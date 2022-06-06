Bob Dylan Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.
Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.
In this installment, we will dive into the complicated, beautiful, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Bob Dylan, via three of his most popular songs.
And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Dylan. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.
For example: “The times they are ______” (and the answer would be “a-changing”). Answers will be written below. But no cheating.
Ready? Set? Let’s go!
1. “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”
Darkness at the break of _____
Shadows even the silver spoon
The handmade blade, the child’s balloon
Eclipses both the sun and _____
To understand you know too soon
There is no sense in ____
Pointed threats, they bluff with ____
Suicide remarks are torn
From the fool’s gold mouthpiece the hollow ____
Plays wasted words, proves to warn
That he not busy being born is busy _____
2. “Tangled Up In Blue”
She was married when we first ____
Soon to be ____
I helped her out of a jam, I guess
But I used a little too much force
We drove that car as far as we could
Abandoned it out ____
Split up on a dark, sad night
Both agreeing it was best
She turned around to look at me
As I was ____
I heard her say over my shoulder
“We’ll meet again someday on the avenue”
___ up in ___
3. “It Ain’t Me Babe”
Go away from my _____
Leave at your own chosen ____
I’m not the one you want, babe
I’m ____ you need
You say you’re lookin’ for someone
Who’s never ___ but always ____
To protect you and defend you
Whether you are right or wrong
Someone to open each and every door
But it ain’t me, babe
No, no, no, it ain’t me, babe
_____ you’re lookin’ for, babe
.
.
.
.
.
Answers
1. Noon, moon, trying, scorn, horn, dying
2. Met, divorced, west, walking away, tangled, blue
3. Window, speed, not the one, weak, strong, It ain’t me