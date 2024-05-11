‘American Idol’ Fans Have a Clear-Cut Favorite: “All 5 Contestants Are Amazing—That Said There’s Only One Queen”

This season of American Idol is getting down to the nitty-gritty. Only five contestants remain: Abi Carter, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley. However, it looks like fans have their favorite on this season of American Idol. And they’re voicing their support on social media.

Beloved Top 5 finalist Abi Carter shared a sweet photo of herself at Walt Disney World ahead of the upcoming Idol episode that will feature Disney songs exclusively. The caption of the post read that Abi would “keep telling her story” on Disney Night this upcoming Sunday on ABC.

The comments of support started rolling in, and the Instagram post already has a few thousand likes.

“All 5 contestants are amazing. That said there’s only one Queen and that’s Abi Carter. 👑” said one of many American Idol fans in the comments about their favorite contestant.

“She’s fantastic,” said another fan. “Would love to see her win!”

“So very beautiful,” said another. “And the best talent remaining by far.”

Abi Carter is slated to perform a rendition of the 1989 classic “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid on tomorrow night’s episode.

Who is Abi Carter?

Abi Carter is a contestant on the current season of American Idol and one of the Top 5 finalists. She is from Indio, California. The talented singer catapulted to the top of the competition after winning over the judges with her initial audition. At just 21 years old, she’s already made a name for herself with her beautiful renditions of “Hello” by Adele and “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence.

Will Carter be the one to win this season? She’s got some stiff competition, including Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Emmy Russell. It could be anyone’s game.

Photo by Monica Schipper

