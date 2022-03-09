Bob Dylan Set to Release First Book in 18 Years: ‘The Philosophy of Modern Son’

Bob Dylan, who is one of the most famous and influential songwriters of the past 100 years, released his first memoir, Chronicles Volume One, in 2004. Now, the artist is set to release his latest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, in the fall of 2022.

According to Variety, Dylan’s new book will be a collection of more than 60 essays that explore other songwriters’ work and their processes. Philosophy of Modern Song will be released on November 8 and comes to the world via the famed publishing house Simon & Schuster, which revealed on Tuesday (March 8) that the book is 12 years in the making.

In the forthcoming book, Dylan will dive deep into the work of Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Nina Simone, Little Richard, and Hank Williams. And according to a press statement, the book is said to be a “master class on the art and craft of songwriting” while the Bard “analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal.”

Further, the statement reads, the dozens of essays “are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition.”

An audiobook will also be available that will include Dylan reading some portions, along with a “mix of other voices.”

“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” said Jonathan Karp, president and CEO of Simon & Schuster. “‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

In other Dylan news, the songwriter is currently on tour. Dylan shared that news several weeks back, writing on Twitter, “Bob Dylan’s Spring U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, January 28.”

Click HERE for dates and ticket information.