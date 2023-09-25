Beyoncé Brings Megan Thee Stallion Onstage at Houston Show

During a Beyoncé show in Houston on September 23, the legendary “Halo” singer brought out Megan Thee Stallion to perform a remix of the latter’s “Savage.” The concert was held at NRG Stadium and is part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

In footage from the performance that has now circulated online, Megan recites the first line of “Savage” before greeting her home city. “I’m that bitch. Been that bitch, still that bitch. Will forever be that bitch. What’s up, Houston?” Megan told the crowd.

[RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Justin Timberlake Encounter]

During the performance, Beyoncé sings from atop a large vehicle on stage while Megan performs below her. In other video footage seen online, Beyoncé tells Megan, “I love you, queen,” to which Megan responds, “I love you, Beyoncé!” Megan was originally scheduled to play at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday, but her performance was canceled due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

FULL VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion joins Beyoncé on stage in Houston for their debut live performance of “Savage Remix.” 🔥 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Q5HZ6Bz7j9 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 24, 2023

Beyonce’s massive Renaissance World Tour began on May 10, and will conclude on October 1 with a show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Renaissance World Tour is the highest-grossing tour of Beyoncé’s career so far.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion was featured on Cardi B’s latest single “Bongos.” Megan previously collaborated with Cardi on her hit song, “WAP.” During a recent interview with Billboard, Megan opened up about the new track.

“I know for myself, I don’t make music with any expectations,” Megan said. “I don’t really care about charts and stuff like that. Obviously, everybody wanna be No. 1, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to give their fans these bragging rights. But I just make music because I love to make music, so I’m not making it like, ‘Oh, I gotta top this’ or ‘Oh, we have to be better than the last time.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re gonna make a song because we like to make music, and it’s gonna be fun! It doesn’t have to be the same vibe.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to be anything like ‘WAP’ because we’re not even in the same headspace. I think it was COVID. Baby, we was in the house recording! [Laughs.] Now we outside! It’s time for everybody to be in a good mood,” Megan continued. “It’s time for everybody to feel a different way. I was so excited when [Cardi] sent me this song because I had never recorded over a beat like that before. I never rapped to anything like that, and I felt like it was a challenge. I was like, ‘Oh, this is something new. OK, girl, you want me to go to work today, I got you!'”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy