Born 70 Years Ago Today in California, the “Emily Dickinson of Pop” Who Penned Award-Winning Hits for Celine Dion, Faith Hill, and LeAnn Rimes

When Diane Warren enters her permanently cluttered office — dubbed “the Cave” — something clicks. The songwriting dynamo is among the most successful at her craft — with nine number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, a Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award to back up that assertion.

And when you look at Warren’s resume, the songs she’s penned seemingly have little in common — aside from all of them becoming massive hits. Her work spans multiple genres, including Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” (1989); “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion (1996); LeAnn Rimes’ 1997 hit “How Do I Live”; and Aerosmith’s weepy power ballad “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (1998).

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On top of her songwriting success, Warren also founded her own publishing company, Realsongs, in 1987.

As the sole owner of the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry, she also holds the masters to her work.

Warren has also recorded music on her own, releasing Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 in 2021.

In honor of her 70th birthday today, we’re diving into the remarkable life and career of Diane Warren. She was born in Van Nuys, California, on this day (September 7) in 1956.

Diane Warren Ignored Her Mother’s Career Advice

As a rebellious child growing up in Southern California, Diane Warren found herself drawn to songwriters like Carole King, Leiber and Stoller, and Burt Bacharach. “Those were my idols,” she said.

She first began experimenting with writing songs at age 11. Then, at 14, “a lightning bolt hit me and I became obsessed.”

Warren’s mother urged her to pursue a more pragmatic line of work. However —recognizing her potential — the songwriter’s father bought Warren her first guitar when she was 10 years old. By her early teens, he was accompanying her to meetings with Los Angeles music publishers.

An Uphill Climb

Like many fledgling creatives, Diane Warren struggled to find her footing in the songwriting industry at first. “I always thought I was ready,” she said. “It just took people a while to catch up with me.”

Her first taste of success came in 1983 with Laura Branigan’s top 10 hit “Solitaire”.

Two years later, she penned “Rhythm of the Night” for 1980s pop-R&B sensations DeBarge, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and topped the adult contemporary chart.

“I had to get better, and I got better,” Warren said in an interview with Elysian magazine. “The break was those 10,000 hours, you know, I put in 50,000 hours. That’s what it takes though. To hone your craft in whatever you do, whether it’s being a great athlete, a great songwriter or a great anything, you had better do the work.”

“The Emily Dickinson of Pop”

In 1998, Good Housekeeping’s Alanna Nash declared Diane Warren “the Emily Dickinson of Pop.

“As in the case of the great nineteenth-century reclusive New England poet known for her simple yet eloquent verses, Warren leads a life focused almost entirely on her art,” Nash wrote.

It has paid off. With nine number-one songs on the Hot 100, Warren is tied for the most chart-toppers as a sole writer in Billboard history.

She also has 17 Academy Award nominations under her belt — the most of any individual without a win. In 2022, Warren received an honorary Oscar.

Her songs have featured in more than 150 films, including number-one hits “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (Mannequin, 1987) “Because You Loved Me” (Up Close and Personal, 1996) “How Do I Live” (Con Air, 1997) “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (Armageddon, 1998 ) and “Til It Happens To You” (The Hunting Ground, 2015).

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The Celine Dion tearjerker from Up Close and Personal won Warren a Grammy Award in 1997 for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

[RELATED: 4 Diane Warren Songs With Absolutely Devastating Lyrics]

It’s her only Grammy Award, and fittingly, she wrote it for her father, thanking him for his lasting support of her passion.

Featured image by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images