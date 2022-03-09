Gibson Reveals New Elvis-Inspired Acoustic Guitars

“The King” was known for many things during his lifetime—his smooth, velvety voice, dazzling outfits, and of course, his dance moves. Like any other iconic rock star, however, we can’t forget the most important thing: their guitars.

Iconic guitar brand Gibson partnered with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Elvis Presley Enterprises to create two acoustics: the Gibson Elvis Dove and Gibson Elvis SJ-200, both in Ebony. Handmade by expert luthiers, the guitars are available today worldwide.

Elvis was a Gibson guy and played multiple branded acoustic and electric guitars throughout his career. The new Gibson Elvis Dove is based on a customized 1969 Gibson Dove that was gifted to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll by his father, which Elvis played in concert regularly from 1971 through 1975. Most notably he played this guitar during his legendary satellite-televised Aloha From Hawaii concert in 1973. He later gifted the guitar to an audience member at a concert in Asheville, North Carolina in 1975.

The Specs:

The new Gibson Elvis Dove features a solid Sitka spruce top, solid maple back, sides, and a mahogany neck capped with an Indian rosewood fretboard. The Dove comes equipped with modern LR Baggs VTC electronics with an under-saddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls.

The Gibson Elvis SJ-200 features a maple back, sides, and neck, as well as a Sitka spruce top. The guitar features mother-of-pearl graduated crown and parallelogram inlays, an iconic Moustache bridge, and an Indian rosewood fingerboard, and comes equipped with an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pick up. Both guitars come with a Kenpo Karate decal included in the hardshell case.

“The sound, look, and feel of Gibson instruments have notably played a significant role in American music history and there is no greater example of this truth than seeing and hearing these two legendary Gibson Acoustic Models in the hands of ‘The King of Rock and Roll,” said Robi Johns, Senior Product Development Manager, Gibson Acoustic.