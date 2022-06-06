Bob Dylan Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.

Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.

In this installment, we will dive into the complicated, beautiful, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Bob Dylan, via three of his most popular songs.

And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Dylan. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.

For example: “The times they are ______” (and the answer would be “a-changing”). Answers will be written below. But no cheating.

Ready? Set? Let’s go!

1. “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”

Darkness at the break of _____

Shadows even the silver spoon

The handmade blade, the child’s balloon

Eclipses both the sun and _____

To understand you know too soon

There is no sense in ____

Pointed threats, they bluff with ____

Suicide remarks are torn

From the fool’s gold mouthpiece the hollow ____

Plays wasted words, proves to warn

That he not busy being born is busy _____

2. “Tangled Up In Blue”

She was married when we first ____

Soon to be ____

I helped her out of a jam, I guess

But I used a little too much force

We drove that car as far as we could

Abandoned it out ____

Split up on a dark, sad night

Both agreeing it was best

She turned around to look at me

As I was ____

I heard her say over my shoulder

“We’ll meet again someday on the avenue”

___ up in ___

3. “It Ain’t Me Babe”

Go away from my _____

Leave at your own chosen ____

I’m not the one you want, babe

I’m ____ you need

You say you’re lookin’ for someone

Who’s never ___ but always ____

To protect you and defend you

Whether you are right or wrong

Someone to open each and every door

But it ain’t me, babe

No, no, no, it ain’t me, babe

_____ you’re lookin’ for, babe

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Noon, moon, trying, scorn, horn, dying

2. Met, divorced, west, walking away, tangled, blue

3. Window, speed, not the one, weak, strong, It ain’t me