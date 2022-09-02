Bob Dylan Adds Three New Shows to Sold-Out United Kingdom Tour

Legendary songwriter and performer Bob Dylan announced that he’s added three new shows to his sold-out United Kingdom tour.

Dylan, who is going strong at 81 years old, is currently on his first tour in more than five years. And now he’s added new gigs in Manchester, Oxford, and Bournemouth due to “popular demand.”

The new gigs make a total of 12 for the folk legend, spanning October and November, on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December of 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For those attending, all the shows are “non-phone” events with the crowd required to put their phones in a special bag that locks when you close it for the entire performance. The “Yondr” bags open by being scanned as ticket holders exit the shows.

Along with the new shows, Dylan is slated to play four nights in London before heading to Cardiff, Hull, and Nottingham in arena shows, as well as two nights in Glasgow. Dylan will also be playing at Manchester Apollo, Oxford New Theatre, and will close at Bournemouth BIC.

Those shows will run on October 19 and November 5. Tickets for the new shows will be on sale on Monday (Sept 5).

Dylan, who has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, last toured in the United Kingdom in 2017. He has played 74 dates in the United States as part of his tour.

He won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016, with the organization saying he “created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

