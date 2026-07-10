Born 56 Years Ago Today Outside Columbus, the Voice Behind Some of the Biggest Country Hits of the 2000s

There’s no mistaking Gary LeVox’s voice when it comes on. The Rascal Flatts frontman defined the 2000s country scene, boasting one of the best voices to ever grace the genre. LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney have endured as one of the most enticing country bands for decades now. To celebrate their legacy on LeVox’s birthday, revisit his journey to the frontman role below.

[RELATED: 4 Rascal Flatts Songs That Will Always Be Played on Country Radio]

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Gary LeVox’s Origins

Before he became one of the most recognizable voices in modern country music, LeVox was born Gary Wayne Vernon Jr. on July 10, 1970. Hailing from Ohio, LeVox got his start where many country vocalists did, in church. Later, he dipped his toe further into the music world, surprisingly joining an AC/DC cover band. Though that wouldn’t be our first guess for LeVox, his strong vocals make him a shoo-in for that sound.

After graduating from Ohio State University, he took the leap and moved to Nashville. Planted in Music City, LeVox and second cousin Jay DeMarcus joined the band of Chely Wright. It was in this backing outfit that they met stand-in guitarist Rooney. The vibe between the three musicians prompted them to move out on their own in the 2000s and form Rascal Flatts.

Rascal Flatts

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When we think of 2000s country, Rascal Flatts is one of the first bands that comes to mind. Their sound borrowed the simplicity and catchiness of 1990s country while moving even further into the pop realm than that decade offered. Though they always led with country tones, Rascal Flatts earned pop crossover appeal early on. They became the kind of outfit that had non-country fans turning their heads.

Rascal Flatts’ debut single was “Prayin’ For Daylight”. From the start, this trio showed major promise, peaking at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. From there, the band’s success mounted. They earned their first No. 1 in 2002 with the wistful “These Days”.

LeVox’s voice served as the centerpiece of many 2000s country hits, imbuing the genre with major emotion. From the stunning love ballad “Bless The Broken Road” to the heartbreaking “What Hurts The Most”, this band knew their strengths and capitalized on them.

Their appeal was made even more widespread thanks to clever collaborations. Younger Millennial and Gen-Z listeners love Rascal Flatts for their iconic addition to the Disney film Cars, “Life Is A Highway”, their cameo in the Hannah Montana Movie, and duets with artists like the Jonas Brothers.

Solo Career

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In addition to being the perfect frontman for a group, LeVox has found success in his solo career. His powerhouse vocals brought listeners over from the Rascal Flatts fandom, earning LeVox major releases like “Get Down Like That”, written by Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, and HARDY.

Though most still know him as the point of Rascal Flatts, his solo career has proven to be a welcome addition to the LeVox story. Check out his solo offerings above.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Grand Ole Opry)