Billie Eilish Gives an Update on Her Creative Process: “There’s a Whole Album of Music Coming”

Fans hoping to hear new music from Billie Eilish soon will be very happy.

Videos by American Songwriter

On a recent podcast episode, Eilish has teased that new music is definitely in the works. The artist chatted with The Cookout recently and said, among other updates, “There’s a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it’s getting there and it’s very exciting.”

[RELATED: 6 of Billie Eilish’s Most Striking Lyrics]

She did not reveal an album release date for the record, which would be the follow-up to her highly acclaimed Happier Than Ever record that she released in 2021.

Eilish did dive into her creative process for the Barbie movie song “What Was I Made For?” during the interview. The process was a quick one, after her and her brother Finneas were able to weather some writer’s block. “I was literally leaving, I was walking out the door. It was late, I’d been there for six hours or something,” Eilish said, “and Finneas was like, ‘Hold on, should we try to write this song? How are we going to write a song that’s good enough right now on a day that we suck for something so important?'”

The pair then knocked out the track in a couple hours. “It’s insane,” she said. “When does that ever happen?” “What What I Made For?” appears on the Barbie soundtrack alongside cuts from Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and more.

In a new interview with Allure, Eilish also described how special it is to see so many people enjoying “What Was I Made For?” “The way the song has been heard and seen by women is so special to me,” she said in the interview. “All the videos are devastating. I go on TikTok, and it’s video after video of how hard it is to be a woman, with that song playing.”

“But the thing is, people should know — women should know — you don’t have to be exceptional,” she continued. “You can just be a person, and you should get awards for just being. Sometimes artists don’t have plans, and that’s fine, but I did, and I wasn’t going to waste them.”

photo by Kelia Anne MacCluske