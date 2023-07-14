BLACKPINK’s Jennie Discusses Her Acting Debut in “The Idol” with Dua Lipa

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie has exploded onto the scene in her short career, with the multi-talented performer recording hit songs like 2022’s “Pink Venom” and making her acting debut as Dyanne in HBO’s controversial series, The Idol. While a guest on fellow singer Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Jennie discussed her current career milestones.

Videos by American Songwriter

In her first podcast interview ever, Jennie discussed acting alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol. About joining the cast of The Idol, She said, “When I do something I decide to really go for it, I know I need to do it right, and first of all, I wanted the new acting part of my life to be authentic, rather than just me trying to grab any opportunities that came to me.”

While speaking to Dua Lipa, Jennie also discussed becoming the rapper of BLACKPINK. She said, “I’ve never really said this anywhere, but I’ve wanted to… I’ve gotten into the whole idea of rapping because of the language that I was working with. Back when I was a trainee, I thought, ‘this is what I’m supposed to do’ and I got so into it that by the time we debut in my head I’m thinking, ‘I’m a rapper.’ In my head I’m gonna go out there and rap my ass off.”

RELATED: Blackpink Adds New North American Tour Dates

However, the singer soon realized singing was her biggest passion. She added, “I kind of got confused because the more I did singing and music I came to realize that there’s a big side of me inside that I love to sing, just play with my vocals. But I actually never had the chance to really explore that as a trainee because I got told that I should be a rapper, you know?

So there was a phase where I would hate to rap,” Jennie continued. “I was like, ‘This isn’t me like, this isn’t the Jennie that I envisioned in my head like, I don’t think I’m a rapper.’ So there was definitely a burnout season… a moment where I was denying myself just because the idea that I didn’t pick this path that somebody else has picked for me.”

During the podcast, Jennie opened up about BLACKPINK’s massive Coachella performance. She stated, “But to me personally, the hardest part was because we’ve performed the Sahara Tent four years ago, I had an idea of what Coachella was now. Because four years ago, I was like, ‘I guess it’s a festival where, you know, people just rock out and if you like your music, they would just you know dance along with you.’”

(Photo Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)