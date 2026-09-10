“I Haven’t Yee’d My Last Haw”: Taylor Swift Earns Her First CMA Awards Nomination in Four Years

Taylor Swift is heading back to the CMAs! The country darling turned pop star earned her first CMA Awards nomination in four years thanks to her song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

“LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!!” Swift wrote on Instagram after learning she’d earned a nomination in the Single of the Year category.

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Swift’s song, which she penned for Toy Story 5, is facing some stiff competition. She’s up against Ella Langley’s tracks “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas,” as well as Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Cody Johnson’s “The Fall.”

Swift was last nominated at the 2022 ceremony. At the time, her and Chris Stapleton’s “I Bet You Think About Me” competed in the Video of the Year category.

Her latest win came in 2017. At the time, Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” a song Swift wrote, won Song of the Year.

Swift’s last appearance at the ceremony was back in 2016. At the time, Swift, a 12-time CMA Award winner, presented Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year trophy.

Swift will be back in Nashville for the 2026 event, as she confirmed on her Instagram Story, “See you there Nov. 18 🤠.”

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Wilson, who’s up for three awards this year, has been tapped to host the show for the third time.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary,” Wilson previously said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

As for the nominees, Langley leads the pack with nine total nods. Miranda Lambert isn’t far behind, as she earned seven nominations. Other multi-nominees include Kacey Musgraves, Ben West, Johnson, Stapleton, Wilson Jr., Dave Clauss, and Luke Combs.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18. The ceremony will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management