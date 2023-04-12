Eric Clapton Revisits Royal Albert Hall Shows with ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’

Eric Clapton is taking fans back in time to a monumental moment in his career.

On June 23, Clapton will release The Definitive 24 Nights, which chronicles the 24 shows he hosted at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London. In 1990, Clapton set the record for headlining the most amount of shows at the Hall with 18, breaking his own record one year later when he played 24 shows. Each night featured Clapton playing some of his most well-known hits alongside a rotating lineup of a rock band, blues band, or orchestra led by Michael Kamen, the legendary arranger who also worked with Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and many others. The 1991 shows featured a diverse range of all-star guests including Phill Collins, Buddy Guy, Chuck Leavell, Johnnie Johnson and Jimmie Vaughan.

In October 1991, Clapton released the double live album and DVD 24 Nights to celebrate those historic nights. He’s expanding upon fans’ access to those shows by releasing the limited edition box set, The Definitive 24 Nights, that features six hours of music and 35 unreleased performances between the 1990 and 1991 sets. The track list is divided into three sections: rock, blues, and orchestral. “I Shot the Sheriff” and “Cocaine” on the rock album, “Black Cat Bone” on the blues album and the orchestral version of “Wonderful Tonight” are among the previously unreleased songs fans will get to see and hear on the new project, alongside “Edge of Darkness,” “Bad Love” and more.

“The collection distills Clapton’s 1990-91 Albert Hall residencies using the best performances from the rock, blues, and orchestral nights to create full concerts for each genre,” a press release describes. Fans can order them in six CDs or eight vinyl albums, both accompanied by three DVDs containing videos from the shows.

Definitive is available for pre-order now.

