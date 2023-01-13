Billy Corgan, Tanya Tucker and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Thursday night (Jan. 12), Priscilla Presley confirmed the death of her and Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The singer, who suffered from a cardiac arrest, is survived by three children, actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Her son Benjamin died in July 2020.

Less than 24 hours later, social media has seen an outpouring of grief for Lisa Marie, with her friends, family, and admirers offering their condolences. Find a round-up of a few of the heartfelt messages, below.

Billy Corgan

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley

LeAnn Rimes

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley

Tanya Tucker

@lisampresley was such a kind beautiful soft spoken lady who knew that I had named my daughter Presley after @elvis. The first time I met Lisa Marie was when she was performing in Nashville. And I treasured that time together. So much I wanted to say, but just not the appropriate time! The one thought I have right now that’s so prominent is… they are together. Her and her Daddy forever…

But still. There is no comfort losing such a young life… My thoughts go out tonight for @priscillapresley and all the family. The lights must be so dim at Graceland, but never in our hearts! Rest easy sweet angel. Tanya and family

Pink

Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.

Seán Ono Lennon

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.

Billy Idol

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000s. RIP

Rita Wilson / Tom Hanks

Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone, and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.

Cory Feldman

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY HEART IS W THE PRESLEYS!

Bret Michaels

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley

Linda Thompson

My heart is too heavy for words…

Mike Love

We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much. RIP Lisa Marie. Peace & Love…Mike & Jacquelyne Love.

We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much. RIP Lisa Marie.



Peace & Love

Brian Wilson

It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images