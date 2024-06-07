Billy Bragg Announces North American Tour in 2024

Famed folk and protest songwriter Billy Bragg is kicking off an extension of his Roaring Forty Tour! The North American run will hit several US states and a few Canada shows across 18 different dates. Vocalist and keyboard player JJ Stoney will accompany Bragg on the tour. Fans can expect Bragg to perform a number of his most well-known hits, as the tour will be promoting his greatest hits box set, The Roaring Forty.
The first stop on the North American leg of the Billy Bragg 2024 Tour will be on July 18 in Riverhead, New York at The Suffolk. The final date on the tour will fall on October 20 in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club.
It doesn’t look like there are any presale events available for the Roaring Forty Tour. Tickets to all North American tour dates are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If Ticketmaster sells out your specific tour date, we always recommend checking Stubhub. It’s a great platform for finding last-minute tickets, or even tickets to shows that have already sold out.
Get your tickets to see Billy Bragg ASAP! They will not last long.
Billy Bragg 2024 Tour Dates
July 18 – Riverhead, NY – The Suffolk
July 19 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
July 20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
July 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Palace Theatre
July 23 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
July 24 – Portland, ME – Aura
July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival
September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
September 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
September 22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
September 24 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
September 26 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
September 28 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia
October 3 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
October 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
October 6 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
October 7 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
October 10 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
October 11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
October 12 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
October 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Lansdowne Theatre
October 18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
October 19 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
October 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
