‘Fall Out Boy: Live From Madison Square Garden’: FOB’s Epic MSG Tour Stop to Stream Globally

Fall Out Boy performed at Madison Square Garden this March, which brought a plethora of new things to the show as well as some old favorites. For the new, they had a flame thrower guitar. For the diehard fans, they performed the first full-band rendition of “Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save the Scene and Stop Going to Shows)” from their 2005 sophomore album From Under the Cork Tree.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, the band, in collaboration with the streaming platform Veeps, is bringing Fall Out Boy: Live from Madison Square Garden to TVs everywhere. The concert will be globally streamed on June 7 at 5 p.m. Pacific, free for Veeps All Access members in the U.S. and $11.99 for a ticket for international viewers.

Fall Out Boy announced the collaboration on Twitter/X. “Feeling the post 2our blues? lucky for you we’ve got something special for ya,” they wrote, referencing the stylized name of the tour. “Come stream our So Much For (2our) Dust show @ Madison Square Garden on june 7th on [Veeps]. Relive those memories – get your ticket or subscribe to VEEPS All Access now.”

feeling the post 2our blues? lucky for you we've got something special for ya 🎱 come stream our So Much For (2our) Dust show @ Madison Square Garden on june 7th on @Veeps ✌🏼 relive those memories – get your ticket or subscribe to VEEPS All Access now https://t.co/ViT31YSjfq pic.twitter.com/8mHFcHdoR6 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) May 8, 2024

Fall Out Boy Recently Teamed Up with Jimmy Butler for New Music Video

NBA star Jimmy Butler is now an alt-rock-emo star. Recently, he teamed up with Fall Out Boy to feature in their music video for the single “So Much for Stardust” from their most recent album of the same name, which released last year.

In the music video, Butler and bassist Pete Wentz dance through a weird basement in flashy cowboy getups. The video is smudgy and hazy, creating a dreamy, vintage effect that fits well with the song. Butler lip-syncs to Patrick Stumps vocals, and summons Wentz by shaking a bedazzled Magic 8-Ball.

The two begin a stiff, awkward dance, but it looks like the jerky movements are on purpose. They seem to be having a great time with it either way, creating an interesting juxtaposition between them. As one fan noted in the YouTube comments, “They really made the most ambitious song of the album a single and then gave it the weirdest music video.”

Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio