Beyoncé Releases Dance Floor Anthem “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé made her triumphant return Monday night (June 20) giving her loyal Beyhive the first taste of her upcoming album, “Break My Soul.” With pulsing club beats and infectious chorus, Beyonce is positioning herself to become the sound of letting loose in the post-pandemic era.

Oozing with ’90s dance music appeal, Beyonce proved once again she’s not afraid to reinvent her sound with each new album. The single features crisp house beats with Beyonce harmonizing with herself, repeating you won’t break my soul throughout the chorus. The intro sees frequent Queen B collaborator Big Freedia chanting release your anger, release your mind. Find the full song below.

After announcing Monday (June 20) that the single would be released, fans eagerly awaited the new single with bated breath. Fans got both the song and a lyric video on Monday night satiating them until Renaissance comes out on July 29.

While gracing the cover of British Vogue, editor-in-chief Edward Enninful described Beyonce’s newest album as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”

Renaissance will be the follow-up to Lemonade (2016), which gave Bey her sixth solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. In the downtime between solo albums, she dropped a collaboration with her husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, in 2018 and The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. She was last heard on an original song for the Oscar-winning King Richard, “Be Alive.”

Photo: Sony Music