Billy Bragg Announces North American Tour in 2024

Famed folk and protest songwriter Billy Bragg is kicking off an extension of his Roaring Forty Tour! The North American run will hit several US states and a few Canada shows across 18 different dates. Vocalist and keyboard player JJ Stoney will accompany Bragg on the tour. Fans can expect Bragg to perform a number of his most well-known hits, as the tour will be promoting his greatest hits box set, The Roaring Forty.

The first stop on the North American leg of the Billy Bragg 2024 Tour will be on July 18 in Riverhead, New York at The Suffolk. The final date on the tour will fall on October 20 in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club.

It doesn’t look like there are any presale events available for the Roaring Forty Tour. Tickets to all North American tour dates are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If Ticketmaster sells out your specific tour date, we always recommend checking Stubhub. It’s a great platform for finding last-minute tickets, or even tickets to shows that have already sold out.

Get your tickets to see Billy Bragg ASAP! They will not last long.

July 18 – Riverhead, NY – The Suffolk

July 19 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

July 20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

July 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Palace Theatre

July 23 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

July 24 – Portland, ME – Aura

July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

September 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

September 22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 24 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

September 26 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

September 28 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

October 3 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

October 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

October 6 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

October 7 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

October 10 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

October 11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

October 12 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Lansdowne Theatre

October 18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

October 19 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

October 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

