behringer C210 Column Speaker

The Behringer C210 Column Speaker is the best column speaker alternative to the EON ONE. It comes with the same streaming capabilities as the speaker from JBL but comes at a significantly lower price tag. The Behringer C210 is currently on sale for $289, less than half of the EON ONE.

Don't let the price tag fool you though; the C210 from Behringer can be a great choice for your next performance. Whether you're DJing, playing music, or even performing sound standup comedy, the C210 can provide you with the balanced sound you need.

QSC CP12

We love the QSC CP12 for a ton of reasons, and we've loved it ever since we gave it the #1 overall spot on our best PA Speakers of 2024 list. It's the same price as the EON ONE and is feature-rich, providing you with a great sound the whole time.

One of my favorite features the QSC comes with is its preset sounds. It comes with a default setting, a dance setting, and a speech setting, allowing you to use the system on multiple occasions. While it doesn't have the phantom power that the EON ONE has, it comes with enough mic inputs to make up for it.

Yamaha BR15

The Yamaha BR15 is a 15-inch passive speaker with some of the highest output volume on this list. It's a small system which contributes to its portability. The BR15 also comes with a pole mount if you want to get your system set up vertically.

Like the other alternatives to the JBL EON ONE, the Yamaha BR15 sounds great. It also retails for a few hundred dollars less than then EON ONE, making it a more attractive option for those who want to save a few dollars. The BR15 has a long battery life, sounds good, and can easily take your next coffee house performance up a notch.

Conclusion

The JBL EON ONE is an excellent PA speaker array that can improve your sound quality and give you the freedom to play music directly from your phone. If you're a traveling performer and want a speaker that you can rely on for all of your road gigs, look no further than the EON ONE from JBL.

The EON ONE is a great choice due to its lightweight build, sound reinforcement capabilities, and overall top-tier sound. If you're looking for a good alternative, maybe something you can plug an acoustic guitar into, check out the Bose S1 Pro.