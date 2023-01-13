Behind the Classic ‘Tetris’ Video Game Theme

We’ve all been there, played the game, trying to fit the next falling piece into the right place to get points and, hopefully, to earn a “Tetris” and get some of the already assembled blocks to disappear so we can keep playing.

While doing so, of course, we’ve all also heard the Tetris theme song. In case you need a refresher, it’s below. But what is the story of the theme song? Where did it come from and why does it sound like it’s from some foreign distant land?

Let’s dive in and find out.

The Game, The Song

Though simple in its design, gamers will likely be playing Tetris well into the next century and beyond.

The classic 1989 version, which came with the first Gameboy handheld gaming system, features charming music that recalls, perhaps strangely, traditional Russian folk songs. Specifically, it resembles, in all of its digital “chip-tune” wonder, the 19th-century tune “Korobeiniki.”

That song honors the course where the game was actually first invented. Written by Hirokazu Tanaka, the theme remains catchy, even dozens of levels into playing the simple yet classic game.

The Russian Original

The song “Korobeiniki” is also known, in English, as “The Peddlers.” It is based on a poem of the same name, first printed in Sovremennik magazine in 1861. The song tells the story of a meeting between a salesman (or, peddler) and a girl. The two barter over goods (in exchange for a kiss, and more), which in the song